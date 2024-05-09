Peugeot explains decision not to use WEC reserve driver at Spa
Peugeot has explained why it passed on the opportunity to use its reserve driver for this weekend's Spa World Endurance Championship round in Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne's absence.
Photo by: Paul Foster
Photo by: Peugeot Sport
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Peugeot won't replace Vergne, Vandoorne for Spa WEC amid Formula E clash
Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
Latest news
IMSA Laguna Seca: Acura fastest, Aitken shunts Cadillac in FP1
Van Gisbergen hopes to get "in a seat in the Cup Series next year"
IndyCar Indy GP: Champion Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard
Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”
Prime
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments