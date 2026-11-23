WEC

Peugeot quits WEC, Citroen and Opel to wind down Formula E programmes

Stellantis pulls the plug on all factory programmes in phase manner as part of a major cost-cutting exercise, leaving several top-rated drivers and hundred of staff out of jobs

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 2:48 PM

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#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Stoffel Vandoorne, Nick Cassidy

Photo by: JEP

Peugeot has withdrawn from the World Endurance Championship with immediate effect, while sister brands Citroen and Opel will pull out of Formula E after the 2027 season, as one of the world's biggest automotive groups turns its back on motorsport.

On Monday, Stellantis announced that it is winding down its entire motorsport division at Satory, affecting all factory programmes operated out of Europe. Only Lancia’s customer-focused rally project survives the cull, while Dodge’s entry to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027 also remains unaffected as that programme is run independently by Stellantis North America.

The news, which was reported by Motorsport.com and several other media outlets last week, was made official after Stellantis held several extraordinary Work Councils meetings involving representatives from its motorsport division.

However, while it was initially expected that all factory racing efforts will be terminated immediately, Stellantis brands will be allowed to remain in Formula E until the end of the first Gen4 season, scheduled for July 2027.

The timing of the announcement comes as a surprise, with the Netherlands-headquartered group having invested significant resources into its racing programmes ahead of the 2027 season.

In WEC, Peugeot had been working on a major update to the 9X8 LMH in a bid to fix the car’s long-running weaknesses and close the gap to the front. The V6-powered hypercar was at an advanced stage of development, with several more tests planned in Europe over the winter, when Stellantis’ board took the decision to leave the championship.

The French brand had also completed its driver line-up for 2027, signing several new drivers from both within and outside its roster after Malthe Jakobsen departed for McLaren and both Stoffel Vandoorne and Theo Pourchaire quit the team to race in Formula E.

Theo Pourchaire, Opel GSE Formula E Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Likewise, Citroen and Opel had been gearing up for the start of Formula E’s Gen4 era with Stellantis having developed an entirely new powertrain as per the regulations. While the the team currently known as Citroen had already been competing in Formula E for several years, albeit previously under the Maserati brand, Opel is due to race in the championship next year as an entirely new team.

The Stellantis board had previously approved Opel’s entry into Formula E after DS’s planned exit, providing resources to the manufacturer to build its operations from scratch instead of partnering with an existing outfit.

Opel had roped in former Jaguar ace Mitch Evans to partner Pourchaire, while Citroen already had two star drivers in the form of Nick Cassidy and Jean-Eric Vergne, both of whom were also due to race with Peugeot in Hypercar next season.

Given the resources required to build all-new powertrains for Gen4, Stellantis had made a long-term commitment to racing in Formula E. But it will now leave the championship just a year into the start of the new cycle.

Impact on WEC and Formula E

Stellantis’ decision comes at a time when the automotive industry is struggling to recoup its investment in electric technologies, with the European-American group among many to write off tens of billions of dollars in recent years. Weakening sales in China and tariffs in the US have compounded the misery of traditional carmakers at a time when they are facing increased competition from pure EV manufacturers from China as well as Tesla.

Stellantis had been one of motorsport's biggest supporters, but its withdrawal is another reminder of the boom-and-bust nature of factory-backed programmes.

Even with McLaren and Ford joining the WEC’s top class next year, the number of manufacturers competing in Hypercar will remain at eight, with Alpine having announced its exit months before Peugeot.

Formula E will also bear the brunt, with Stellantis having been one of the championship’s biggest supporters. While there will be no immediate impact next year, the 2028 grid could feature just 20 cars, as opposed to a capacity grid of 24.

The team currently operating as Citroen could still have a future, as its entry is owned by the Monaco Sports Group (MSG) rather than Stellantis itself. Stellantis does own the team entry for Opel, however.

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