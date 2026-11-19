WEC

Is Peugeot ending its WEC Hypercar programme with immediate effect?

A heavily-updated car was supposed to bring about a turnaround in 2027, but now Peugeot could pull the plug on the entire programme

Sven Haidinger

Edited: Nov 19, 2026, 4:42 PM

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Peugeot is set to shut down its Hypercar programme and withdraw from the World Endurance Championship with immediate effect, Motorsport.com's sister title Motorsport-Total.com has learned from several sources.

The Stellantis brand had already announced drivers for the upcoming season and was set to race in 2027 with a heavily-updated car following years of development. However, the new car is now unlikely to race in the championship.

The timing of the decision would make sense, as 23 November marks the deadline for registration for the 2027 WEC. That means Peugeot could potentially avoid paying financial penalties to the ACO for withdrawing an already planned entry, despite its intensive preparations for the new campaign.

Peugeot would thus become the second French marque after Alpine to exit the championship after 2026.

But how is it possible for the "Lions" to spend years working on a revised car and even announce drivers, only to pull the plug?

That is because the decision was apparently made at short notice - and at the Stellantis level. It is not unusual for moves of this kind to be decided in the corporate boardroom without involving the motorsport division, which in Peugeot's case is based in Versailles-Satory.

Stellantis confirmed that extraordinary meetings had been held, but neither confirmed nor denied its withdrawal from the WEC or the end of its Hypercar program.

"We confirm that extraordinary meetings of the Work Councils (CSE/ CSEC) have been called to discuss with employee representatives of Stellantis Motorsport.

"At this stage, we cannot provide any indication about these topics to respect the information and the consultation process. We will update you in due time, should you have any questions," a spokesperson for Stellantis Motorsport said in a statement to Motorsport-Total.com.

Under French labor law, the local works council (Social and Economic Committee) and the central group works councilentral Social and Economic Committee) must be officially consulted before far-reaching strategic or structural decisions are finally implemented.

The fact that extraordinary meetings have been called in both bodies is a strong indication that a major decision is pending at Stellantis Motorsport.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Malthe Jakobsen, Theo Pourchaire

Photo by: JEP

For the 2027 WEC, Peugeot had already officially announced newcomers Robert Shwartzman and Alex Quinn as full-season drivers. Jean-Eric Vergne was set to return in 2027 after a year away, while Nick Cassidy, Loic Duval and Paul di Resta were already locked in. The exact driver pairings for the two cars had not yet been finalised.

The 9X8 LMH, which debuted in 2022 has fallen short of expectations so far, but was supposed to receive a third major upgrade as the French manufacturer bid to turn around its project.

While the car initially turned heads with its unconventional aerodynamics without a rear wing and its striking design language, it failed to score a single race win in five years of WEC competition, despite the presence of a Balance of Performance (BoP) system. Four podium finishes and one pole position were the highlights.

According to information obtained by Motorsport-Total.com, the underwhelming track record also plays a part in the WEC exit. Even though Peugeot committed from the outset to the LMH regulations, which experts considered the superior concept, it mostly played only a supporting role in the championship.

Interestingly, Ferrari chairman John Elkann is one of the most powerful shareholders in the Stellantis group through the Agnelli family holding company Exor, with a 15.48 percent stake. He also serves as chairman of Stellantis. It is conceivable that Peugeot's failures compared to Ferrari's three consecutive Le Mans 24 Hours victories also prompted him to question the commitment.

On top of that, Hypercar costs are higher than originally anticipated - and manufacturers have still been unable to agree on a budget cap to this day. According to estimates, Peugeot has likely spent more than 30 million euros per year on its Hypercar program, especially given that it used more Evo jokers than any other manufacturer.

And then there is the current crisis in the automotive industry, which has not spared Stellantis either. In February 2026, Stellantis announced special charges of 22.2 billion euros for the second half of 2025 alone. For the full year, those one-off charges ultimately totaled 25.4 billion euros, with a net loss of 22.3 billion euros.

The tense situation in France, where unrest has been ongoing for weeks, does not make things any easier either. Moreover, backing for motorsport within the group is no longer as strong as it was a few years ago.

Former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, who is an amateur racing driver himself and was a strong advocate for Peugeot's WEC comeback, has not been on board since the end of 2024. His successor, Antonio Filosa, by contrast, is viewed as a classic turnaround specialist with little passion for motorsport.

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