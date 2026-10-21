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Philipp Eng and BMW to part ways after 11 years
Austrian GT3 and GTP ace moves on after numerous successes with the Bavarian manufacturer
Heiko Stritzke
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 1:23 PM
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Photo by: BMW
BMW M Motorsport and Philipp Eng will part ways following the conclusion of the 2026 season, ending a successful 11-year partnership between the Austrian driver and the German manufacturer.
Both parties have mutually agreed not to extend Eng's factory contract beyond its current term, allowing the 36-year-old to pursue new opportunities in his racing career starting in 2027.
Eng leaves the Munich-based brand as one of its most decorated modern GT and prototype drivers. His stint as a BMW works driver began in 2016, when he claimed a victory at the Spa 24 Hours aboard a Rowe Racing BMW M6 GT3. He went on to repeat that endurance triumph two more times in 2018 and 2023.
Further highlights of his tenure with the manufacturer include a GTLM class victory at the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona in a BMW M8 GTE, as well as a four-year stint in the DTM between 2018 and 2022, where he scored one victory and five podium finishes across 72 race starts.
From 2023 onward, Eng served as a core driver for BMW's flagship LMDh initiative, piloting the BMW M Hybrid V8 in the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Over four seasons in the top prototype division, he notched two race victories and five podium appearances, securing fourth place in the driver standings alongside co-driver Dries Vanthoor in 2025.
“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported me during my eleven years at BMW. It has been a fantastic time!” Eng said.
#24 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Dries Vanthoor, Sheldon van der Linde, Philipp Eng
Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images
“Over the years, I’ve made many friends, and I’m very grateful for that. I’m delighted to have won races in every series I’ve competed in – be it the DTM, the IMSA Series, the GT World Challenge or the Intercontinental GT Challenge. Particular highlights were, of course, my three victories at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and my success at the 24 Hours of Daytona.”
“Now it is time for me to turn my attention to new and exciting challenges. I wish BMW all the best for the future! I will always cherish the memories of our time together.”
Eng's relationship with BMW dates back even further than his factory driver contract. Between 2006 and 2008, he competed in Formula BMW as a junior driver, winning the Formula BMW World Final in 2007. That achievement earned him a Formula 1 test drive with the BMW Sauber F1 Team the following year.
BMW M Motorsport boss Andreas Roos paid tribute to Eng's contributions to both the GT and GTP programs over the past decade.
“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Philipp Eng for eleven successful years together at BMW. Through his numerous major victories in GT racing, Philipp has established himself as one of the world’s top drivers in this category,” Roos said.
“At the same time, from 2023 onwards, he has regularly demonstrated his class at the wheel of the BMW M Hybrid V8. In the IMSA Series, he was a key component over four seasons in our development into a top team that can now consistently compete for victories and podium places.”
“I wish Philipp all the best for the next stage of his career and look forward to seeing him again soon at the racetrack.”
Where Eng will head next remains officially unconfirmed for now. Over the summer, unverified rumors linked him to a potential move to an American manufacturer. Indications currently suggest that Penske could be plotting a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027 alongside Cadillac.
Meanwhile, homegrown BMW talents Dan Harper and Max Hesse are considered frontrunners to fill the vacant seat left behind at BMW.
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