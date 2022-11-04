Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vandoorne, Gunther to drive Peugeot hypercar in Bahrain test Next / Porsche reveals special livery for farewell GTE Pro WEC race
WEC / Bahrain News

Piquet Jr, Correa join Bahrain WEC rookie test as entry list revealed

Nelson Piquet Jr and Juan Manuel Correa have been named on the entry list for the FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test in Bahrain next week.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Piquet Jr, Correa join Bahrain WEC rookie test as entry list revealed

Piquet Jr, the 2014/15 Formula E champion, will drive an Oreca 07 LMP2 car for United Autosports a day after the 2022 WEC season finale at the Bahrain International Circuit on November 13.

He will share the Anglo-American squad's #22 entry with fellow Brazilian Daniel Schneider and two-time Le Mans 24 Hours starter Andy Meyrick, while Australians Yasser Shahin and Garnet Patterson will be in action in the sister #23 car.

It follows the news that Piquet Jr, Schneider and Meyrick will drive for United in the Pro-Am sub-class of European Le Mans Series next year, with Schneider serving as the team's designated bronze driver. 

Another notable name on the entry list is 23-year-old Correa, who scored his first podium finish in Formula 3 at Zandvoort earlier this year. The American driver has been given a chance to test for Prema after taking the squad to victory in only his second European Le Mans Series appearance in Portugal last month.

Correa will split the running in Prema's sole LMP2 car with teenager race Tijmen van der Helm.

#9 Prema Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Juan Manuel Correa, Louis Deletraz, Ferdinand Habsburg

#9 Prema Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Juan Manuel Correa, Louis Deletraz, Ferdinand Habsburg

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Elsewhere, Antonio Fuoco will sample AF Corse's Oreca 07 following the conclusion of his maiden season in GTE Pro with the factory Ferrari squad. Fuoco is one of the several drivers in contention for a seat in Ferrari's hypercar programme that will come on stream in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ben Keating will get his first chance to drive the Corvette C8.R in Bahrain before he embarks on a campaign with the GM-owned brand in next year's GTE Am category.

Interestingly, Nick Tandy will also be on duty for Corvette in the rookie test despite his imminent departure from the American marque in favour of an expected return to Porsche.

Silver-rated Nicolas Varrone and Axcil Jefferies will be taking part in the test as well for Corvette, likely as an audition for the third seat in the manufacturer's 2023 line-up along with Keating and Nicky Catsburg.

As announced earlier on Friday, Stoffel Vandoorne will drive the Peugeot hypercar during the five-hour test after joining sister marque DS to defend his Formula E title in 2023.

Vandoorne will share the #92 Peugeot 9X8 with full-season driver Mikkel Jensen, while the French marque's sister entry will be piloted by new signing Nico Muller, Maximilian Gunther - who will race for another Stellantis brand Maserati in FE next season - Yann Ehrlacher and 19-year-old Malthe Jakobsen.

Finally, four drivers have been chosen by the WEC to take part in the test, each of which will get at least 30 laps behind the title-winning car of their allocated class.

Richard Mille LMP2 racer Lilou Wadoux will drive for either Toyota or Alpine in the Hypercar division, depending on who wins the championship, Lorenzo Colombo will test the winning GTE Pro car, while Doriane Pin and Finn Gehrsitz will get a chance in LMP2 and GTE Am machinery respectively.

Alpine hasn't announced any drivers for the rookie test so far, apart from its obligation to run Wadoux if it wins the title, while Toyota will have Mike Conway, Sebastien Buemi and Jose Maria Lopez from its full-season crew on duty.

Bahrain WEC rookie test line-up so far:

Team

Car

Driver 1

Driver 2

Driver 3

Driver 4

Hypercar

 

 

 

 

 

TOYOTA 

Toyota GR010 - Hybrid

Mike Conway (GBR)

Jose Maria Lopez (ARG)

Sebastien Buemi (CHE)

-

TOYOTA 

Toyota GR010 - Hybrid

Sebastien Buemi (CHE)

Lilou Wadoux (FRA)*

-

-

ALPINE 

Alpine A480 - Gibson

Matthieu Vaxiviere (FRA)

Lilou Wadoux (FRA)*

TBA

-

PEUGEOT

Peugeot 9X8

Mikkel Jensen (DNK)

Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL)

-

-

PEUGEOT 

Peugeot 9X8

Nico Müller (CHE)

Yann Ehrlacher (FRA)

Maximilian Günther (DEU)

Malthe Jakobsen (DNK)

LMP2

          

RICHARD MILLE

Oreca 07 - Gibson

TBA

TBA

TBA

-

PREMA 

Oreca 07 - Gibson

Juan Manuel Correa (USA)

Tijmen van der Helm (NLD)

-

-

VECTOR SPORT

Oreca 07 - Gibson

Ryan Cullen (GBR)

Frederick Lubin (GBR)

-

-

UNITED AUTOSPORTS 

Oreca 07 - Gibson

Daniel Schneider (BRA)

Nelson Piquet (BRA)

Andy Meyrick (GBR)

-

UNITED AUTOSPORTS 

Oreca 07 - Gibson

Yasser Shahin (AUS)

Garnet Patterson (AUS)

-

-

JOTA

Oreca 07 - Gibson

TBA

TBA

TBA

-

WRT

Oreca 07 - Gibson

TBA

TBA

TBA

  

JOTA

Oreca 07 - Gibson

Doriane Pin (FRA)*

TBA

TBA

-

ARC BRATISLAVA

Oreca 07 - Gibson

Miroslav Konopka (SVK)

Matej Konopka (SVK)

-

-

ALGARVE PRO RACING

Oreca 07 - Gibson

Filip Ugran (ROM)

Mahaver Raghunathan (IND)

Kyffin Simpson (USA)

Fred Poordad (USA)

AF CORSE

Oreca 07 - Gibson

Antonio Fuoco (ITA)

Timur Boguslavskiy (RAF)

-

-

LMGTE Pro

          

AF CORSE

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

Lorenzo Colombo (ITA)*

TBA

-

-

CORVETTE RACING

Chevrolet Corvette C8.R

Ben Keating (USA)

Nicolas Varrone (ARG)

Axcil Jefferies (ZWE)

Nick Tandy (GBR)

PORSCHE GT TEAM

Porsche 911 RSR - 19

Lorenzo Colombo (ITA)*

TBA

-

-

LMGTE Am

          

TF SPORT

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

Finn Gehrsitz (DEU)*

Ryan Hardwick (USA)

-

-

TEAM PROJECT 1

Porsche 911 RSR - 19

Maxime Oosten (NLD)

TBA

-

-

NORTHWEST AMR

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

Jonathan Hoggard (GBR)

Patrick Gallagher (USA)

Indy Dontje (NLD)

Lorcan Hanafin (GBR)
shares
comments

Related video

Vandoorne, Gunther to drive Peugeot hypercar in Bahrain test
Previous article

Vandoorne, Gunther to drive Peugeot hypercar in Bahrain test
Next article

Porsche reveals special livery for farewell GTE Pro WEC race

Porsche reveals special livery for farewell GTE Pro WEC race
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Wittmann: Combining BMW WEC drive with DTM would be "cool"
WEC

Wittmann: Combining BMW WEC drive with DTM would be "cool"

Motegi SUPER GT: Kunimitsu Honda takes crucial pole for finale Motegi
Video Inside
Super GT

Motegi SUPER GT: Kunimitsu Honda takes crucial pole for finale

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

F1-backed female series ‘only a positive’, says W Series driver Hawkins
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1-backed female series ‘only a positive’, says W Series driver Hawkins

A possible new all-female racing series backed by Formula 1 can only be a positive thing for women in motorsport, according to W Series driver Jessica Hawkins.

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 6 Hours of Spa
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 6 Hours of Spa

Watch the third round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series which takes place at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit

Wittmann: Combining BMW WEC drive with DTM would be "cool"
WEC WEC

Wittmann: Combining BMW WEC drive with DTM would be "cool"

Marco Wittmann hopes he will be able to combine his existing duties in the DTM with BMW’s factory LMDh programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2024.

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.