Porsche/Penske alliance needs 'more time to gel' - Vanthoor
Porsche World Endurance Championship driver Laurens Vanthoor says success with its new Penske-run 963 LMDh will take "a little bit longer" than hoped for, but is confident it will come.
This year Porsche returned to the top flight of the WEC for the first time since 2017 with the 919 Hybrid LMP1, partnering up with US squad Penske to run its two-car works programme.
So far its best result has been a third place at the Portimao 6 Hours with the #6 car crewed by Vanthoor, Kevin Estre and Andre Lotterer.
The #6 entry had also been in podium contention at Spa before it shut down on track in hour three and couldn't restart, then all three works-run cars endured troubled runs last time out at the Le Mans 24 Hours as Ferrari ended Toyota's winning streak.
Speaking to Motorsport.com ahead of this weekend's Monza round of the WEC, Vanthoor explained that he anticipated Porsche success to come sooner but still expects it is possible to emulate its IMSA SportsCar Championship arm that took the 963's maiden competition win at Long Beach.
He said: "It's two names, Porsche Penske together. That's my mindset; if the best doesn't have success together, then I don't know.
"For me, it's just destined to have success at one point. It just will maybe take a little bit longer than everybody had hoped for.
"That's the reality where we are. We just need to understand how we can quickly be there where we want to be and then win races."
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Vanthoor explained that he expects the programme will yield stronger results from the natural knitting together of the two arms of the team.
"I think it's a question of time for everything to gel together," he said. "We are understanding the car a little better, it's improving.
"It's a complex car, it's a complex team as well because you've got two giants together. Everybody needs to find their place.
"I guess it just takes time, which I'm seriously convinced that it will be okay. But it was maybe more of a hurdle than we expected in the beginning."
Vanthoor added that he feels "very comfortable and very confident in the car" upon his adaption to prototype racing, having focused on GTs for the bulk of his career.
"I do feel like I arrived there where I wanted to be," he said.
"There's definitely still room for improvement, but I'm enjoying it as well. I like driving these cars, I like being part of this team, these races.
"I would like it more if we're winning, but that will come."
Toyota reveals cause of Hirakawa spin at end of Le Mans 24 Hours
Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress
Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours
Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours
Vanthoor to skip Hockenheim DTM finale, Engelhart steps in
Vanthoor to skip Hockenheim DTM finale, Engelhart steps in Vanthoor to skip Hockenheim DTM finale, Engelhart steps in
Nurburgring 24h: Vanthoor brothers clash puts Manthey Porsche out
Nurburgring 24h: Vanthoor brothers clash puts Manthey Porsche out Nurburgring 24h: Vanthoor brothers clash puts Manthey Porsche out
How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta
How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta
How Porsche is working to correct course to fight for Formula E title
How Porsche is working to correct course to fight for Formula E title How Porsche is working to correct course to fight for Formula E title
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative
Latest news
Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains
Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains
Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan
Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan
F1 British GP: Leclerc quickest from Albon in FP3 before rain hits
F1 British GP: Leclerc quickest from Albon in FP3 before rain hits F1 British GP: Leclerc quickest from Albon in FP3 before rain hits
F1 live: Final British GP practice as it happened
F1 live: Final British GP practice as it happened F1 live: Final British GP practice as it happened
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.