Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

LMP2 teams swept practice for the 8 Hours of Portimao, but the hypercars surged to the top when it mattered the most, with the gap between the two classes nearly nine tenths of a second in qualifying.

Matthieu Vaxiviere topped the times in the A480-Gibson that raced as the Rebellion R-13 last season, improving to a 1m30.364s late in the session.

Brendon Hartley jumped to second in the #8 Toyota with his own last-gasp attempt, demoting the sister #7 GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway to third.

Tom Blomqvist was the top LMP2 driver in fourth overall in the #28 JOTA Oreca 07, 0.846s down on Vaxiviere, with teammate Antonio Felix da Costa qualifying just 0.045s adrift in fifth.

Glickenhaus qualified 11th overall on its WEC debut thanks to a 1m32.267s effort by Richard Westbrook.

Kevin Estre put Porsche on pole in the GTE Pro division, setting a time of 1m37.986 in the #92 911 RSR-19. He beat the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo of James Calado by 0.373s, although the gap between the two could have been under a tenth had the British driver’s fastest time not been deleted for a track limits infringement.

The GTE Am honours went to Matteo Cairoli in the #56 Project 1 Porsche.

More to follow

The WEC 8 Hours of Portimao starts on Sunday June 13 at 11:00 local time (+1 GMT) and will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv.

Hypercar and LMP2 results:

GTE results:

shares