WEC / Algarve Qualifying report

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

Alpine claimed its maiden FIA World Endurance Championship pole position at the second time of asking at Portimao, beating the two Toyotas in Saturday’s qualifying.

LMP2 teams swept practice for the 8 Hours of Portimao, but the hypercars surged to the top when it mattered the most, with the gap between the two classes nearly nine tenths of a second in qualifying.

Matthieu Vaxiviere topped the times in the A480-Gibson that raced as the Rebellion R-13 last season, improving to a 1m30.364s late in the session.

Brendon Hartley jumped to second in the #8 Toyota with his own last-gasp attempt, demoting the sister #7 GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway to third.

Tom Blomqvist was the top LMP2 driver in fourth overall in the #28 JOTA Oreca 07, 0.846s down on Vaxiviere, with teammate Antonio Felix da Costa qualifying just 0.045s adrift in fifth.

Glickenhaus qualified 11th overall on its WEC debut thanks to a 1m32.267s effort by Richard Westbrook.

Kevin Estre put Porsche on pole in the GTE Pro division, setting a time of 1m37.986 in the #92 911 RSR-19. He beat the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo of James Calado by 0.373s, although the gap between the two could have been under a tenth had the British driver’s fastest time not been deleted for a track limits infringement.

The GTE Am honours went to Matteo Cairoli in the #56 Project 1 Porsche.

The WEC 8 Hours of Portimao starts on Sunday June 13 at 11:00 local time (+1 GMT) and will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv.

Hypercar and LMP2 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 92 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'37.986
2 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'38.359 0.373
3 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'38.389 0.403
4 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'40.191 2.205
5 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'40.236 2.250
6 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'40.885 2.899
7 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.001 3.015
8 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Italy Manuela Gostner
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.085 3.099
9 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.141 3.155
10 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Australia Scott Andrews
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.276 3.290
11 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'41.366 3.380
12 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'41.499 3.513
13 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'41.604 3.618
14 33 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'41.993 4.007
15 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'42.521 4.535
16 88 United States Dominique Bastien
Germany Marco Seefried
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'43.374 5.388
17 52 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'44.377 6.391
View full results
 

