Proton denied shot at beating Ferrari by “freak” belts issue
Customer Porsche World Endurance Championship squad Proton Competition suffering a “freak” problem with its seat belts cost it a chance to beat Ferrari at Fuji, says Neel Jani.
In only its second outing in the WEC’s top Hypercar class with the Porsche 963, Proton proved competitive as the car shared by Jani and team-mates Harry Tincknell and Gianmaria Bruni ran in the top five just shy of the two-hour mark.
However, the team’s hard work was undone when Tincknell came in after his opening double stint to hand over to Bruni, as a problem occurred with the seat belts that forced Proton to take the car in the garage for more than five minutes.
As a result, the #99 machine lost seven laps to the leaders, and finally ended up classified ninth and eight laps behind the winning #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID.
Post-race, Jani lamented a lost chance to beat the Ferraris, as Tincknell had been hassling the #51 499P started by James Calado before his doomed pitstop.
“A lot was possible,” Jani told Motorsport.com. “When I got in the car I was just behind the [#6] Porsche and the two Toyotas, and I stayed behind them for the full stint.
“The belt came out of the buckle - where you tighten the belts, the part you pull to tighten it, it went through the buckle and came out. We couldn’t tighten the belts anymore, so we had to change the whole belt. It was a proper freak event. I’ve never seen anything like that.
“It’s a shame, because I’m sure we would have finished fourth. We were quicker than the Ferraris. We had them on pace. But if you consider the car was new this weekend, it’s exactly these things that can happen when you don’t test beforehand.
“We saw that we have the drivers, and we have the pace. Now we just need to sort out the details that are just logically not sorted yet with so little running time.”
The Porsche 963 chassis that Proton raced at Fuji was different to the one with which it made its Hypercar debut at Monza in July, which was then shipped off to the United States to contest the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
As was the case with the team’s first chassis prior to Monza, the only running conducted prior to Fuji with the second car was a 10-lap shakedown at Porsche’s Weissach HQ.
Tincknell added: “It sucks because it was going so well. I had been right behind Calado before stopping. I had a really good second half to my stint and we were there with the Ferraris.
“The pace of the car was amazing given that we’ve done no testing. We're making steps all the time and I think our P5 in FP3 was genuine.
“I really think we are punching above our weight, given that Proton isn't an established prototype team and where we are in the programme.”
Proton’s fellow Porsche customer squad JOTA was also left lamenting the chance to beat an off-colour Ferrari at Fuji.
That was after Antonio Felix da Costa picked up a drive-through penalty for making contact with another car - ironically, JOTA’s LMP2 entry - at Turn 10 in the second hour while running fifth.
The penalty resulted in da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye slipping to an eventual sixth behind both of the Ferrari 499Ps, 22 seconds down on the fifth-placed #51 car.
JOTA boss Sam Hignett told Motorsport.com: “Without the drive-through, we would have been fighting for fourth with the lead Ferrari. The final result is warped as well because they ran the FCY for less than a full lap and we did the whole of the straight under FCY.
“We lost 15 seconds there, so in reality we were about 10 seconds behind [the #51]. We could have been P4, but we were missing a bit to the #6 [factory] Porsche, so a bit of work to do there.”
Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA GTP attack with Porsche LMDh
Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA GTP attack with Porsche LMDh Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA GTP attack with Porsche LMDh
Tincknell to race Proton Porsche LMDh at Monza WEC round
Tincknell to race Proton Porsche LMDh at Monza WEC round Tincknell to race Proton Porsche LMDh at Monza WEC round
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy
Jani completes Proton's LMDh line-up for 2023 WEC season
Jani completes Proton's LMDh line-up for 2023 WEC season Jani completes Proton's LMDh line-up for 2023 WEC season
Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA
Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA
WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022
WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022 WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022
Latest news
IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1
IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1 IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1
Hybrid power likely to form WRC Rally1 platform from 2027
Hybrid power likely to form WRC Rally1 platform from 2027 Hybrid power likely to form WRC Rally1 platform from 2027
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
Quartararo “expected much better” from 2024 Yamaha engine in Misano MotoGP test
Quartararo “expected much better” from 2024 Yamaha engine in Misano MotoGP test Quartararo “expected much better” from 2024 Yamaha engine in Misano MotoGP test
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.