Proton Porsche retains Jani, signs Andlauer as WEC Qatar entry list released
Proton has completed the line-up for the Porsche 963 LMDh it will field in the Hypercar class for the start of this year’s World Endurance Championship.
Le Mans 24 Hours winner Neel Jani and Porsche-contracted driver Julien Andlauer have been named in the car alongside Harry Tincknell on the 37-car entry list for the Qatar 1812Km WEC season-opener on 2 March.
Jani has confirmed that he will again be a full-season driver in the car he raced from its debut at last year’s WEC round at Monza in July and it is expected that Proton regular Andlauer will also contest all eight races.
The Frenchman raced for the Dempsey-Proton GTE Am Porsche squad in 2018/19 to 2023 and also contested the 2023/24 Asian Le Mans Series in one of the team’s LMP2 ORECA-Gibson 07s.
Tincknell, who drove the 963 in the final three WEC rounds last year with Jani and Gianmaria Bruni, was confirmed as part of the line-up for a second season when he was listed against the car on the publication of the WEC entry last November.
The Briton is also racing for the Multimatic-run factory Ford GT Daytona Pro squad in the IMSA SportsCar Championship this year.
There are two clashes between the WEC and the GTD Pro IMSA calendar and it is understood that a decision on which programme will take priority for Tincknell will be made at a later date.
Jani told Motorsport.com that he is hopeful that with the line-up in place Proton can challenge for podiums in Hypercar this year.
“We’ve got the drivers and the back-up behind the car, so podiums have to be a clear aim for us,” he said.
“We are realistic about our chances because we are not a factory team, but we’ve seen glimpses of pace so we want to spring a surprise or two.”
The two holes in the Proton line-up were the last to be filled on the 2024 WEC entry.
McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
The United Autosports McLaren team firmed up its line-up across its two LMGT3 entries with a series of announcements over the past week.
European Le Mans Series race winner Nico Pino and Briton Josh Caygill will drive the #95 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo alongside Marino Sato.
The final seat in the team’s #59 entry has been taken by reigning Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil champion Nicolas Costa, who will race alongside Gregorie Saucy and James Cottingham.
The 2024 WEC season kicks off at the Losail circuit in Qatar on 24/24 February with the official pre-season Prologue test the weekend ahead of the race.
WEC 2024 entry list:
Hypercar
|
N°
|
TEAM
|
CAR
|
DRIVER 1
|
DRIVER 2
|
DRIVER 3
|
2
|
CADILLAC RACING
|
Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Earl Bamber (NZL)
|
Alex Lynn (GBR)
|
Sébastien Bourdais (FRA)
|
5
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|
Porsche 963
|
Matt Campbell (AUS)
|
Michael Christensen (DNK)
|
Frédéric Makowiecki (FRA)
|
6
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|
Porsche 963
|
Kévin Estre (FRA)
|
André Lotterer (DEU)
|
Laurens Vanthoor (BEL)
|
7
|
TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
|
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|
Mike Conway (GBR)
|
Kamui Kobayashi (JPN)
|
Nyck de Vries (NLD)
|
8
|
TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
|
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|
Sébastien Buemi (CHE)
|
Brendon Hartley (NZL)
|
Ryo Hirakawa (JPN)
|
11
|
ISOTTA FRASCHINI
|
Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C
|
Antonio Serravalle (CAN)
|
Carl Wattana Bennett (USA)
|
Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA)
|
12
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA
|
Porsche 963
|
William Stevens (GBR)
|
Callum Ilott (GBR)
|
Norman Nato (FRA)
|
15
|
BMW M TEAM WRT
|
BMW M Hybrid V8
|
Dries Vanthoor (BEL)
|
Raffaele Marciello (CHE)
|
Marco Wittmann (DEU)
|
20
|
BMW M TEAM WRT
|
BMW M Hybrid V8
|
Sheldon Van Der Linde (ZAF)
|
Robin Frijns (NLD)
|
René Rast (DEU)
|
35
|
ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM
|
Alpine A424
|
Paul-Loup Chatin (FRA)
|
Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen (AUT)
|
Charles Milesi (FRA)
|
36
|
ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM
|
Alpine A424
|
Nicolas Lapierre (FRA)
|
Mick Schumacher (DEU)
|
Matthieu Vaxiviere (FRA)
|
38
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA
|
Porsche 963
|
Jenson Button (GBR)
|
Philip Hanson (GBR)
|
Oliver Rasmussen (DNK)
|
50
|
FERRARI AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 499P
|
Antonio Fuoco (ITA)
|
Miguel Molina (ESP)
|
Nicklas Nielsen (DNK)
|
51
|
FERRARI AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 499P
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi (ITA)
|
James Calado (GBR)
|
Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA)
|
63
|
LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX
|
Lamborghini SC63
|
Mirko Bortolotti (ITA)
|
Edoardo Mortara (ITA)
|
Daniil Kvyat
|
83
|
AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 499P
|
Robert Kubica (POL)
|
Robert Shwartzman (ISR)
|
Yifei Ye (CHN)
|
93
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
|
Peugeot 9X8
|
Mikkel Jensen (DNK)
|
Nico Müller (CHE)
|
Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA)
|
94
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
|
Peugeot 9X8
|
Paul Di Resta (GBR)
|
Loïc Duval (FRA)
|
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL)
|
99
|
PROTON COMPETITION
|
Porsche 963
|
Harry Tincknell (GBR)
|
Neel Jani (CHE)
|
Julien Andlauer (FRA)
LMGT3:
|
N°
|
TEAM
|
CARS
|
DRIVER 1
|
DRIVER 2
|
DRIVER 3
|
27
|
HEART OF RACING TEAM
|
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|
Ian James (USA)
|
Daniel Mancinelli (ITA)
|
Alex Riberas (ESP)
|
31
|
TEAM WRT
|
BMW M4 LMGT3
|
Darren Leung (GBR)
|
Sean Gelael (IDN)
|
Augusto Farfus (BRA)
|
46
|
TEAM WRT
|
BMW M4 LMGT3
|
Ahmad Al Harthy (OMN)
|
Valentino Rossi (ITA)
|
Maxime Martin (BEL)
|
54
|
VISTA AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|
Thomas Flohr (CHE)
|
Francesco Castellacci (ITA)
|
Davide Rigon (ITA)
|
55
|
VISTA AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|
François Heriau (FRA)
|
Simon Mann (USA)
|
Alessio Rovera (ITA)
|
59
|
UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|
James Cottingham (GBR)
|
Nicolas Costa (BRA)
|
Grégoire Saucy (CHE)
|
60
|
IRON LYNX
|
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
|
Claudio Schiavoni (ITA)
|
Matteo Cressoni (ITA)
|
Franck Perera (FRA)
|
77
|
PROTON COMPETITION
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|
Ryan Hardwick (USA)
|
Zacharie Robichon (CAN)
|
Ben Barker (GBR)
|
78
|
AKKODIS ASP TEAM
|
Lexus RC F LMGT3
|
Arnold Robin (FRA)
|
Timur Boguslavskiy
|
Kelvin Van Der Linde (ZAF)
|
81
|
TF SPORT
|
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|
Tom Van Rompuy (BEL)
|
Rui Andrade (AGO)
|
Charlie Eastwood (IRL)
|
82
|
TF SPORT
|
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|
Hiroshi Koizumi (JPN)
|
Sébastien Baud (CHE)
|
Daniel Juncadella (ESP)
|
85
|
IRON DAMES
|
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
|
Sarah Bovy (BEL)
|
Doriane Pin (FRA)
|
Michelle Gatting (DNK)
|
87
|
AKKODIS ASP TEAM
|
Lexus RC F LMGT3
|
Takeshi Kimura (JPN)
|
Esteban Masson (FRA)
|
Jose Maria Lopez (ARG)
|
88
|
PROTON COMPETITION
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|
Giorgio Roda (ITA)
|
Mikkel Pedersen (DNK)
|
Dennis Olsen (NOR)
|
91
|
MANTHEY EMA
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|
Yasser Shahin (AUS)
|
Morris Schuring (NLD)
|
Richard Lietz (AUT)
|
92
|
MANTHEY PURERXCING
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|
Aliaksandr Malykhin (KNA)
|
Joel Sturm (DEU)
|
Klaus Bachler (AUT)
|
95
|
UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|
Joshua Caygill (GBR)
|
Nicolás Pino (CHL)
|
Marino Sato (JPN)
|
777
|
D'STATION RACING
|
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|
Clément Mateu (FRA)
|
Erwan Bastard (FRA)
|
Marco Sorensen (DNK)
Latest news
How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design
How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design
Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult”
Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult” Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult”
Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR
Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR
Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car
Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC
Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC
Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC
Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC
Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC
Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.