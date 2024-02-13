Proton Porsche retains Jani, signs Andlauer as WEC Qatar entry list released

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Neel Jani and Porsche-contracted driver Julien Andlauer have been named in the car alongside Harry Tincknell on the 37-car entry list for the Qatar 1812Km WEC season-opener on 2 March.

Jani has confirmed that he will again be a full-season driver in the car he raced from its debut at last year’s WEC round at Monza in July and it is expected that Proton regular Andlauer will also contest all eight races.

The Frenchman raced for the Dempsey-Proton GTE Am Porsche squad in 2018/19 to 2023 and also contested the 2023/24 Asian Le Mans Series in one of the team’s LMP2 ORECA-Gibson 07s.

Tincknell, who drove the 963 in the final three WEC rounds last year with Jani and Gianmaria Bruni, was confirmed as part of the line-up for a second season when he was listed against the car on the publication of the WEC entry last November.

The Briton is also racing for the Multimatic-run factory Ford GT Daytona Pro squad in the IMSA SportsCar Championship this year.

There are two clashes between the WEC and the GTD Pro IMSA calendar and it is understood that a decision on which programme will take priority for Tincknell will be made at a later date.

Jani told Motorsport.com that he is hopeful that with the line-up in place Proton can challenge for podiums in Hypercar this year.

“We’ve got the drivers and the back-up behind the car, so podiums have to be a clear aim for us,” he said.

“We are realistic about our chances because we are not a factory team, but we’ve seen glimpses of pace so we want to spring a surprise or two.”

The two holes in the Proton line-up were the last to be filled on the 2024 WEC entry.

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

The United Autosports McLaren team firmed up its line-up across its two LMGT3 entries with a series of announcements over the past week.

European Le Mans Series race winner Nico Pino and Briton Josh Caygill will drive the #95 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo alongside Marino Sato.

The final seat in the team’s #59 entry has been taken by reigning Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil champion Nicolas Costa, who will race alongside Gregorie Saucy and James Cottingham.

The 2024 WEC season kicks off at the Losail circuit in Qatar on 24/24 February with the official pre-season Prologue test the weekend ahead of the race.

WEC 2024 entry list:

Hypercar

N° TEAM CAR DRIVER 1 DRIVER 2 DRIVER 3 2 CADILLAC RACING Cadillac V-Series.R Earl Bamber (NZL) Alex Lynn (GBR) Sébastien Bourdais (FRA) 5 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Porsche 963 Matt Campbell (AUS) Michael Christensen (DNK) Frédéric Makowiecki (FRA) 6 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Porsche 963 Kévin Estre (FRA) André Lotterer (DEU) Laurens Vanthoor (BEL) 7 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Mike Conway (GBR) Kamui Kobayashi (JPN) Nyck de Vries (NLD) 8 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Sébastien Buemi (CHE) Brendon Hartley (NZL) Ryo Hirakawa (JPN) 11 ISOTTA FRASCHINI Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C Antonio Serravalle (CAN) Carl Wattana Bennett (USA) Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 12 HERTZ TEAM JOTA Porsche 963 William Stevens (GBR) Callum Ilott (GBR) Norman Nato (FRA) 15 BMW M TEAM WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 Dries Vanthoor (BEL) Raffaele Marciello (CHE) Marco Wittmann (DEU) 20 BMW M TEAM WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 Sheldon Van Der Linde (ZAF) Robin Frijns (NLD) René Rast (DEU) 35 ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM Alpine A424 Paul-Loup Chatin (FRA) Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen (AUT) Charles Milesi (FRA) 36 ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM Alpine A424 Nicolas Lapierre (FRA) Mick Schumacher (DEU) Matthieu Vaxiviere (FRA) 38 HERTZ TEAM JOTA Porsche 963 Jenson Button (GBR) Philip Hanson (GBR) Oliver Rasmussen (DNK) 50 FERRARI AF CORSE Ferrari 499P Antonio Fuoco (ITA) Miguel Molina (ESP) Nicklas Nielsen (DNK) 51 FERRARI AF CORSE Ferrari 499P Alessandro Pier Guidi (ITA) James Calado (GBR) Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 63 LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX Lamborghini SC63 Mirko Bortolotti (ITA) Edoardo Mortara (ITA) Daniil Kvyat 83 AF CORSE Ferrari 499P Robert Kubica (POL) Robert Shwartzman (ISR) Yifei Ye (CHN) 93 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES Peugeot 9X8 Mikkel Jensen (DNK) Nico Müller (CHE) Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA) 94 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES Peugeot 9X8 Paul Di Resta (GBR) Loïc Duval (FRA) Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) 99 PROTON COMPETITION Porsche 963 Harry Tincknell (GBR) Neel Jani (CHE) Julien Andlauer (FRA)

LMGT3: