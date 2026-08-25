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WEC

Ricky Taylor drafted in at Jota Cadillac as WEC unveils Austin entry list

Three notable changes on the entry list as the WEC returns to action after a two-month break

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
#12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Will Stevens, Norman Nato

#12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Will Stevens, Norman Nato

Photo by: JEP

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner Ricky Taylor will join Jota Cadillac for the World Endurance Championship’s Lone Star Le Mans event at Austin next week.

The American will drive the #12 Cadillac V-Series.R alongside Norman Nato and Will Stevens at the Circuit of the Americas on 4-6 September, deputising for an injured Alex Lynn.

This will mark Taylor’s debut race outing with Cadillac’s factory squad Jota, although he previously drove for the British outfit at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Bahrain rookie test last year.

It will also be his first appearance at a WEC race outside the Le Mans 24 Hours, where he has competed on a regular basis since 2013.

But while he may not be so familiar with regular six-hour WEC races or the Jota team, he has intimate knowledge of the Cadillac LMDh, which he races full-time for his father’s Wayne Taylor Racing team in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

"I'm really excited to join Cadillac Hertz Team Jota for the COTA round of the WEC championship,” said Taylor.

“I've always been a big fan of the team and it was great working with them this year at Le Mans as a team-mate car. I know Will and Norman well from their time with WTR.  COTA is an amazing track and it will be great to go back to Austin. 

“Cadillac Hertz Team Jota has been so strong all year, we've all been watching and cheering them on. I’ll be doing my best to help contribute to another good result at COTA."

#101 Cadillac WTR Cadillac V-Series.R: Ricky Taylor

#101 Cadillac WTR Cadillac V-Series.R: Ricky Taylor

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Jota further revealed that Lynn will be back behind the wheel for the final two rounds of the season in Barcelona and Monza. 

In a press release, it stated that the Briton is “progressing through a structured rehab and car-based recovery programme” after being sidelined from action due to a neck injury.

With Taylor only appearing in Austin, Jota could again run a two-driver crew at the 6 Hours of Fuji, which takes place three weeks after Lone Star Le Mans on 27 September.

Question marks also remain over Jota’s 2027 line-up, with speculation mounting that Taylor could join the team on a full-time basis next year.

LMGT3 changes

Apart from Taylor’s addition, two further changes appear on the entry list for Lone Star Le Mans.

At TF Sport, factory driver Nicky Catsburg returns behind the wheel of the Le Mans-winning #33 Corvette Z06 GT3.R after missing the Sao Paulo 6 Hours due to a clash with the IMSA event in Canada. Nicolas Varrone had taken his spot alongside Ben Keating and Jonny Edgar during the July race.

Eduardo ‘Dudu’ Barrichello will also be making his WEC comeback at Austin, sharing the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with Jonny Adam and Gray Newell. Like Catsburg, Barrichello was also unavailable for WEC’s Brazilian round last month, with THOR having drafted Kobe Pauwels in his place.

The rest of the field remains the same as the WEC heads to the US for the start of a hectic second half of the season.

There will once again be 17 entries in the Hypercar class, with another 18 in LMGT3 for a combined total of 35 cars. 

With Jota bringing in Taylor, Aston Martin will be the only team to field a two-driver line-up in the Hypercar class. Harry Tincknell and Tom Gamble will compete as a duo in the #007 Valkyrie LMH, while Alex Riberas and Marco Sorensen will share the #009 entry. 

WEC Lone Star Le Mans - Full entry list

Class Car number Team Car Drivers
Hypercar 007 Aston Martin THOR Team Aston Martin Valkyrie

Harry Tincknell

Tom Gamble
Hypercar 009 Aston Martin THOR Team Aston Martin Valkyrie

Alex Riberas

Marco Sorensen
Hypercar 7 Toyota Racing Toyota TR010 Hybrid

Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

Nyck de Vries
Hypercar 8 Toyota Racing Toyota TR010 Hybrid

Sebastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa
Hypercar 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA Cadillac V-Series.R

Will Stevens

Norman Nato

Ricky Taylor
Hypercar 15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8

Kevin Magnussen

Raffaele Marciello

Dries Vanthoor
Hypercar 17 Genesis Magma Racing Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar

Andre Lotterer

Pipo Derani

Mathys Jaubert
Hypercar 19 Genesis Magma Racing Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar

Mathieu Jaminet

Paul-Loup Chatin

Daniel Juncadella
Hypercar 20 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8

Robin Frijns

Rene Rast

Sheldon van der Linde
Hypercar 35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424

Antonio Felix da Costa

Charles Milesi

Ferdinand Habsburg
Hypercar 36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424

Frederic Makowiecki

Jules Gounon

Victor Martins
Hypercar 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA Cadillac V-Series.R

Earl Bamber

Sebastien Bourdais

Jack Aitken
Hypercar 50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

Antonio Fuoco

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen
Hypercar 51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

Alessandro Pier Guidi

James Calado

Antonio Giovinazzi
Hypercar 83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P

Yifei Ye

Robert Kubica

Philip Hanson
Hypercar 93 Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8

Paul Di Resta

Stoffel Vandoorne

Nick Cassidy
Hypercar 94 Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8

Loic Duval

Malthe Jakobsen

Théo Pourchaire
LMGT3 10 Garage 59 McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo

Antares Au

Thomas Fleming

Marvin Kirchhöfer
LMGT3 21 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo

Francois Heriau

Simon Mann

Alessio Rovera
LMGT3 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3

Gray Newell

Eduardo Barrichello

Jonny Adam
LMGT3 27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3

Ian James

Zacharie Robichon

Mattia Drudi
LMGT3 32 Team WRT BMW M4 LMGT3 Evo

Darren Leung

Sean Gelael

Augusto Farfus
LMGT3 33 TF Sport Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R

Ben Keating

Jonny Edgar

Nicky Catsburg
LMGT3 34 Racing Team Turkey by TF Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R

Peter Dempsey

Salih Yoluc

Charlie Eastwood
LMGT3 54 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo

Thomas Flohr

Francesco Castellacci

Davide Rigon
LMGT3 58 Garage 59 McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo

Alexander West

Finn Gehrsitz

Benjamin Goethe
LMGT3 61 Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG LMGT3

Martin Berry

Rui Andrade

Maxime Martin
LMGT3 69 Team WRT BMW M4 LMGT3 Evo

Anthony McIntosh

Parker Thompson

Daniel Harper
LMGT3 77 Proton Competition Ford Mustang LMGT3

Eric Powell

Ben Tuck

Sebastian Priaulx
LMGT3 78 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus RC F LMGT3

Tom Van Rompuy
Hadrien David

Esteban Masson
LMGT3 79 Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG LMGT3

Johannes Zelger

Matteo Cressoni

Lin Hodenius
LMGT3 87 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus RC F LMGT3

Petru Umbrarescu

Clemens Schmid

Jose María López
LMGT3 88 Proton Competition Ford Mustang LMGT3

Stefano Gattuso

Giammarco Levorato

Logan Sargeant
LMGT3 91 Manthey DK Engineering Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3

James Cottingham

Timur Boguslavskiy

Ayhancan Güven
LMGT3 92 The Bend Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3

Yasser Shahin

Riccardo Pera

Richard Lietz
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