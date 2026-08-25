Ricky Taylor drafted in at Jota Cadillac as WEC unveils Austin entry list
Three notable changes on the entry list as the WEC returns to action after a two-month break
#12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Will Stevens, Norman Nato
Photo by: JEP
Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner Ricky Taylor will join Jota Cadillac for the World Endurance Championship’s Lone Star Le Mans event at Austin next week.
The American will drive the #12 Cadillac V-Series.R alongside Norman Nato and Will Stevens at the Circuit of the Americas on 4-6 September, deputising for an injured Alex Lynn.
This will mark Taylor’s debut race outing with Cadillac’s factory squad Jota, although he previously drove for the British outfit at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Bahrain rookie test last year.
It will also be his first appearance at a WEC race outside the Le Mans 24 Hours, where he has competed on a regular basis since 2013.
But while he may not be so familiar with regular six-hour WEC races or the Jota team, he has intimate knowledge of the Cadillac LMDh, which he races full-time for his father’s Wayne Taylor Racing team in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
"I'm really excited to join Cadillac Hertz Team Jota for the COTA round of the WEC championship,” said Taylor.
“I've always been a big fan of the team and it was great working with them this year at Le Mans as a team-mate car. I know Will and Norman well from their time with WTR. COTA is an amazing track and it will be great to go back to Austin.
“Cadillac Hertz Team Jota has been so strong all year, we've all been watching and cheering them on. I’ll be doing my best to help contribute to another good result at COTA."
#101 Cadillac WTR Cadillac V-Series.R: Ricky Taylor
Photo by: Marc Fleury
Jota further revealed that Lynn will be back behind the wheel for the final two rounds of the season in Barcelona and Monza.
In a press release, it stated that the Briton is “progressing through a structured rehab and car-based recovery programme” after being sidelined from action due to a neck injury.
With Taylor only appearing in Austin, Jota could again run a two-driver crew at the 6 Hours of Fuji, which takes place three weeks after Lone Star Le Mans on 27 September.
Question marks also remain over Jota’s 2027 line-up, with speculation mounting that Taylor could join the team on a full-time basis next year.
LMGT3 changes
Apart from Taylor’s addition, two further changes appear on the entry list for Lone Star Le Mans.
At TF Sport, factory driver Nicky Catsburg returns behind the wheel of the Le Mans-winning #33 Corvette Z06 GT3.R after missing the Sao Paulo 6 Hours due to a clash with the IMSA event in Canada. Nicolas Varrone had taken his spot alongside Ben Keating and Jonny Edgar during the July race.
Eduardo ‘Dudu’ Barrichello will also be making his WEC comeback at Austin, sharing the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with Jonny Adam and Gray Newell. Like Catsburg, Barrichello was also unavailable for WEC’s Brazilian round last month, with THOR having drafted Kobe Pauwels in his place.
The rest of the field remains the same as the WEC heads to the US for the start of a hectic second half of the season.
There will once again be 17 entries in the Hypercar class, with another 18 in LMGT3 for a combined total of 35 cars.
With Jota bringing in Taylor, Aston Martin will be the only team to field a two-driver line-up in the Hypercar class. Harry Tincknell and Tom Gamble will compete as a duo in the #007 Valkyrie LMH, while Alex Riberas and Marco Sorensen will share the #009 entry.
WEC Lone Star Le Mans - Full entry list
|Class
|Car number
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|Hypercar
|007
|Aston Martin THOR Team
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|
Harry Tincknell
Tom Gamble
|Hypercar
|009
|Aston Martin THOR Team
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|
Alex Riberas
Marco Sorensen
|Hypercar
|7
|Toyota Racing
|Toyota TR010 Hybrid
|Hypercar
|8
|Toyota Racing
|Toyota TR010 Hybrid
|Hypercar
|12
|Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Will Stevens
Norman Nato
Ricky Taylor
|Hypercar
|15
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|Hypercar
|17
|Genesis Magma Racing
|Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar
|
Andre Lotterer
Mathys Jaubert
|Hypercar
|19
|Genesis Magma Racing
|Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar
|Hypercar
|20
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|Hypercar
|35
|Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|Hypercar
|36
|Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|
Victor Martins
|Hypercar
|38
|Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Jack Aitken
|Hypercar
|50
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|51
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|83
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|
Yifei Ye
|Hypercar
|93
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|
Nick Cassidy
|Hypercar
|94
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|
Loic Duval
Théo Pourchaire
|LMGT3
|10
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|
Antares Au
Thomas Fleming
Marvin Kirchhöfer
|LMGT3
|21
|Vista AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
|
Francois Heriau
|LMGT3
|23
|Heart of Racing Team
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|
Gray Newell
Jonny Adam
|LMGT3
|27
|Heart of Racing Team
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|LMGT3
|32
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 LMGT3 Evo
|LMGT3
|33
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|
Ben Keating
Jonny Edgar
Nicky Catsburg
|LMGT3
|34
|Racing Team Turkey by TF
|Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|
Peter Dempsey
Salih Yoluc
Charlie Eastwood
|LMGT3
|54
|Vista AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
|LMGT3
|58
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|
Alexander West
Benjamin Goethe
|LMGT3
|61
|Iron Lynx
|Mercedes-AMG LMGT3
|
Martin Berry
|LMGT3
|69
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 LMGT3 Evo
|
Anthony McIntosh
Parker Thompson
Daniel Harper
|LMGT3
|77
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang LMGT3
|
Eric Powell
Sebastian Priaulx
|LMGT3
|78
|Akkodis ASP Team
|Lexus RC F LMGT3
|
Tom Van Rompuy
|LMGT3
|79
|Iron Lynx
|Mercedes-AMG LMGT3
|
Johannes Zelger
|LMGT3
|87
|Akkodis ASP Team
|Lexus RC F LMGT3
|
Petru Umbrarescu
Jose María López
|LMGT3
|88
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang LMGT3
|
Logan Sargeant
|LMGT3
|91
|Manthey DK Engineering
|Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|
Ayhancan Güven
|LMGT3
|92
|The Bend Manthey
|Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|
Yasser Shahin
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