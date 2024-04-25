Schumacher confident Alpine can optimise WEC tyre warming procedures
Mick Schumacher says he 'doesn’t have a real concern' that Alpine will soon have optimised the tyre warmup procedures for its new World Endurance Championship Hypercar contender.
Photo by: Andreas Beil
#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Mick Schumacher
Photo by: Andreas Beil
It was a bruising start for Alpine at Imola
Photo by: Paul Foster
Watch: BrrrakeF1 - How IMSA use Advanced Data to Enforce the Rules
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia on record pace in second practice
F1 chief Domenicali eyes more sprint weekends
IndyCar Barber: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
Jaguar commits to Formula E until 2030
Prime
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments