Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro
WEC / Monza News

Sebastian Montoya to test DragonSpeed LMP2 car in Bahrain

By:

Sebastian Montoya, son of former Formula 1 ace and Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya, will get a surprise first-ever LMP2 outing at November's WEC Bahrain rookie test with DragonSpeed.

Montoya, whose father races for DragonSpeed in the 2021 World Endurance Championship, including this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours, will get behind the wheel of the American outfit's Oreca-Gibson LMP2 car at the traditional end-of-year rookie test, which takes place on Sunday November 7 following the Bahrain season finale.

Montoya's surprise call-up happened in person at Le Mans, where he was following his father's progress with the team, which qualified 13th for this weekend's 89th running of the French endurance classic.

DragonSpeed owner Elton Julian extended Montoya an offer he couldn't refuse on Friday afternoon, which he gratefully accepted.

"The reason we brought you here is because we'd like to invite you to do the rookie test in Bahrain with us on November 7," Julian told a shell-shocked Montoya, who turned 16 in April.

"The reason for that is not only for your performances on track, which have been awesome, for your development during the season, but more than anything for having the opportunity to meet you, to see you are as a person."

Julian added Montoya "deserved" his opportunity to make his first miles in LMP2 machinery and told the youngster to enjoy the day.

Young Montoya already knows most people in the team through his father, who is set to contest his fifth sportscar race across the WEC and European Le Mans Series with the squad alongside team regulars Ben Hanley and Henrik Hedman.

After a promising career in karting, Montoya junior stepped up to Formula 4 in 2020, contesting the Italian F4 championship and selected rounds of its German equivalent with the Italian Prema Powerteam.

He returned for full campaigns in both series in 2021, taking eight podiums so far across both championships and claiming his first pole at Vallelunga. He currently sits third in the Italian Formula 4 standings, and second in the ADAC F4 championship.

Read Also:

shares
comments
HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro

Previous article

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

9 h
2
Formula 1

Perez: Marko's honesty on F1 bad days is still a good thing

3 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP to go ahead with 70,000 fans amid Covid restrictions

Latest news
Sebastian Montoya to test DragonSpeed LMP2 car in Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

Sebastian Montoya to test DragonSpeed LMP2 car in Bahrain

1 h
HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro
LM24

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro

1 h
Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC
WEC

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC

2 h
Hydrogen cars to be able to fight for outright Le Mans 24 Hours wins
LM24

Hydrogen cars to be able to fight for outright Le Mans 24 Hours wins

4 h
GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024
Video Inside
WEC

GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024

6 h
Latest videos
WEC: GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024 00:53
WEC
3 h

WEC: GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024

WEC: ACO presents six-round 2022 calendar 00:40
WEC
3 h

WEC: ACO presents six-round 2022 calendar

WEC: Pierson to race in Le Mans at 16 next year 06:27
WEC
Aug 18, 2021

WEC: Pierson to race in Le Mans at 16 next year

WEC: Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024 00:45
WEC
Aug 11, 2021

WEC: Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024

WEC set to host first daylight Bahrain race in October 00:44
WEC
Jul 26, 2021

WEC set to host first daylight Bahrain race in October

More from
Filip Cleeren
GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024
Video Inside
WEC

GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota

Le Mans 24h: Alpine demotes Toyota in accident-filled FP3 session 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Alpine demotes Toyota in accident-filled FP3 session

Trending Today

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

Perez: Marko's honesty on F1 bad days is still a good thing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Marko's honesty on F1 bad days is still a good thing

F1 Dutch GP to go ahead with 70,000 fans amid Covid restrictions
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP to go ahead with 70,000 fans amid Covid restrictions

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak Prime

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak

The FIA World Endurance Championship's long-awaited return to Monza posed the sternest test yet for Toyota's new hypercar. Although the Japanese marque's GR010 Hybrid remains unbeaten, the victory for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi was far from plain sailing.

WEC
Jul 19, 2021
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Prime

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness.

Le Mans
Jun 23, 2021

Latest news

Sebastian Montoya to test DragonSpeed LMP2 car in Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Sebastian Montoya to test DragonSpeed LMP2 car in Bahrain

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro
Le Mans Le Mans

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC
WEC WEC

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC

Hydrogen cars to be able to fight for outright Le Mans 24 Hours wins
Le Mans Le Mans

Hydrogen cars to be able to fight for outright Le Mans 24 Hours wins

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.