Toyota, Alpine get weight reduction for first Bahrain WEC race
WEC / Bahrain News

WRC legend Ogier to test Toyota Hypercar in Bahrain

By:

Seven-time World Rally Championship title winner Sebastien Ogier will test the Toyota Le Mans Hypercar in Bahrain next month.

WRC legend Ogier to test Toyota Hypercar in Bahrain

The Frenchman has been confirmed as a participant in the official FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test on November 7, the day after the series finale at the Bahrain International Circuit, at the wheel of a Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

He has already undertaken a simulator test at Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe headquarters in Cologne in preparation for the test and previously sampled its predecessor, the TS050 LMP1 car, in the virtual realm last year.

Ogier is being given a try-out in the Toyota LMH as he looks to fulfil ambitions in endurance racing and compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

He will not take part in a full WRC season next season with Toyota and will make a decision on his programme as his sportscar plans come together.

Ogier said: “I’m happy to be driving the GR010 Hybrid Hypercar on track for the first time in the official WEC rookie test in Bahrain.

"The simulator session went well; it was nice to work with the team and discover the GR010 Hybrid for the first time. I could already feel that the LMH is very different to the TS050 Hybrid which I drove on the simulator last year.

"As everyone knows, it’s a dream of mine to compete in endurance racing in the future and the test in Bahrain is important to learn more about the car and about my own level.

"It’s a big challenge for me and I’m working hard to be ready for Bahrain, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Ogier has admitted that he may need to begin his sportscar career at a lower level than the Hypercar class, saying last month that he is "open to make any step to progress if it's needed".

He has limited racing experience encompassing guest appearances in the DTM and the Porsche Supercup, as well as domestic GT series in Germany and France.

Ogier appears not to be in contention for a full-time WEC ride with Toyota next season, while the team has stated that running a third car at Le Mans and selected races has yet to be discussed.

Ogier will drive for Toyota in the test along with Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 class winner Charles Milesi, who has been chosen to drive the GR010 by the WEC organisation.

Following the test, he will conclude his full-time WRC career on Rally Monza, where he will seek to wrap up an eighth WRC title. He currently holds a 17-point advantage over teammate Elfyn Evans after finishing fourth on Rally Spain last time out.

He will also test Toyota's new-for-2022 Rally1 contender for the first time in November, ahead of a likely first outing on January's season-opening Monte Carlo Rally - an event Ogier has won a record eight times.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Paolo Belletti

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021

