Subscribe
Previous / Calado questions WEC tyre warmer ban after Sebring Prologue crash Next / WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023
WEC / Sebring News

Sebring pit entry changed for WEC opener after Prologue crash

Pit entry at Sebring has been changed for the World Endurance Championship season-opener following concerns expressed by drivers and an accident at the end of last weekend’s Prologue.

Gary Watkins
By:
Sebring pit entry changed for WEC opener after Prologue crash

The FIA has reverted to the arrangement used for the last edition of the Sebring 1000 Miles in 2022 in the wake of the events of the official pre-season WEC test.

A revised entry to the pitlane was introduced for the Prologue on Saturday and Sunday: the cars entered the WEC pits situated on back straight on the outside of the exit of a fast curving left-hander known as Bishop Bend.

This has been changed in advance of the start of practice on Wednesday so that the cars now bleed off the track on the outside of the kink between Turns 15 and 16.

Concerns about the pitlane entry used for the Prologue centred on the speed of the section and the fact that prototypes routinely overtake slower cars around the outside.

Those fears were brought into focus when David Heinemeier Hansson crashed his Jota ORECA-Gibson 07 when he made contact with Thomas Flohr’s AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

The accident happened late in the final session of the Prologue when the Ferrari moved to the right to enter the pits just as the LMP2 driver was lining up to pass.

Pitlane entry

Pitlane entry

Photo by: Gary Watkins

Heinemeier Hansson said: “He was going at full speed on the line and then braked to go into the pits.

“It doesn’t seem sensible to me to have the pit entry where you are doing 250km/h [155mph] in sixth gear.

“There were some issues with what we had before but you are in third gear doing 120km/h [75mph].”

The reversion to the previous layout has been welcomed by Toyota’s Sebastien Buemi, who told Motorsport.com: “I find it much better to go back to what we had last year. It’s not perfect because the pit entry is a bit on the racing line.

“But what we had at the Prologue was very dangerous because you had the entry at a place where you do not normally brake, which meant you had someone braking on the racing line.”

Ferrari driver James Calado added: “I think it’s the correct move and it is good that the race director has taken our opinions on board.”

The initial concerns raised by the drivers after the first day of the Prologue resulted in an extension of the white bleed line into the pitlane.

The additional pits on the back straight, also known as the Ullmann Straight, were built in 2019 for the first running of SuperSebring weekend when the WEC races on the eve of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship 12-hour race.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Calado questions WEC tyre warmer ban after Sebring Prologue crash

WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Crash forces Proton Porsche squad out of Sebring WEC opener

Crash forces Proton Porsche squad out of Sebring WEC opener

WEC
Sebring

Crash forces Proton Porsche squad out of Sebring WEC opener Crash forces Proton Porsche squad out of Sebring WEC opener

WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023

WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023

WEC
Sebring

WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023 WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Latest news

Northern Ireland road racing saved as insurance issue resolved

Northern Ireland road racing saved as insurance issue resolved

Road Road racing

Northern Ireland road racing saved as insurance issue resolved Northern Ireland road racing saved as insurance issue resolved

The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener

The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener

SGT Super GT
Okayama Testing

The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener

Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses

Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses

WRC WRC

Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses

Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko

Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.