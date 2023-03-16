WEC Sebring: Toyota fastest but suffers crash in truncated final practice
Toyota completed a clean sweep in practice for the World Endurance Championship season opener at Sebring, but not before Jose Maria Lopez picked up some damage after a late crash in the final 60-minute session.
Kamui Kobayashi set a blistering time of 1m45.783s in the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID to lead a one-two finish for the Japanese marque ahead of Thursday’s afternoon qualifying for the Sebring 1000 Miles.
The 36-year-old set his fastest lap just 20 minutes into the 60-minute session, dethroning the #50 Ferrari that had sat atop the timesheets with Antonio Fuoco at the wheel.
His time was a full 1.2s quicker than Wednesday’s benchmark time set by Brendon Hartley in the sister #8 car and cemented Toyota’s status as the favourite for pole position in the expanded 11-car Hypercar class.
However, it wasn’t a clean session for Toyota with Kobayashi’s team-mate Lopez hitting the barriers at Turn 13 rear-first in the final 10 minutes of practice, a year on from his double incident that allowed rival Alpine to win the race.
The impact led to some visible damage to the #7 GR010 Hybrid and, with Nicklas Nielsen also crashing his #50 Ferrari at almost the same time, the session was red-flagged with just under six minutes left on the clock.
A decision was made not to resume practice, ensuring the #7 Toyota would not be overhauled at the top of the timesheets.
Hartley ensured Toyota finished first and second despite the late drama, but he ended up more than six tenths adrift of Kobayashi despite having set his quickest lap time just seconds after his Japanese squadmate.
Ferrari was again Toyota’s quickest challenger in practice, with Fuoco’s early time of 1m46.777s good enough for third on the timesheets. Ferrari, too, will have some damage to inspect though after Nielsen hit the barriers after running over the kerbs in the final part of the session.
Cadillac jumped to fourth late in the final 10 minutes when Alex Lynn posted a 1m47.155s in the #2 Chip Ganassi Racing V-Series.R.
Peugeot enjoyed its most competitive outing of the weekend so far with Mikkel Jensen fifth-fastest in the #93 9X8 with a 1m47.965s, although it was still two seconds slower than the fastest time of the day.
The two Porsche Penske cars finished sixth and eighth respectively, with Michael Christensen the fastest of the two in the #5 963 LMDh.
The two Porsches were separated by Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 Ferrari 499P, while the sole Glickenhaus was 10th with Romain Dumas at the wheel.
The #4 Vanwall stopped on track just after the pit exit at the start of practice, with Tom Dillmann reporting a lack of power from the car’s non-hybrid Gibson engine. A full course yellow had to be deployed to retrieve the car and Vanwall was unable to repair the car in time to send it back on track, losing a full-hour of mileage as a result.
Pietro Fittipaldi again led the way for JOTA in the LMP2 division, improving his own benchmark from Wednesday to a 1m50.102s in the #28 Oreca-Gibson 07.
Philip Hanson ended up second in the #22 United Autosports Oreca with a time that was less than a tenth slower than what Fittipaldi managed, while third place went to the other JOTA LMP2 entry piloted by Yifei Ye.
Oliver Jarvis’ time of 1m50.291s in the #23 Oreca made it a duopoly for Jota and United at the sharp end of the LMP2 field, as the four cars from the two teams were separated by just 0.163s seconds at the end of the session.
Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti put the #63 Prema entry in fifth place with his best effort of 1m50.409s, which was 0.281s down on the fastest class time of the session.
In GTE Am, factory Aston Martin driver Nicki Thiim set the fastest time in the #98 NorthWest AMR Vantage GTE, beating the #86 GR Racing Porsche of Riccardo Pera by 0.043s.
Daniel Serra was another 0.011s behind in third position in the #57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE.
WEC Sebring - FP3 results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'45.783
|2
|8
|
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'46.392
|0.609
|3
|50
|
Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'46.777
|0.994
|4
|2
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|1'47.155
|1.372
|5
|93
|
Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'47.965
|2.182
|6
|5
|
Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'48.303
|2.520
|7
|51
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'48.425
|2.642
|8
|6
|
Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'48.485
|2.702
|9
|94
|
Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'48.602
|2.819
|10
|28
|
David Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.128
|4.345
|11
|22
|
Frederick Lubin
Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.218
|4.435
|12
|48
|
David Beckmann
Ye Yifei
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.256
|4.473
|13
|23
|
Josh Pierson
Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.291
|4.508
|14
|63
|
Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.409
|4.626
|15
|36
|
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.467
|4.684
|16
|9
|
Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
Andrea Caldarelli
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.912
|5.129
|17
|31
|
Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
Robin Frijns
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.162
|5.379
|18
|35
|
Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.281
|5.498
|19
|708
|
Romain Dumas
Ryan Briscoe
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007
|HYPERCAR
|1'51.288
|5.505
|20
|41
|
Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.495
|5.712
|21
|34
|
Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.556
|5.773
|22
|10
|
Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.579
|5.796
|23
|98
|
Paul Dalla Lana
Axcil Jefferies
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.030
|13.247
|24
|86
|
Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.073
|13.290
|25
|57
|
Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.084
|13.301
|26
|54
|
Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.093
|13.310
|27
|33
|
Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Nick Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.098
|13.315
|28
|83
|
Luis Perez Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.119
|13.336
|29
|77
|
Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.210
|13.427
|30
|21
|
Stefano Costantini
Simon Mann
Ulysse De
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.216
|13.433
|31
|60
|
Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.325
|13.542
|32
|85
|
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.487
|13.704
|33
|25
|
Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.622
|13.839
|34
|56
|
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.637
|13.854
|35
|777
|
Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.880
|15.097
|36
|4
|
Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Jacques Villeneuve
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|37
|88
|
Ryan Hardwick
Zacharie Robichon
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|View full results
Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring
WEC Sebring: Ferrari beats Toyota to first pole of 2023
Latest news
F1 drivers subject to track walk “bike ban”
F1 drivers subject to track walk “bike ban” F1 drivers subject to track walk “bike ban”
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview
WRC Mexico: Tanak heads Rovanpera after superspecial dominance
WRC Mexico: Tanak heads Rovanpera after superspecial dominance WRC Mexico: Tanak heads Rovanpera after superspecial dominance
Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole
Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.