Shanghai WEC: Rebellion leads Ginetta pair in first practice

Rebellion Racing jumped to the top of the times right at the end of the opening session of free practice for this weekend's Shanghai round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.
Gustavo Menezes posted a 1m48.761s aboard the solo Rebellion-Gibson R-13 to leapfrog the two Team LNT Ginettas.
That put the American four tenths up on Ben Hanley, who set a 1m49.183s in the #5 Ginetta-AER G60-LT-P1 after missing the first half of the 90-minute session with fuel pressure issues.
Hanley was just five hundredths up on the second of the works Ginettas in which Charlie Robertson recorded a 1m49.234s.
The second of the Ginettas is running nearly 30kg lighter than its sister car and the Rebellion under the system of success handicaps introduced into the LMP1 class of the WEC for this season.
The two Toyotas, which are both penalised to the tune of 2.74s for the Shanghai weekend under the handicapping system, brought up the rear of the P1 field.
Kamui Kobayashi set a 1m50.085s in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid to end up fourth in the times, while Sebastien Buemi's 1m50.544s put him sixth behind Cool Racing LMP2 driver Nicolas Lapierre.
The Toyotas' times compare with the 1m45.164s best by one of the TS050s in the only dry practice session at Shanghai last year.
In addition to the success handicaps, the Toyotas are running 28kg heavier than at Shanghai in 2018.
Lapierre's 1m50.338s P2 mark in the Cool Racing Oreca-Gibson 07 put him nearly six tenths up on Giedo van der Garde's 1m50.908s in the TDS-run Racing Team Nederland Oreca.
Filipe Albuquerque took third in class aboard the United Autosports Oreca.
Porsche led the way in GTE Pro, Richard Lietz setting a 2m01.389s to just shade the best of the Aston Martin Vantage GTEs.
Nicki Thiim ended up on a 2m01.464s in the #95 Aston, which put him two tenths up on the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE of James Calado.
The fourth fastest GTE car was the Am class Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR with Matteo Cairoli at the wheel.
The second of the factory AF Ferraris to be driven by Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina did not got out on track courtesy of a fuel leak.
Qualifying and the full 4 Hours of Shanghai will be shown live on Motorsport.tv. Check times here.
FP1 Results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
| Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'48.761
|2
|5
| Jordan King
Ben Hanley
Egor Orudzhev
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'49.183
|0.422
|3
|6
| Charles Robertson
Michael Simpson
Guy Smith
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'49.234
|0.473
|4
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'50.085
|1.324
|5
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.338
|1.577
|6
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'50.544
|1.783
|7
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.908
|2.147
|8
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.923
|2.162
|9
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.137
|2.376
|10
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.554
|2.793
|11
|33
| Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.125
|3.364
|12
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|1'52.197
|3.436
|13
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|1'53.304
|4.543
|14
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|2'01.389
|12.628
|15
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'01.464
|12.703
|16
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'01.603
|12.842
|17
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
David Heinemeier Hansson
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.814
|13.053
|18
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.909
|13.148
|19
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.958
|13.197
|20
|70
| Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.013
|13.252
|21
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|2'02.077
|13.316
|22
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'02.341
|13.580
|23
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.591
|13.830
|24
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.625
|13.864
|25
|88
| Angelo Negro
Will Bamber
Thomas Preining
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.882
|14.121
|26
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.967
|14.206
|27
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'03.013
|14.252
|28
|78
| Philippe Prette
Louis Prette
Vincent Abril
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'03.174
|14.413
|29
|57
| Ben Keating
Larry ten
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'03.966
|15.205
|30
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'04.189
|15.428
|31
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|View full results
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
|
07:00
15:00
|
|FP2
|
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
|
11:30
19:30
|
|FP3
|
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
|
03:20
11:20
|
|Q1
|
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
|
09:00
17:00
|
|Q2
|
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
|
09:30
17:30
|
|Race
|
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
|
06:00
14:00
|
