Spa WEC: #7 Toyota victorious in dramatic mixed weather race
The #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez has claimed victory in a stop-start FIA World Endurance Championship race at Spa, beating Alpine in mixed conditions.
