WEC Spa: Toyota leads Ferrari in opening practice

Buemi jumped to the head of the timesheets after a 12-minute red flag midway through session aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar with a 2m02.982s that gave him a margin of more than a second and a half over Ferrari driver Antonio Fuoco.

Fuoco also set his time in the #50 Ferrari 499P LMH, a 2m04.632s, straight after the red to sneak ahead of the second Toyota of Jose Maria Lopez.

Lopez had been quickest up to the stoppage, caused by Luis Perez Companc going off at Les Combes in the Richard Mille-sponsored AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

The Toyota driver’s 2m04.642s set at the start of the session left him just one hundreth of a second behind the Ferrari.

Buemi’s time represented an improvement of nearly four seconds for Toyota over the corresponding session at Spa this time last year.

The 90-minute session was red flagged for a second time and did not restart after an incident involving the Vanwall LMH and the D’Station GTE Am Aston.

Ferrari took fourth position courtesy of a 2m04.716s from Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 entry run by the AF Corse factory team.

Laurens Vanthoor was only a tenth behind as he took fifth position for Porsche in the best of the Penske-run 963 LMDhs with a 2m04.870s.

Cadillac ended up sixth with the best of the Ganassi-run V-Series.R LMDhs in which Alex Lynn posted a 2m05.347s.

Michael Christensen took seventh in the second Porsche on 2m05.807s, while Gustavo Menezes ended up eighth in the best of the Peugeot 9X8 LMHs with a 2m06.259s.

Sebastien Bourdais was ninth in the additional Cadillac Racing entry from Ganassi and Paul di Resta rounded out the top 10 in Hypercar behind three LMP2 cars aboard the second Peugeot.

Glickenhaus and Vanwall were 11th and 12th, while the British Jota team’s brand new Porsche 963 brought up the rear of the class in the hands of Will Stevens on its debut on track.

The Hertz-sponsored car had completed only a one-hour shakedown prior to Spa in wet conditions on the Porsche’s Weissach test track in the hands of Matt Campbell last week.

Filipe Albuquerque was quickest for United Autosports in LMP2 with a a 2m07.471s in its #22 ORECA-Gibson 07, which gave him a margin of less than a tenth over Pietro Fittipaldi in Jota’s solo P2 entry.

The Brazilian’s 2m07.514s was more than two tenths up on Tom Blomqvist in the #23 United car.

Daniel Serra led the way in GTE Am for the Kessel Ferrari team.

His 2m16.177s was six tenths ahead of Ulysse de Pauw’s 2m16.717s in the fastest of the AF Corse entries in class.

Second free practice begins at 16:20 local time in Spa.

WEC Spa - FP1 results:

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Gap 1 8 Sébastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota 2'02.982 2 50 Antonio Fuoco

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 2'04.632 1.650 3 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

José María López Toyota 2'04.642 1.660 4 51 A.P.Guidi

James Calado

A.Giovinazzi Ferrari 2'04.716 1.734 5 6 Kévin Estre

André Lotterer

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 2'04.870 1.888 6 2 Earl Bamber

Alex Lynn

R.Westbrook Cadillac 2'05.347 2.365 7 5 Dane Cameron

M.Christensen

F.Makowiecki Porsche 2'05.807 2.825 8 94 Loïc Duval

Gustavo Menezes

Nico Müller Peugeot 2'06.259 3.277 9 3 S.Bourdais

R.van der Zande

Jack Aitken Cadillac 2'07.382 4.400 10 22 Freddie Lubin

Phil Hanson

F.Albuquerque ORECA/Gibson 2'07.471 4.489 11 28 David H.Hansson

P.Fittipaldi

Oliver Rasmussen ORECA/Gibson 2'07.514 4.532 12 23 Josh Pierson

Tom Blomqvist

Oliver Jarvis ORECA/Gibson 2'07.753 4.771 13 93 Paul Di Resta

Mikkel Jensen

Jean-Éric Vergne Peugeot 2'07.769 4.787 14 34 J.Smiechowski

Fabio Scherer

Albert Costa ORECA/Gibson 2'07.799 4.817 15 63 Doriane Pin

Mirko Bortolotti

Daniil Kvyat ORECA/Gibson 2'07.809 4.827 16 708 Romain Dumas

Olivier Pla

Franck Mailleux Glickenhaus/Pipo 2'07.948 4.966 17 41 Rui Andrade

Robert Kubica

Louis Delétraz ORECA/Gibson 2'07.996 5.014 18 9 Filip Ugran

Bent Viscaal

A.Caldarelli ORECA/Gibson 2'08.180 5.198 19 31 Sean Gelael

F.Habsburg

Robin Frijns ORECA/Gibson 2'08.200 5.218 20 36 M.Vaxivière

Julien Canal

Charles Milesi ORECA/Gibson 2'08.781 5.799 21 4 Tom Dillmann

E.Guerrieri

J.Villeneuve Vanwall/Gibson 2'08.906 5.924 22 38 A.F.da Costa

Will Stevens

Yifei Ye Porsche 2'09.048 6.066 23 35 André Negrão

Memo Rojas

Olli Caldwell ORECA/Gibson 2'09.439 6.457 24 10 Ryan Cullen

Matthias Kaiser

Gabriel Aubry ORECA/Gibson 2'10.152 7.170 25 57 Takeshi Kimura

Scott Huffaker

Daniel Serra Ferrari 2'16.177 13.195 26 21 Diego Alessi

Simon Mann

Ulysse De Pauw Ferrari 2'16.717 13.735 27 25 Ahmad Al Harthy

Michael Dinan

Charlie Eastwood Aston Martin 2'17.163 14.181 28 56 PJ Hyett

Gunnar Jeannette

Matteo Cairoli Porsche 2'17.440 14.458 29 83 L.P.-Companc

Lilou Wadoux

Alessio Rovera Ferrari 2'17.555 14.573 30 777 Satoshi Hoshino

Casper Stevenson

Tomonobu Fujii Aston Martin 2'17.637 14.655 31 60 C.Schiavoni

Matteo Cressoni

A.Picariello Porsche 2'17.770 14.788 32 98 Ian James

D.Mancinelli

Alex Riberas Aston Martin 2'17.945 14.963 33 33 Ben Keating

Nico Varrone

Nicky Catsburg Chevrolet 2'17.978 14.996 34 85 Sarah Bovy

Michelle Gatting

Rahel Frey Porsche 2'18.053 15.071 35 86 Mike Wainwright

Riccardo Pera

Ben Barker Porsche 2'18.213 15.231 36 88 Ryan Hardwick

Z.Robichon

Harry Tincknell Porsche 2'18.401 15.419 37 77 Christian Ried

M.O.Pedersen

Julien Andlauer Porsche 2'18.546 15.564 38 54 Thomas Flohr

F.Castellacci

Davide Rigon Ferrari 2'18.744 15.762