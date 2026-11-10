WEC Monza

The Monza heartbreak that left Genesis without a podium in maiden WEC campaign

Genesis showed plenty of promise in last week’s Monza finale, but it ultimately came away empty-handed from the weekend

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 9:09 AM

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#19 Genesis Magma Racing Genesis GMR-001: Mathieu Jaminet, Paul-Loup Chatin, Daniel Juncadella

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

Genesis’s maiden campaign in the World Endurance Championship ended without a single podium finish after its leading hypercar retired from the Monza 6 Hours due to a technical issue.

Paul-Loup Chatin was running a strong second in Sunday’s season finale when the #19 Genesis GMR-001 suddenly crawled to a halt at the exit of the Ascari chicane at the beginning of the third hour.

The Frenchman made several attempts to restart the car, but the WRC-derived V8 turbo engine failed to fire up again, bringing the #19 crew’s race to a premature end.

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Chatin admitted that there had been no indication of an impending problem, with the car having run smoothly until that point.

“We don't know yet [what caused the stoppage]. We checked, maybe something went wrong with the electronics,” he told the media including Motorsport.com.

“With no warning at all, the entire car switched off. Suddenly, I lost everything, power steering, everything. I did hundreds of power cycles, but nothing worked. I had nothing anymore.”

#19 Genesis Magma Racing Genesis GMR-001: Mathieu Jaminet, Paul-Loup Chatin, Daniel Juncadella

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

Following Genesis’ first pole position at Barcelona last time out, the GMR-001 again proved competitive over a single lap, with Mathieu Jaminet qualifying the car on the front row behind the pole-sitting #50 Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco.

Daniel Juncadella started the race and briefly took the lead from Fuoco’s team-mate Miguel Molina following a controversial first-lap incident, before settling into second behind the #38 Cadillac V-Series.R of Jack Aitken.

Although Juncadella picked up a time penalty for his contact with Molina, the #19 crew didn’t lose a single place when the Spaniard came in to serve the penalty, allowing Chatin to take over in second.

Speaking afterwards, Chatin said he was pleased with how well the race had gone until the suspected electrical problem struck, leaving him with a feeling that fortune hadn’t been on Genesis’ side throughout the season.

“It was looking really well for us. We were super happy with the first two hours of the race,” he said.

“Mathieu did an amazing job in quali. Dani took a super start, it was perfect, and I was pretty happy with the beginning of my stint as I jumped in the car without any laps in dry condition.

“Aitken was already in the car for the first two hours, so I was expecting to struggle a bit the first two laps to follow him, and, in fact, I was straight away at the right pace.

#19 Genesis Magma Racing Genesis GMR-001: Mathieu Jaminet, Paul-Loup Chatin, Daniel Juncadella

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

“We were already looking for triple-stint tyres. The plan was just perfect. It's like that. We are disappointed for Genesis, because it looks like luck was not on our side this week, but even this season.

“But, looking back, we are super proud of what we achieved. It shows again this weekend how well the team is working, being capable of setting up a car without any dry practice.”

While Genesis had already demonstrated its one-lap potential in previous rounds, Chatin felt Monza provided its clearest indication yet that the GMR-001 could also be competitive over a full race distance.

While the Korean manufacturer failed to finish higher than seventh this year, the 35-year-old said a podium was within reach on Sunday.

“We say it's good to be strong on one lap, it's better to be strong on six hours. And it was not six hours, but at least for two and a half, we were really strong,” he said. “I think top-three was really possible. Then P1, P2 or P3, I don't know, because it was still three-and-a-half-hours to go.

“We were with the pace of the Cadillac, with the pace of the Alpine. We can see that there was a small gap between P2 and P3, our place was somewhere there, which is super positive.”

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