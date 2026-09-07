Toyota admits late WEC Austin heartbreak “tough to take” as victory slips away

Toyota has admitted that the late-race mechanical failure that denied it victory in the World Endurance Championship’s Lone Star Le Mans is “tough” to accept.

The Japanese manufacturer appeared to have done enough to secure its third Hypercar victory of 2026, after Nyck de Vries pulled away from the chasing pack during the safety car restart in the final hour.

However, with just over 10 minutes remaining on the clock, de Vries ran off the track with a sudden problem before limping back to the pits and retiring from the race.

A hydraulic issue was at the root of the problem, causing the loss of power steering on the #7 Toyota TR010 Hybrid that de Vries shared with Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway. The issue made it impossible to continue the race.

The retirement marked the latest disappointment for Toyota at the Circuit of the Americas, where it is still searching for its first WEC victory after nine attempts.

“It was a very unfortunate race for us,” said Kobayashi, who also serves as Toyota’s team principal.

“We had been strong all the way through. For almost six hours we had a great race. Obviously, when you lose the hydraulics, there is nothing you can do. We had to retire the car.

“It was a big opportunity for us to score a lot of points, so obviously it’s tough to take. But this is endurance racing.

“We need to learn and improve so we can come back stronger for our home race.”

The #7 Toyota started the six-hour Austin race from ninth on the grid, behind the sister #8 TR010 Hybrid driven by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa.

But while the #8 Toyota switched to an offset strategy, the #7 entry stuck to the conventional route, climbing up to fourth by the third hour.

It was after the mid-race safety car that the #7 crew emerged as serious victory contenders, as de Vries pulled off a series of impressive moves to claim the lead.

Kobayashi carried on the good work of de Vries in the fifth hour, before handing the car back to him for the final stint.

TV images captured a dejected de Vries slumped over with his head resting in his hand after bringing the hobbled #7 Toyota back to the garage in the closing stages of the race.

“Obviously, a very sad end to a great day,” he said. “We really gave it all and I think we executed extremely well. We had a great car and we delivered it when it mattered.

“But unfortunately, it's a technical sport and that let us down today.”

The #7 Toyota crew had arrived in Austin jointly leading the championship with the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Robin Frijns and Rene Rast. But the late retirement prevented the Toyota trio from capitalising on a tough race for the #20 BMW, which also failed to score after lacking speed all weekend in COTA.

With the #7 car retiring, Toyota’s Austin hopes rested with the #8 crew, which ultimately finished in sixth place.

On an offset strategy, Hirakawa was running as high as third in the penultimate hour, when he was handed a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

However, the infringement was not caused by driver error, with a technical malfunction causing Hirakawa to exceed the speed limit as he accelerated out of his pitbox.

“We had the pace, but it wasn’t our day,” said Hirakawa. “Unfortunately, when I got in the car for my stint, there was a system issue which cost time to pull away, then caused an over-speed in the pit lane so we got a drive-through.

“I feel really sorry for what happened to car #7. This was not our race, but also, we need to work hard to improve so we don’t experience this again. The next race is Fuji, where we want to be back on the podium.”

Despite a disappointing finish at Austin, the #7 crew continue to jointly lead the drivers’ championship, while Toyota now holds a nine-point lead in the manufacturers’ standings.

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