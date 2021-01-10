WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle

shares
comments
Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle
By:

Kazuki Nakajima says he is worried that "politics" will determine how Toyota's battle with new top-class FIA World Endurance Championship rival manufacturer Alpine will play out in 2021.

Alpine announced last September that it will step up to the top class this year after five seasons in the LMP2 ranks, using the Oreca-built Rebellion R-13 LMP1 chassis.

It is so far the only confirmed entry for the 2021 WEC season using the grandfathered LMP1 ruleset, which is being replaced by the new Le Mans Hypercar rules.

With the new LMH machines set to be considerably slower than the LMP1 cars they replace, the way the Balance of Performance is set between the two sets of regulations could have a major bearing on the battle between Toyota and Alpine.

Nakajima admitted that Toyota will face tough competition in the fight for a fourth consecutive Le Mans 24 Hours victory against the proven Rebellion-Gibson package, which enjoyed a more-or-less trouble-free run reliability-wise at Le Mans last year.

But the three-time La Sarthe winner says that it will be down to race organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest to ensure there is a fair battle given the older car's theoretical performance advantage over the new Toyota.

"I think [Le Mans] is going to be quite different," Nakajima told Motorsport.com. "They have a car that can finish 24 hours without issues, they have good reliability. And then it’s really down to the EoT between us and them.

#36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470: Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao, Pierre Thiriet

#36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470: Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao, Pierre Thiriet

Photo by: Paul Foster

"It will be more difficult for us because our speed is limited anyway, but their speed is really down to the EoT. Speed-wise, we have the potential to be exactly the same, so I think it’s going to be a real race next year. I don’t know if it’s right or not.

"It’s really down to politics. I’m not part of it, but I can understand both sides. From our side, it would be very unfair, but of course [the ACO] wants to have a good competition. Let’s see what happens. The race next year should be interesting, they will be a very strong competitor."

Kamui Kobayashi said he believes that the ACO must be careful not to put off potential entrants into the LMH division by pegging back Toyota's speed too much.

"I don’t know what they will do about the BoP," the 2019/20 WEC champion told Motorsport.com. "It’s a bit strange because they [Alpine] are pretty fast anyway. We lost a lot of laptime [compared to the LMP1], so I don’t know what will happen.

"It won’t be fun if the Alpine is quicker than us because then nobody will go to the Hypercar class. I don’t know what they are aiming for.

"For us it’s a new car, and the Alpine is an established car and the team has experience. Still they don’t announce the BoP yet, so I don’t know what they want to do."

Related video

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season

Previous article

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Kazuki Nakajima , Kamui Kobayashi
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Wolff: Hamilton doesn't think world revolves around him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton doesn't think world revolves around him

Dakar 2021, Stage 7: Brabec scores first win, Cornejo leads
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 7: Brabec scores first win, Cornejo leads

Dakar 2021, Stage 6: Barreda wins, Price leads at halfway
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 6: Barreda wins, Price leads at halfway

Price: Halfway Dakar lead 'doesn't mean anything'
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price: Halfway Dakar lead 'doesn't mean anything'

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up

Fausto Gresini regains consciousness in COVID-19 battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Fausto Gresini regains consciousness in COVID-19 battle

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi

Latest news

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut

ACO announces successor to outgoing WEC CEO Neveu
WEC WEC / Breaking news

ACO announces successor to outgoing WEC CEO Neveu

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton doesn't think world revolves around him

2h
2
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 7: Brabec scores first win, Cornejo leads

55min
3
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 6: Barreda wins, Price leads at halfway

4
Dakar

Price: Halfway Dakar lead 'doesn't mean anything'

5
World Superbike

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

Latest news

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle
WEC

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season
WEC

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut
WEC

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut

ACO announces successor to outgoing WEC CEO Neveu
WEC

ACO announces successor to outgoing WEC CEO Neveu

Castroneves, Brundle, van der Zande join Inter Europol
WEC

Castroneves, Brundle, van der Zande join Inter Europol

Latest videos

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme 02:12
WEC
Dec 23, 2020

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications 01:11
WEC
Dec 14, 2020

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar 00:50
WEC
Dec 4, 2020

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony 02:38
WEC
Nov 16, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights 03:12
WEC
Nov 14, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.