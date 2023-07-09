Toyota and Ferrari predict tyre wear will decide WEC Monza battle
Toyota and Ferrari are predicting that tyre wear will be the deciding factor in searing temperatures during Sunday’s Monza round of the World Endurance Championship.
The WEC Hypercar frontrunners who led the way in qualifying on Saturday made the claim in the knowledge that track temperatures will hit in excess of 50C over the course of the Monza 6 Hours and that they will have to undertake double stints on a set of Michelins over the course of the race.
Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon said: “The track temperature should be between 50 and 55C, and we know we have to do double stints and the second stint [on the tyre] will probably be race deciding.”
Ferrari has admitted concerns over the level of degradation that could occur in the race.
Giuliano Salvi, Ferrari’s sportscar race and test team manager, said: “I am a bit worried for the race, for the deg and for the management of track temperatures.
“We will face extreme conditions and we will need to manage the tyres really well.
“It will be quite a lot in the hands of the drivers: how you manage [the tyres] in the corners will be crucial to how you can extend your stint.”
Each car in the Hypercar class has 18 tyres available to it for qualifying and the race.
Hypercar supplier Michelin has brought the hard and medium compound tyres to Monza.
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: James Calado
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Vasselon stressed that it wasn’t a given that only the hard tyre would be used despite the hot conditions forecast.
“There is more comfort in terms of wear with the hard, but it is not black and white,” he explained.
“There is a threshold where you have tyre that has less wear and is more resistant, but with less grip [because it is harder], it slides more and then loses more grip and so on and so on.”
The left-side tyres take the majority of the punishment on the 3.6-mile Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.
Salvi described tyre wear as “really asymmetrical”.
Teams are known to have experimented on running a mix of compounds left to right across the car during free practice.
Meanwhile, Earl Bamber said Cadillac is "quietly confident" heading into the race as he believes "our tyre degradation is one of our strong suits". The sole Ganassi-run V-Series.R he shares with Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook starts fifth.
"It looks like it’s super hot, and it should fit us well," he said. "Toyota will be very strong because they’re always very strong.
"But I think in this condition, in this heat with the tyre energy that happens here, it’s one that hopefully we feel fits us well so we’re quietly confident going into the race."
The Monza 6 Hours, round five of the 2023 WEC, starts at 12:30 local time on Sunday.
Kamui Kobayashi took pole position for Toyota by just 0.017s from Ferrari driver Antonio Fuoco.
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been"
Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been" Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been"
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
Latest news
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris
McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris
Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll
Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.