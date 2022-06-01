Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Corvette aces race Le Mans to win, despite WEC points on offer Next / How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?
WEC News

Toyota assessing all-new Le Mans Hypercar in WEC

Toyota is evaluating building an all-new Le Mans Hypercar to replace its existing FIA World Endurance Championship contender.

Gary Watkins
By:
Toyota assessing all-new Le Mans Hypercar in WEC

The Japanese manufacturer is looking to take advantage of regulations allowing it to homologate a second LMH car within the current rules cycle.

Sources have revealed that the Japanese manufacturer is already well advanced with the design of a successor to the GR010 Hybrid introduced last year, though it is not known whether it is eyeing an introduction of the new car in 2023 or '24.

Toyota is refusing to comment on its plans in line with its normal policy: it refused to confirm that it was switching tyre sizes on the GR010 for 2022 until February this year.

A spokesman for Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe said: “We will release details of our 2023 programme, including technical details of our car, after the end of the current season.”

The reasoning behind the move from 14-inch Michelin tyres all round to 13.5in fronts and 15in rears offers an insight into why Toyota is considering a new car.

A series of changes to the LMH rules as the process of aligning the new-for-2021 category with the LMDh prototypes arriving in the WEC next season came late in GR010 programme, compromising the design of the car.

Technical director Pascal Vasselon explained that a key rule shift in May 2020, when both the minimum weight and maximum power figures for LMHs were reduced, was the catalyst for the switch to the second of the two tyre-size options currently allowed in LMH.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR0110 Hybrid Hypercar of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR0110 Hybrid Hypercar of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The reduction in the base minimum from 1100 to 1030kg meant that Toyota was unable to achieve the forward weight distribution necessary to take advantage of running the wider front Michelins.

“The minimum weight was reduced by 70kg [in May] and our roll-out was planned for July, so our car was designed and in production,” he said ahead of the start of this season.

“The weight distribution went out of control and was not suited on our car any more to the 14/14 tyres. So we had to change to put the correct tyres at the right place just looking at the weight distribution. This was the main trigger.”

Vasselon explained that the increase in the deployment speed for the GR010’s front-axle hybrid system for this year was of lesser importance in its decision to make the change.

An LMH manufacturer is allowed only minimal scope to develop an LMH design by regulation.

Performance modifications after it starts racing are limited to five so-called 'evo jokers', each of which applies to the area covered by one homologation heading in the rules.

Toyota would not be able to revert to its initial choice of tyres. A change in the rules for this year means that only cars homologated before the end of 2022 can run the 14/14in combination.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid Hypercar of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid Hypercar of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

This is the option chosen by Peugeot for its 9X8, which will arrive in the WEC at the Monza round next month.

Nor would Toyota be permitted to build an LMH with a rear-axle hybrid, as the rules state an LMH prototype must run a front-axle motor generator unit if the manufacturer opts for a hybrid.

Only road-based LMH machinery is allowed an MGU at the rear if there is one on the base road car.

An introduction of a new Toyota LMH for the 2023 season would give the car at least a three-year lifespan.

The category is confirmed to the end of 2025, but it looks likely that this will be extended until the end of 2027 to bring the category into line with LMDh.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Corvette aces race Le Mans to win, despite WEC points on offer
Previous article

Corvette aces race Le Mans to win, despite WEC points on offer
Next article

How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?

How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Alpine handed power increase ahead of Le Mans test day 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

Alpine handed power increase ahead of Le Mans test day

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Peugeot 9X8 unveil Prime
WEC

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Ferrari F1 technology to boost Le Mans Hypercar challenge 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Ferrari F1 technology to boost Le Mans Hypercar challenge

Latest news

Alpine handed power increase ahead of Le Mans test day
Le Mans Le Mans

Alpine handed power increase ahead of Le Mans test day

Lamborghini explains decision to enter LMDh one year after rivals
IMSA IMSA

Lamborghini explains decision to enter LMDh one year after rivals

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime
WEC WEC

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?
Le Mans Le Mans

How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.