Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?
WEC News

Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars

By:

Toyota has completed a successful shakedown with its two GR010 HYBRIDs at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of this month's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars

The pair of Le Mans Hypercars were given their final system checks last weekend in preparation for this Sunday's Le Mans test day, which leads directly into race week and the double points round of the World Endurance Championship on August 21/22.

Each car completely approximately 200km of the Belgian circuit on Saturday and Sunday in the hands of Brendon Hartley and Kamui Kobayashi.

Rain on Saturday delayed the start of the test, which was completed by Sunday lunchtime.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon said: “The shakedown ran smoothly without any surprises.

"We ran checks on the various systems to be sure everything is in good order before the Le Mans test.

"It all went well, despite some traditional Spa weather, and we have therefore ticked the final box for our Le Mans preparations and we look forward to starting the event with the test day.”

The cars returned to TGRE headquarters in Cologne after the test, while the team's equipment left directly for Le Mans.

Toyota traditionally undertakes its pre-Le Mans shakedown at Spa, which lies approximately 90 minutes across the border from its base in Germany.

The test was scheduled before Vasselon admitted to reliability concerns with the new LMH design, which came on stream this season, in the wake of last month's WEC round at Monza.

The winning #7 car Kobayashi shares with Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez lost approximately one minute with an electronic glitch, which forced the Japanese driver to stop the car on track and undertake a full electronic reset.

PRIME: How glitches left Toyota 'worried' about losing unbeaten WEC streak 

The sister in which Hartley is teamed with Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima experienced fuel-system issues, which left it 43 laps behind the winner at the end of the six-hour race.

Buemi and Toyota test driver Nyck de Vries are set to miss the test day because they will be racing for Nissan and Mercedes respectively in the Formula E finale in Berlin.

The test day has made a return to the Le Mans schedule this year after it was dropped in 2020 as a result of the COVID pandemic.

shares
comments
Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?

Previous article

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marquez Styria clash

2
Formula 1

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation

5 h
Latest news
Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars
WEC

Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars

1 h
Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?
SGT

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?

Aug 7, 2021
How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?
LM24

How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?

Aug 4, 2021
Hypercars at full power level for Le Mans, Alpine pegged back
LM24

Hypercars at full power level for Le Mans, Alpine pegged back

Aug 4, 2021
WEC set to host first daylight Bahrain race in October
Video Inside
WEC

WEC set to host first daylight Bahrain race in October

Jul 26, 2021
Latest videos
WEC set to host first daylight Bahrain race in October 00:44
WEC
Jul 26, 2021

WEC set to host first daylight Bahrain race in October

WEC: Conway talks about 6 Hours of Monza win 07:03
WEC
Jul 21, 2021

WEC: Conway talks about 6 Hours of Monza win

6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights 03:09
WEC
Jul 18, 2021

6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights

WEC: No. 7 Toyota takes the win at Monza 00:34
WEC
Jul 18, 2021

WEC: No. 7 Toyota takes the win at Monza

6 Hours of Monza Halfway Highlights 03:00
WEC
Jul 18, 2021

6 Hours of Monza Halfway Highlights

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Hypercars at full power level for Le Mans, Alpine pegged back 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Hypercars at full power level for Le Mans, Alpine pegged back

WRT: No disappointment despite dramatic Spa 24 miss 24 Hours of Spa
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

WRT: No disappointment despite dramatic Spa 24 miss

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak Monza Prime
WEC

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?
Super GT

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?

Toyota admits to reliability concerns ahead of Le Mans Monza
Video Inside
WEC

Toyota admits to reliability concerns ahead of Le Mans

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime
WEC

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

Trending Today

Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marquez Styria clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marquez Styria clash

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak Prime

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak

The FIA World Endurance Championship's long-awaited return to Monza posed the sternest test yet for Toyota's new hypercar. Although the Japanese marque's GR010 Hybrid remains unbeaten, the victory for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi was far from plain sailing.

WEC
Jul 19, 2021
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Prime

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness.

Le Mans
Jun 23, 2021
How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear Prime

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear

Despite going stride for stride for pace at Portimao, Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 couldn’t convert pole position into a sustained victory fight against Toyota. And due to rules and car limitations that are set in stone, the French manufacturer will be searching for solutions in its own battle of endurance.

WEC
Jun 14, 2021
Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

This weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the 100th world champion prototype start for Toyota. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago.

WEC
Jun 12, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021

Latest news

Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars
WEC WEC

Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?
Super GT Super GT

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?

How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?
Le Mans Le Mans

How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?

Hypercars at full power level for Le Mans, Alpine pegged back
Le Mans Le Mans

Hypercars at full power level for Le Mans, Alpine pegged back

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.