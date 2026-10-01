Toyota denies 2027 WEC deal with Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon’s Formula 1 options are gradually running out, and Toyota will not provide one in the WEC.

After Haas officially announced this week that it will end its partnership with the 30-year-old Frenchman at the conclusion of the 2026 season, media speculation has been rife over where Ocon’s career might take him next.

With Aston Martin having confirmed that it will continue with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, Cadillac effectively remains Ocon's last realistic option in Formula 1.

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That is why he has also been linked with a possible switch to the World Endurance Championship – potentially with Toyota. But Toyota advisor Alexander Wurz has now made it clear to Motorsport.com sister publication Formel1.de’s YouTube channel: "There's nothing to these rumours."

Wurz said that Toyota generally plans "relatively far ahead" when it comes to Le Mans and its WEC programme, and that no changes to its current six-driver line-up are planned.

"Because when you put three alpha personalities in one car, it takes time for them to accept each other, to find the right set-up and the right way of working together, and to reach a point where they don't compete against each other internally but actually bring out the best in one another. That's a very important distinction," the Austrian explained.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TR010: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: JEP

"That's one of Toyota's strengths: we have this team structure and this team culture, and you can't simply change that overnight.

"First of all, we have long-term contracts. And secondly, you can't just bring in another driver from the outside and slot him into the line-up. That would risk disrupting exactly the culture we've been building and nurturing since 2012. Maintaining that culture is one of my main responsibilities as an advisor and someone who works closely with the drivers.

He added: "But whichever way you look at it, the contracts are long-term and our line-up for next year is 100% full."

Toyota currently competes in the WEC with Mike Conway, Nyck de Vries and Kamui Kobayashi in one car, and Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa in the other. The Japanese manufacturer has just won its home race at Fuji, following a thrilling finish with local hero Hirakawa at the wheel for the decisive stint.