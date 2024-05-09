All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
WEC Spa

Toyota expects Ferrari to remain quickest in Spa WEC despite BoP hit

Toyota is predicting Ferrari will remain on top in this weekend’s Spa round of the World Endurance Championship despite a shuffle in the Balance of Performance. 

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: Paolo Belletti

David Floury, technical director of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, believes that its Italian rival will maintain at least some of the the advantage it showed last time out at Imola before tactical errors when it rained allowed the Japanese manufacturer to come through to win. 

Floury intimated that that the BoP changes for the Spa 6 Hours on Saturday will not fully close up the field in the WEC’s Hypercar class. 

“The picture should be similar but with smaller gaps,” said Floury. 

Asked if the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar will remain in the ascendent, he replied: “I think so.”

He pointed to Ferrari’s pace in this race last year when it claimed a podium behind the two Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMHs as further evidence that it will still be strong around the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps this weekend. 

“Ferrari showed its pace last year, and I don’t expect a different picture,” he explained. 

Ferrari has taken a 12kg hit in minimum weight under the BoP for Spa as well as losing 4kW (5bhp) in maximum power, whereas the Toyota has gained 4kg and lost 1kW. 

The Toyota will go to the grid 21kg heavier than in 2023, though with 3kW more power. 

Ferrari’s 499P, meanwhile, is 13kg heavier than last year and has 3kW less power. 

When asked to comment on the BoP changes, Floury replied: “Next question.”

Manufacturers, teams and drivers are forbidden from talking about on the BoP in the WEC sporting rules on pain of sanction by the stewards. 

Floury believes that Toyota will have a fight on its hands to repeat the Imola victory this weekend at Spa in the face of an expected performance deficit to Ferrari.

“We will need to be clever to win here,” he explained referencing a weather forecast that is predicting a dry weekend. 

“And this time it looks like we will not be helped by the weather: we will have to be even more clever.”

Floury suggested that the balance between Toyota and Porsche will be similar to Imola last month when they battled over the final spot on the podium behind the Ferraris through the dry period of the race. 

“It was very close: it was a tiny gap - it could have gone one way or the other,” he said.

Ferrari looked set for a 1-2 finish on home ground in Italy before opting to leave both its factory cars and the sister satellite entry from AF Corse out on slicks when it rained. 

It admitted to tactical errors, which included not splitting the strategies on the two works cars.

That allowed the #7 Toyota shared by Kamui Kobayashi, Nick de Vries and Mike Conway to take the victory. 

Practice for the Spa 6 Hours, round three of the 2024 WEC, kicks off at 11:30 local time on Thursday.

Read Also:

  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Rossi reveals continued WEC and GT World Challenge plans for 2025
Next article Peugeot explains decision not to use WEC reserve driver at Spa

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
WEC Spa: Ferrari leads the way in FP1 as new manufacturers impress

WEC Spa: Ferrari leads the way in FP1 as new manufacturers impress

WEC
Spa
WEC Spa: Ferrari leads the way in FP1 as new manufacturers impress
Rossi reveals continued WEC and GT World Challenge plans for 2025

Rossi reveals continued WEC and GT World Challenge plans for 2025

WEC
Spa
Rossi reveals continued WEC and GT World Challenge plans for 2025
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Prime
Prime
WEC
Imola
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role

Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role

Formula 1
Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role
Ferrari prepares for F1 Imola upgrades with Fiorano filming days

Ferrari prepares for F1 Imola upgrades with Fiorano filming days

Formula 1
Miami GP
Ferrari prepares for F1 Imola upgrades with Fiorano filming days
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Latest news

Power admits "it's not ideal" losing two key personnel for Indy races

Power admits "it's not ideal" losing two key personnel for Indy races

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Power admits "it's not ideal" losing two key personnel for Indy races
2024 NASCAR at Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR at Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington
2024 NASCAR at Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch
WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead

WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Prime
Prime
WEC
Imola
By Gary Watkins
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia