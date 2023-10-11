Toyota has shown it was right to stay in WEC in lean years - Kobayashi
Kamui Kobayashi says Toyota’s current success shows the marque made the right decision to stay in the World Endurance Championship against no factory opponents.
The driver/team principal made the remarks following Toyota’s latest success at Fuji last month, as it sealed the manufacturers’ title with a round to spare thanks to a 1-2 finish with its pair of GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercars on home soil.
Toyota has continued to be the team to beat in the WEC’s Hypercar class despite the arrival of numerous new factory opponents, having won every race except the Le Mans 24 Hours, where it was narrowly defeated by Ferrari.
Reflecting on the Japanese auto giant’s third WEC manufacturers’ crown (sixth including the teams’ titles that were awarded in 2018-21), Kobayashi said the experienced it gained following Porsche’s withdrawal from LMP1 at the end of 2017 has allowed it to be the dominant force of what is now a very tightly-controlled class.
“There was a period where there was nobody but Toyota, but we were making a big effort to put together cars, to train drivers and personnel, and now we are here,” Kobayashi said.
“So far this season, we have won every race except Le Mans. If you look at the results only, it looks like we are dominant, but if you look at the performance-adjusted numbers, the gap [to the other manufacturers] is not big.
“I think what makes the difference is that all our drivers are consistent, fast and can bring the car to the limit, and that there are no mistakes on tyre choice or pit strategy… all of these things put together are reflected in the results.
“People may ask why we were doing WEC all these years when there were no other manufacturers… but I think we’ve proven why now.”
Kobayashi took the Fuji win alongside his team-mates in the #7 car, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez, marking their fourth trip to the top step of the podium this year.
It closes the gap to the sister #8 Toyota crew of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa to 15 points heading into the Bahrain season finale in November.
Kobayashi said that there will be no team orders between the two Toyota crews in Bahrain with the manufacturers’ title now sealed, with 39 points still up for grabs.
“There’s no need to control it,” he said. “For the team, the manufacturers’ title is more important, and now we have obtained it, we can just race normally.
“The drivers’ title will depend on what happens [at Bahrain], but if nothing unusual happens the #8 car will probably win it.”
Hirakawa added: “It’s clear that whoever is fastest will win, and we don’t know yet if it will be another one-two… but if it’s a one-two, the #8 crew wins the title.
“Winning the race is secondary, personally I just want to make sure that we defend the drivers’ title.”
