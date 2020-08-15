WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Race in
01 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

Toyota says Rebellion victory at Spa not a given

shares
comments
Toyota says Rebellion victory at Spa not a given
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 9:26 AM

Toyota is confident it can take the fight to Rebellion in Saturday's Spa FIA World Endurance Championship round despite being outpaced in all four sessions of practice and qualifying.

Brendon Hartley, who qualified second in the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid together with Kazuki Nakajima, believes that the race pace of the car they share with Sebastien Buemi will give them a shot at victory. 

"It's clear that Rebellion had a pace advantage on us in qualifying and I think P2 was basically the maximum we could do," Hartley told Motorsport.com. "But I do think we have a chance [in the race] and will see a close fight." 

Hartley suggested that the gap in race pace between Toyota and the solo Rebellion R-13 driven by Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato is much closer than the eight-tenth gap in qualifying

"From what we saw in FP3, we are close, so I think it is possible to challenge them," he said. 

Hartley said that the job of the drivers of the #8 Toyota will be to keep Rebellion under pressure as they strive to overcome a lap time penalty of 1.5s to the Rebellion under the WEC's system of success handicaps.

"We saw at the two races that they've won [Shanghai and Austin in November and February respectively] that we were hanging in there," he explained.

"We put them under pressure, but they did a good job not to make any mistakes — they did their job and won the race."

Hartley also pointed out that the differential in the success handicaps between the Toyotas and the Rebellion has reduced since the previous round of the 2019/20 WEC at Austin in February as a result of its rival's victory.

Tyre wear will also be crucial in the race at Spa, believes Hartley.

"A lot of it is going to come down to how we make the tyres last over two stints and on top of that there could be some weather involved [rain showers are forecast]," he said.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon suggested that the rain will be "hard work" for his team because it is running its car in low-downforce specification in preparation for the Le Mans 24 Hours next month. 

"We are at the maximum downforce level we can afford with this package — the rain will be challenging for us," he explained.

"On the other hand last year we had the worst weather scenario for a low-downforce car, with rain and snow, and our drivers were able to get on top of the car."

The #7 Toyota in which Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez are leading the championship is more heavily penalised than the sister car for the Spa 6 Hours.

It has been slowed by 3.52s a lap compared with the sister car's 3.08s and the Rebellion's 1.58s.

"All week we've been close to the sister car or ahead, but the car went from having a good balance to having too much oversteer in qualifying," said Conway.

"The car was too nervous. We should have been closer to them, but we probably weren't going to be better than P3."

Related video

Spa WEC: Rebellion beats the Toyotas to pole

Previous article

Spa WEC: Rebellion beats the Toyotas to pole

Next article

Porsche gets Spa GTE pole reinstated

Porsche gets Spa GTE pole reinstated
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

McLaughlin rues "silly mistake" after bungled restart
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
40m

McLaughlin rues "silly mistake" after bungled restart

BFGoodrich Named series tire supplier
Trans-Am Trans-Am / News

BFGoodrich Named series tire supplier

Sato: “Extremely challenging” to make passes at Indy this year
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Sato: “Extremely challenging” to make passes at Indy this year

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996

Vettel: Car "making a bit more sense" after chassis change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Vettel: Car "making a bit more sense" after chassis change

Renault pushing for Racing Point to lose all F1 points
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault pushing for Racing Point to lose all F1 points

McLaren withdrew Racing Point appeal after FIA assurances
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

McLaren withdrew Racing Point appeal after FIA assurances

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
13m

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

Latest news

Porsche gets Spa GTE pole reinstated
WEC WEC / Breaking news
23m

Porsche gets Spa GTE pole reinstated

Toyota says Rebellion victory at Spa not a given
WEC WEC / Breaking news
34m

Toyota says Rebellion victory at Spa not a given

Spa WEC: Rebellion beats the Toyotas to pole
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Qualifying report

Spa WEC: Rebellion beats the Toyotas to pole

Spa WEC: Rebellion tops shortened third practice
WEC WEC / Practice report

Spa WEC: Rebellion tops shortened third practice

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams agree to ban testing at new 2020 race venues

56m
2
WEC

Toyota says Rebellion victory at Spa not a given

34m
3
Supercars

Supercars facing free-to-air TV struggle – reports

4
Supercars

Percat slams "laughable" van Gisbergen contact

1h
5
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice

1h

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa - Qualifying Highlights 03:10
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa - Qualifying Highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa - Lap of Circuit Spa-Francorchamps 02:29
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa - Lap of Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Trailer 01:01
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Trailer

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Teaser Trailer 00:50
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Teaser Trailer

Spa 1986: Thierry Boutsen post-race interview 01:32
WEC

Spa 1986: Thierry Boutsen post-race interview

Latest news

Porsche gets Spa GTE pole reinstated
WEC

Porsche gets Spa GTE pole reinstated

Toyota says Rebellion victory at Spa not a given
WEC

Toyota says Rebellion victory at Spa not a given

Spa WEC: Rebellion beats the Toyotas to pole
WEC

Spa WEC: Rebellion beats the Toyotas to pole

Spa WEC: Rebellion tops shortened third practice
WEC

Spa WEC: Rebellion tops shortened third practice

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice
WEC

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.