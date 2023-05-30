Subscribe
Previous / Vanwall drops ex-F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans
WEC News

Toyota adds Ritomo Miyata to WEC Challenge programme

Toyota has announced that Japanese rising star Ritomo Miyata has been added to its 'WEC Challenge' initiative, and will join the marque's Le Mans Hypercar programme as a simulator and development driver.

Jamie Klein
By:
Ritomo Miyata, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

Miyata, a race winner in both SUPER GT and Super Formula, will accompany the Toyota World Endurance Championship squad for the remaining rounds of the season that don't clash with his existing commitments in Japan, starting with the Le Mans 24 Hours next month.

The 23-year-old will also be involved in development work at Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe's Cologne base.

Toyota's statement revealed that Miyata already participated in a simulator session at TGR-E last year and "impressed the team with his driving performance, and set competitive lap times, to earn his selection as a WEC Challenge driver".

It added that Miyata's "continued participation in the programme will be decided based on performances and development progress".

Miyata, who has been vocal about wanting to race overseas in the future, currently represents leading Toyota squad TOM'S in both SUPER GT's top GT500 class and Super Formula.

He stepped up to Super Formula full-time in 2021 after winning the previous year's Super Formula Lights title, and secured his first victory in the single-seater series at Suzuka last month.

 

In SUPER GT, he scored a first GT500 win alongside Sacha Fenestraz last year at Fuji Speedway, and added a second triumph alongside new partner Sho Tsuboi at the same track earlier this month.

The Toyota WEC Challenge programme has been dormant since Kenta Yamashita was chosen to race in the LMP2 class for High Class Racing during the 2019-20 season.

Yamashita opted to quit the WEC and focus on his Japanese racing commitments on the conclusion of that campaign.

That opened the door for Ryo Hirakawa to take his place on Toyota's roster of test drivers and eventually step up to replace the retiring Kazuki Nakajima as a race driver for the start of the 2022 WEC campaign.

Toyota's statement made no mention of any on-track opportunities for Miyata. A clash between the final round of SUPER GT at Motegi and the WEC's Bahrain weekend rules out an appearance in the traditional end-of-season rookie test.

In addition, it was announced that two Toyota-backed Japanese Formula 4 drivers, Jin Nakamura and Rikuto Kobayashi, will participate in a training session at the Le Mans 24 Hours that will allow them to "experience first-hand how WEC drivers and engineers take on the challenge of Le Mans".

Read Also:
shares
comments

Vanwall drops ex-F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Kawasaki decides against factory Suzuka 8h team for 2023

Kawasaki decides against factory Suzuka 8h team for 2023

FIM Endurance

Kawasaki decides against factory Suzuka 8h team for 2023 Kawasaki decides against factory Suzuka 8h team for 2023

Toyota's new liquid hydrogen racer completes Fuji 24 Hours

Toyota's new liquid hydrogen racer completes Fuji 24 Hours

Super Taikyu
Fuji 24 Hours

Toyota's new liquid hydrogen racer completes Fuji 24 Hours Toyota's new liquid hydrogen racer completes Fuji 24 Hours

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it'

Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it' Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it'

Permane: Alpine is not "a Monaco-special car”

Permane: Alpine is not "a Monaco-special car”

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Permane: Alpine is not "a Monaco-special car” Permane: Alpine is not "a Monaco-special car”

Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids”

Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids”

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids” Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids”

Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans

Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans

WEC WEC

Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe