Toyota drivers worried by WEC rivals’ extensive Sebring testing
Toyota World Endurance Championship drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Ryo Hirakawa have expressed concern about the amount of testing some of their Hypercar rivals have done at Sebring in the build-up to this year’s season opener.
The Japanese manufacturer has unveiled a revised version of its GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercar for the 2023 season as it gears up to defend its WEC crown from new Hypercar class rivals in the form of Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac.
Both Porsche and Cadillac already have a race under their belts with their new LMDh designs after taking part in January's Rolex 24 at Daytona.
But the amount of testing that the two IMSA marques, plus Ferrari, which has opted to follow Toyota down the LMH path for its top-flight return, have been able to do as new WEC manufacturers has also caused consternation.
Toyota has so far tested its revised challenger at Paul Ricard and Aragon, but will only be getting its first running at Sebring at this weekend’s official Prologue test.
Kobayashi, who is once again joined aboard the #7 Toyota by Jose Maria Lopez and Mike Conway this season, is concerned that the team’s comparative lack of test mileage could be a hindrance for the Sebring 1000 Miles on March 17.
“I would say the new car feels better,” Kobayashi told Motorsport.com. “Some of the problems we had with the first version of the car, we think we have improved.
“But it’s hard to say because we are testing at tracks that we know well, and that are completely different to Sebring. Also, we have no [tyre] blankets and that changes things.
“It’s clear also we have had less test sessions than the other manufacturers. The other manufacturers have been to Sebring a lot, more than enough I think. Some drivers can drive there with their eyes closed!”
Porsche and Cadillac completed endurance tests with their LMDh cars at Sebring last year as part of their build-up to the 2023 season, and were also in action for last month’s IMSA-sanctioned test at the Florida airfield venue.
Ferrari meanwhile has undertaken a pair of two-day tests of its own at Sebring, one in January and the other in February, with its brand new 499P LMH.
Asked specifically if he felt Toyota was no longer the favourite heading into the season, Kobayashi replied: “Last year we didn’t win at Sebring. We know it’s a difficult track for us.
“For sure we have to improve and work hard. The other manufacturers have more experience at Sebring at the end of the day.”
Hirakawa, who shares the #8 Toyota with Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley for his second season in the WEC, offered a similar assessment to Kobayashi.
“I think everyone made a big improvement in the winter, but it’s hard to say until we race together,” said Hirakawa. “We were testing at different tracks [compared to Sebring], so the performance is difficult to judge.
“We’ll only find out where we are at Sebring, which for us is the toughest track on the calendar. Ferrari and these guys have tested a lot there, so we need to catch up.
“We have to do our job the same as last year. We don’t want to lose to [our new rivals], but we have to trust our history of what we did and hopefully we’ll be ok.”
WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced
DTM champion Maximilian Gotz in frame for Glickenhaus Le Mans drive
Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"
Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over" Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"
Kobayashi’s season never recovered from ‘disastrous’ tests
Kobayashi’s season never recovered from ‘disastrous’ tests Kobayashi’s season never recovered from ‘disastrous’ tests
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21
Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season
Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season
Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season
Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa
Latest news
Yamaha set to test F1-style rear wing in Portugal MotoGP test
Yamaha set to test F1-style rear wing in Portugal MotoGP test Yamaha set to test F1-style rear wing in Portugal MotoGP test
Hydrogen power requires "couple more years" of development, says Toyota WRC boss
Hydrogen power requires "couple more years" of development, says Toyota WRC boss Hydrogen power requires "couple more years" of development, says Toyota WRC boss
Alfa Romeo’s mystery F1 2023 launch floor was a total fake
Alfa Romeo’s mystery F1 2023 launch floor was a total fake Alfa Romeo’s mystery F1 2023 launch floor was a total fake
NIO 333: Stronger results helping search for partners, investors
NIO 333: Stronger results helping search for partners, investors NIO 333: Stronger results helping search for partners, investors
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.