Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / WEC 2021 team-by-team season preview
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps News

Toyota "surprised" by WEC call to leave LMP2 speed unchanged

By:

Toyota has admitted surprise at the decision not to slow the LMP2 prototypes for this weekend's Spa World Endurance Championship opener after they outpaced the Hypercars in pre-event testing.

Toyota "surprised" by WEC call to leave LMP2 speed unchanged

Pascal Vasselon, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director, said he was "surprised by the situation" after WEC rule makers, the FIA and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, announced on Wednesday that the balance between the cars competing in the new Hypercar class and LMP2 would remain unchanged for Saturday's race.

He stated straight after the two-day WEC Prologue test at Spa on Tuesday evening that Toyota would be pushing for a "review" by the rule makers to ensure that LMP2s were slower than the cars competing in the new top class of the WEC.

"Stratification is not our responsibility, so we were hoping it would be sorted — obviously it is not," he told Motorsport.com.

LMP2 cars filled the first three positions in the combined timesheets after the four sessions over the two days of the Prologue, with the best of the Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercars half a second off the pace.

That was a despite a raft of measures introduced this year and last to reduce the pace of the P2 cars.

Read Also:

Vasselon questioned comments made by ACO technical director Thierry Bouvet when it was announced on Wednesday that no changes would be made.

Bouvet pointed out that the requirement of the P2s to run in low-downforce Le Mans 24 Hours aero configuration at all WEC events this season had largely compensated for a 50kW or 65bhp power reduction as a result of the high-speed nature of the Spa circuit.

"We are talking about two categories that have to be in different ballparks," said Vasselon.

"We should not be talking about one track or another; it should not be left to be chance."

Vasselon re-iterated his belief that the idea that cars designed to the LMH rules, which were framed to produce cars five second a lap slower than their LMP1 predecessors, should be faster than the P2s was not under question.

Asked if the decision not to make changes for Spa, contradicted that, he replied: "I would still think everyone wants a clear gap between the two categories, but I cannot comment further."

Vasselon added, seemingly in jest, that there was a positive of the decision to leave the technical regulations for Hypercar and LMP2 unchanged for this weekend.

"We have gone from one competitor [the Alpine-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 car] to 15 competitors," he said.

"We are positive people and that is a positive, even if we do not understand the vision behind it."

The FIA and the ACO have stated on Wednesday that no decisions will be made on class stratification until they have reviewed data from the opening round at Spa.

They offered no pointers as to what could be done to further slow the current generation of LMP2 machinery.

The initial plan was to slow the cars in the secondary prototype class with a 30kW or 40bhp reduction in engine power and a move to control tyres provided by Goodyear.

It was subsequently announced at the start of April that power from the Gibson V8 one-make engine would be cut by a further 20kW or 25bhp and the minimum weight increased from 930 to 950kg, along with the requirement of the cars to run their low-downforce bodykits.

Vasselon suggested it would be problematic to try to make the Toyotas faster: he said that it was not possible to validate the GR010's twin-turbo V6 to a higher power output in a short period and that a reduction in minimum weight would require modification of long lead-time items.

The WEC Spa 6 Hours starts on Saturday May 1 at 1.30pm CET, with practice and qualifying scheduled on Thursday and Friday. All sessions of the event will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv

shares
comments

Related video

WEC 2021 team-by-team season preview

Previous article

WEC 2021 team-by-team season preview
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Supercars

Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs

2
Formula 1

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull

1h
3
Formula 1

Five key findings from the Racing Point case

4
Formula 1

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

1h
5
Formula 1

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

Latest news
Toyota "surprised" by WEC call to leave LMP2 speed unchanged
WEC

Toyota "surprised" by WEC call to leave LMP2 speed unchanged

34m
WEC 2021 team-by-team season preview
Video Inside
WEC

WEC 2021 team-by-team season preview

1h
Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC
IMSA

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC

1h
Audi to offer LMDh to customer WEC and IMSA teams in '23
WEC

Audi to offer LMDh to customer WEC and IMSA teams in '23

3h
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime
WEC

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

5h
Latest videos
LMP2 Spa slowdown rejected 00:40
WEC
2h

LMP2 Spa slowdown rejected

Spa Francorchamps, in search of the perfect compromise 01:43
WEC
3h

Spa Francorchamps, in search of the perfect compromise

Waiting for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps 01:27
WEC
3h

Waiting for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps, secrets revealed by Pier Guidi 03:11
WEC
3h

Spa-Francorchamps, secrets revealed by Pier Guidi

Racing with Ferrari - FIA WEC Season 9 01:49
WEC
5h

Racing with Ferrari - FIA WEC Season 9

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC
IMSA

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime
WEC

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

Further LMP2 pace reduction ruled out ahead of Spa Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Further LMP2 pace reduction ruled out ahead of Spa

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Kobayashi, Nakajima finally test Toyota hypercar
WEC

Kobayashi, Nakajima finally test Toyota hypercar

Toyota Hypercar will be "really different" to race with
WEC

Toyota Hypercar will be "really different" to race with

Opinion: Why the WEC can't celebrate Rebellion's win Shanghai Prime
WEC

Opinion: Why the WEC can't celebrate Rebellion's win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
5h
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger Prime

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Toyota's new GR010 contender for the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era has little in common with the LMP1 TS050 that preceded it. But within the confines of the scaled back new rules, its latest challenger will be no less formidable a prospect

WEC
Jan 22, 2021
The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC Prime

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

The system of success handicaps devised by the FIA World Endurance Championship to level the LMP1 playing field in the category's swansong season ended up having a counterproductive effect, as COVID cancellations also played in the champions' favour.

WEC
Dec 5, 2020

Trending Today

Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs
Supercars Supercars

Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull

Five key findings from the Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1

Five key findings from the Racing Point case

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

Latest news

Toyota "surprised" by WEC call to leave LMP2 speed unchanged
WEC WEC

Toyota "surprised" by WEC call to leave LMP2 speed unchanged

WEC 2021 team-by-team season preview
Video Inside
WEC WEC

WEC 2021 team-by-team season preview

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC
IMSA IMSA

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC

Audi to offer LMDh to customer WEC and IMSA teams in '23
WEC WEC

Audi to offer LMDh to customer WEC and IMSA teams in '23

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.