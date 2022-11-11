Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bahrain WEC: Toyota on pole for title decider, Alpine only fifth Next / Porsche hopes to atone for controversial 2021 defeat in WEC finale
WEC / Bahrain News

Toyota willing to sacrifice Bahrain win to Peugeot to clinch WEC title

Toyota says it's happy to let Peugeot win the Bahrain 8 Hours as long as it remains in a position to win the World Endurance Championship title.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Toyota willing to sacrifice Bahrain win to Peugeot to clinch WEC title

Toyota is going for a fourth straight championship triumph in the WEC this year and holds the upper hand over Alpine after Brendon Hartley qualified the #8 GR010 Hybrid he shares with Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa on pole position for Saturday's Bahrain 8 Hours finale.

Alpine, by contrast, endured a difficult qualifying session and ended dead last within the five-car Hypercar class, behind the two Peugeots as well as the second Toyota LMH entry.

With just one point separating the two title-contending crews at the top of the standings, with #8 crew ahead of the #36 A480-Gibson, Toyota only needs to finish in front of the Alpine in order to continue its title-winning streak in the WEC's top division.

This means that the #8 Toyota doesn't necessarily need to win the race and can afford to drop behind the #93 Peugeot that Jean-Eric Vergne qualified on the front row, as long as Alpine remained behind.

Toyota's technical director Pascal Vasselon says the marque is willing to sacrifice victory in the bonus-points finale if it doesn't jeopardise its chances of clinching the championship.

"The target is to be in front of the Alpine," Vasselon told Motorsport.com.

"Of course, the target is always coming to a race to win but our very first priority is to be in front of Alpine; in terms of risk management and everything it's to be in front of the Alpine.

"We are not going to fight and bang doors against Peugeot just for the sake of winning the race."

  • Watch all WEC races, including this weekend's 8 Hours of Bahrain, live on Motorsport.tv
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Asked if it didn't mind if Peugeot scored its first win since returning to WEC in Bahrain as long as Toyota clinched the title by finishing second or lower, Vasselon replied with a resounding "yeah."

While Toyota's advantage in qualifying was such that it secured pole positions by eight tenths over the #93 Peugeot, the time that Matthieu Vaxiviere set in the Alpine was 1.5s down on Hartley's lap of 1m46.800s.

Asked if he expected Alpine to be so far off the pace in qualifying, Vasselon said: "No. clearly not.

"During the free practice they were very close. They were looking very close to us, so we are a bit surprised."

Read Also:

Vasselon, however, remains unsure how the Toyota and Alpine will compare in race trim, as the data from practice is not sufficient enough to draw conclusions.

"[Alpine's long-run pace] was okay," he explained. "But the problem is we have a different programme so we put more laps on the tyres, sometimes we were very slow, but it's difficult to factor the number of laps we have done on the tyre [compared to rivals] and so on.

"We have done our homework. We are going to set up the car to be consistent but are we going to be more consistent than the others, which is what matters, at the moment we cannot tell."

shares
comments

Related video

Bahrain WEC: Toyota on pole for title decider, Alpine only fifth
Previous article

Bahrain WEC: Toyota on pole for title decider, Alpine only fifth
Next article

Porsche hopes to atone for controversial 2021 defeat in WEC finale

Porsche hopes to atone for controversial 2021 defeat in WEC finale
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Bahrain WEC: Toyota and Ferrari clinch world titles Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota and Ferrari clinch world titles

Bahrain WEC: Toyota in command at halfway mark, Ferrari leads GTE Pro Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota in command at halfway mark, Ferrari leads GTE Pro

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather

Tony D'Alberto has one hand on the TCR Australia title thanks to the second Bathurst International race being washed out.

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers

Fernando Alonso has received a five-second time penalty for the Interlagos clash with Alpine Formula 1 teammate Esteban Ocon as both faced criticism from team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements

Pierre Gasly avoided adding to his Formula 1 penalty points tally after receiving a warning for driving too slowly, while Lewis Hamilton was cleared for a start infringement at Interlagos.

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better in Brazil sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better in Brazil sprint

Sebastian Vettel thinks he and Aston Martin Formula 1 teammate Lance Stroll could have done a better job after they nearly crashed into each other in the Brazil sprint.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.