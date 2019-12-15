Yamashita fastest rookie in Bahrain WEC test

The 2019 SUPER GT champion posted a 1m44.075s in the second of the two sessions to end up just under half a second quicker than Toyota test and reserve driver Thomas Laurent.

Yamashita, who has been placed with the High Class LMP2 squad for the 2019/20 WEC season, completed 34 laps in the #7 Toyota TS050 HYBRID in the afternoon session of his first test run in an LMP1 car.

Laurent, who first got to test a TS050 at this year's Prologue test at Barcelona in July, posted a 1m44.514s after completing the same number of laps as Yamashita.

Mercedes Formula E driver Nyck de Vries, who was the official P1 rookie nominated by the WEC organisation after his performances in P2 with Racing Team Nederland, was just five hundredths slower than Laurent. The Dutchman posted a 1m44.561s in #8 Toyota on his first experience of a P1 car.

Toyota Motorsport GmbH technical director Pascal Vasselon told Motorsport.com: "All three of our rookies were very good today: they didn't put a wheel off the track and were all quick."

Vasselon stressed that it was unfair to make comparisons between the three drivers, pointing out that Yamashita was given two new sets of Michelin tyres compared with one each for Laurent and de Vries.

The best time of the test was a 1m43.264s set by Kamui Kobayashi in the afternoon.

Formula 2 and Haas F1 simulator driver Louis Deletraz posted a 1m45.217s in the Rebellion-R-13 on his first experience in a prototype.

The time he set over the course of a 43 laps compared with the 1m44.867s with which Rebellion regular Norman Nato topped the times in the rain-affected morning session.

European Le Mans Series LMP3 champion Mikkel Jensen was the fastest rookie in the LMP2 class, posting a 1m47.224s in the G-Drive Racing team's Oreca 07 in the afternoon.

Jensen was officially nominated as the WEC's P2 rookie to drive the Signatech Alpine Oreca, in which he set a best time of 1m48.515s.

His fastest time compared with WEC regular Will Stevens' 1m46.855s class best in the JOTA Sport-run Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca.

Japanese Formula 3 racer Charles Milesi also tried out for Signatech Alpine, ending up with a 1m48.345s in the second of the two sessions.

LMP3 stalwart Colin Noble got down to a 1m48.680s in the G-Drive Racing Oreca.

The fastest newcomer in GTE was WEC and ELMS LMP2 regular Job van Uitert aboard the #92 factory Porsche 911 RSR.

The Dutchman set a 1m58.731s in the morning session over the course of 28 laps before returning to the car for a short run in the afternoon.

Lasse Sorensen was the fastest GTE newcomer in the afternoon aboard the #95 Aston Martin. The brother of Aston factory driver Marco, one of four drivers to sample the Vantage GTE for the first time, posted a 1m59.681s.

Aston junior Andrew Watson, who races for the Gulf Racing Porsche GTE Am squad in the WEC, ended up nearly a second quicker than Sorensen on a 1m58.916s.

The fastest GTE time of the test was a 1m56.730s set by Gianmaria Bruni in the #91 Porsche in the morning.