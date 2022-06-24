Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in Next / SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan
WEC News

Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC

Toyota says the door is open for Kenta Yamashita to return to the FIA World Endurance Championship in future should the Japanese driver wish to do so.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC

SUPER GT champion and Super Formula race winner Yamashita was the first driver selected for Toyota’s ‘WEC Challenge’ driver development programme, and was handed the chance to race in the global sportscar series for LMP2 squad High Class Racing in 2019-20.

The campaign culminated in a first appearance in the Le Mans 24 Hours, and also included an outing in Toyota's TS050 Hybrid LMP1 car (pictured below) in the official Bahrain WEC rookie test.

 

For the 2021 season, Yamashita opted to return to racing in Japan full-time after a year out of SUPER GT - during which he briefly moved to Cologne in Germany, near Toyota’s WEC base, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, Toyota team director Rob Leupen believes its LMP2 experiment with Yamashita was worthwhile and is open to repeating it with another driver in future - or even Yamashita himself.

“LMP2 is a valuable category to come up into LMH [Hypercar],” Leupen told Motorsport.com. “We’ve seen it with numerous drivers, for example, if [Toyota reserve driver Nyck] de Vries would end up in LMH, it will be the same story. 

“This is happening and this will continue to be the case, I think. If you are interested in a top works seat in endurance, it’s important to have been there [in LMP2].

“And I think we can also say that if Kenta would re-evaluate his position, then I would ask my Japanese colleagues to see how we could make him available again. 

“Without any doubt, Kenta is a very quick driver. This is the first thing.”

Leupen added that he has no qualms with Yamashita’s decision to turn down the chance to stay in Europe following the 2019/20 season.

“It’s a risk we have to take,” he said. “And drivers are like normal people: if they don’t like what they are doing, they look for another opportunity. If they decide they want to concentrate more on the series they are already doing, it’s ok. It’s part of free choice.”

 

Contacted by Motorsport.com for a response to Leupen’s comments, Yamashita re-iterated that adding a Super Formula title to his 2019 SUPER GT title remains his top priority ahead of any WEC return.

“Of course, I’d like to try racing in the WEC again,” said the 26-year-old. “But first of all, I really want to become champion in Super Formula.

“I want to get titles in both Super Formula and SUPER GT, and then consider it carefully.”

Yamashita’s decision to stay in Japan in 2021 opened the door for compatriot Ryo Hirakawa to test for the Toyota WEC squad and subsequently replace Kazuki Nakajima for the 2022 season. 

Hirakawa joined Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley on board the #8 Toyota line-up, with the trio taking honours in the Le Mans 24 Hours earlier this month.

Read Also:

Leupen called the decision to replace Nakajima, who now has a behind-the-scenes role with Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe after the end of his top-line racing career, with 28-year-old Hirakawa “a logical decision” and suggested others are likely to follow from Japan in future.

“We have Kazuki, Kamui [Kobayashi] and other people who are looking very carefully [at drivers in SUPER GT and Super Formula], just like we do with our European drivers. So if there are candidates, they will go through our selection process and procedures. 

“I think it’s important to maintain this, like we did with Ryo, who went through a lot of tests.”

Besides Yamashita, other leading candidates for a WEC opportunity in the Toyota domestic stable include Sho Tsuboi, Ritomo Miyata and Sena Sakaguchi, all of whom have expressed interest in the category.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
Previous article

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
Next article

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test
WEC

Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Kenta Yamashita More from
Kenta Yamashita
Toyota's Yamashita doesn't fear '21-style points drought
Super GT

Toyota's Yamashita doesn't fear '21-style points drought

Yamashita "not that happy" to win after late Okayama scare Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Yamashita "not that happy" to win after late Okayama scare

Is Rookie Racing mega-factory an ominous sign for its rivals? Fuji March testing
Super GT

Is Rookie Racing mega-factory an ominous sign for its rivals?

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Spa-Francorchamps Prime
WEC

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan
WEC WEC

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan

Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC
WEC WEC

Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.