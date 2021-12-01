Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Rolex 24 in 2022
WEC News

United Autosports adds Owen to 2022 WEC line-up

By:
, News Editor

United Autosports has announced American racer Will Owen as one of its full-time drivers for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

United Autosports adds Owen to 2022 WEC line-up

Owen effectively takes over from Fabio Scherer as United's designated silver-rated driver alongside the recently-confirmed Phil Hanson and Filipe Albuquerque in one of the team's two Oreca 07-Gibson entries.

Scherer has been upgraded to gold status for 2022, precluding from staying on with Hanson and Albuquerque for a second season.

Owen makes a return to racing full-time after a 2021 campaign spent on the sidelines, having previously been part of United's European Le Mans Series and Le Mans 24 Hours squad from 2017 to 2020.

The 26-year-old will also contest the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, for United alongside Guy Smith, Jim McGuire and Hanson as part of the team's recently-announced assault on the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds in 2022.

United boss Richard Dean commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Will back to the team for the 2022 24 Hours of Daytona and the 2022 WEC season. We were very sad when he decided to move away from racing at the end of the 2020 season, so we are so pleased he has decided to return once again.

"We love having Will as part of the team, not only is he a fast driver, but he is a pleasure to have around the team too. I’m excited to see his partnership with Phil and Filipe in WEC evolve, as well as seeing him back at Daytona too with Jim, Guy and Phil.”

 

Owen himself added: “Taking a year off from racing was a good decision, and it has allowed me to see a lot of things with a new perspective. I respect the challenge of getting back up to speed since I have not driven in a year, but I believe that once I do, I will be the best I have ever been.

"This winter I will have a lot of work to do to get back into driving mode for Daytona, but I am excited by the challenge and also happy that I am working with United again.”

Owen becomes the second American driver in United's WEC line-up for 2022, as 15-year-old Josh Pierson will be part of the line-up for the squad's second car.

shares
comments
G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Rolex 24 in 2022
Previous article

G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Rolex 24 in 2022
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Baguette announces exit from Honda SUPER GT fold
Super GT

Baguette announces exit from Honda SUPER GT fold

Super Formula Lights drivers set to join Super Formula test
Video Inside
Super Formula

Super Formula Lights drivers set to join Super Formula test

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Will Owen More from
Will Owen
Owen to race Juncos’ new Cadillac DPi
IMSA

Owen to race Juncos’ new Cadillac DPi

Will Owen returns to United Autosports for 2018 ELMS season
European Le Mans

Will Owen returns to United Autosports for 2018 ELMS season

Final european Le Mans Series for United Autosports at Portimão Portimao
European Le Mans

Final european Le Mans Series for United Autosports at Portimão

United Autosports More from
United Autosports
Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season
Video Inside
WEC

Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

How Alonso is gearing up to try and win the Le Mans 24 Hours Prime
Le Mans

How Alonso is gearing up to try and win the Le Mans 24 Hours

Latest news

United Autosports adds Owen to 2022 WEC line-up
WEC WEC

United Autosports adds Owen to 2022 WEC line-up

G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Rolex 24 in 2022
WEC WEC

G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Rolex 24 in 2022

Audi's Muller lands WEC LMP2 seat with new Vector Sport team
WEC WEC

Audi's Muller lands WEC LMP2 seat with new Vector Sport team

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime
WEC WEC

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.