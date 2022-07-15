United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season

Albuquerque is the second driver to be added to United’s LMP2 roster for the 2023 campaign after Josh Pierson, who became the youngest starter at Le Mans last month at the age of just 16 years.

United said it had to fight off interest from other teams to ensure the Portuguese driver could remain on its books for a fourth consecutive WEC season and seventh overall.

Albuquerque is again expected to dovetail commitments with United in WEC with a full campaign in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, where he is set to continue his relationship with Acura in the newly-formed GTP class for LMH and LMDh machinery.

“I am very happy to re-sign with United for another WEC campaign and the aim is unsurprisingly to repeat our championship victory of 2019-2020," said Albuquerque.

"I never imagined that I’d be driving for the same team for so long but it’s an absolute pleasure working with Richard, Zak, the engineers and the entire team. Bring on ’23 – I can’t wait!”

#22 United Autosports Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson of Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque, William Owen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Albuquerque first joined forces with United in the European Le Mans Series in 2017, finishing second in the championship with Will Owen and Hugo de Sadeleer despite racing the unfavoured Ligier JS P217 chassis in the first year of new LMP2 regulations.

Albuquerque was one of United’s drivers of choice when it expanded to WEC in the 2019/20 season, completing the Le Mans/title double while also winning the ELMS title the very same year.

While United will continue to compete in the LMP2 class next year with a pair of Oreca 07 cars, the Anglo-American team has strongly hinted at a Hypercar class programme in the future.

In a release announcing the re-signing of Albuquerque, United said it is “working hard to secure a future programme in the very top tier of sportscar racing.”

Co-owner Zak Brown added: “From our side, he’s a hugely valuable asset especially with a new era of sportscar racing just around the corner which [team principal] Richard [Dean] is working hard towards fulfilling."

United currently sits second in the LMP2 standings with the #23 crew of Peirson and Oliver Jarvis, while Albuquerque, Owen and Philip Hanson are placed only 10th in the #22 Oreca after a difficult first part of the season.