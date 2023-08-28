Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up
Stoffel Vandoorne will make his maiden appearance in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class at Fuji, replacing an injured Nico Muller at Peugeot.
Vandoorne will share the #94 Peugeot 9X8 in the six-hour fixture in Japan with Loic Duval and Gustavo Menezes for what would be his first WEC outing in any category since the 2021 WEC season finale in Bahrain.
The Belgian has been called in by Peugeot following the news that Muller sustained an injury on his left collarbone in August. A decision was subsequently taken in consultation with his doctors to skip the Fuji 6 Hours in order to fully recover from the injury.
“Unfortunately, Nico won’t be able to race for this round and we wish him a speedy recovery,” said team director Olivier Jansonnie. “Stoffel Vandoorne has all our trust, and we know that he will be able to step in quickly and give his maximum.
“We are entering the last part of the season and our aim will be to be 100% reliable for the last two races and fight at the front with both our PEUGEOT 9X8. We will get ready as best as we can for these two races, trying to be consistent in our performance and race results.”
Stoffel Vandoorne, Peugeot 9X8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport
Vandoorne moves up to a race seat just two months after Peugeot scored its first Hypercar podium at Monza, with Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikken Jensen and Paul di Resta finishing third in the sister #93 car.
It followed an improved showing for the brand at the Le Mans 24 Hours, where Peugeot led for certain stages of the race and also showed markedly improved reliability, an area that the French manufacturer struggled with in the past.
The Fuji race on 10 September is one of the two flyaway races that will bring the season to a close, with the campaign set to conclude in Bahrain with a bonus point eight-hour fixture on 4 November.
“The goal for this race is to keep showing that we are able to fight for the first places and for podiums on a regular basis and with both our cars,” said Jansonnie.
“Thus, we will have to have the same level of performance than in Monza for the last two races in Fuji and Bahrain.
“The Fuji Speedway is a track with tricky weather conditions, and we showed in the past that in this case we are doing quite well. It’s also a track that suited us in the past, last year we managed to move forward in terms of performance and reliability.
Vandoorne joined Stellantis marque Peugeot as a reserve driver at the start of the year, months after securing a deal to race for sister team DS Penske in Formula E. He was due to test the 9X8 as early as the Bahrain rookie test last year, but an appendicitis diagnosis prevented him from taking part in the running.
He is one of the two additional drivers Peugeot has in its roster alongside Malthe Jakobsen, who was promoted to the rank of WEC junior in May.
Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test
Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test
Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa
Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title
The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps
The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps
Peugeot 9X8 'starting to feel like proper race car' at Monza
Peugeot 9X8 'starting to feel like proper race car' at Monza Peugeot 9X8 'starting to feel like proper race car' at Monza
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
Latest news
Truck title contender Majeski hit with major NASCAR penalty
Truck title contender Majeski hit with major NASCAR penalty Truck title contender Majeski hit with major NASCAR penalty
RFK Racing on path back to "a perennial championship contender"
RFK Racing on path back to "a perennial championship contender" RFK Racing on path back to "a perennial championship contender"
Zarco "got a good feeling on the Honda" in brief 2019 LCR MotoGP stint
Zarco "got a good feeling on the Honda" in brief 2019 LCR MotoGP stint Zarco "got a good feeling on the Honda" in brief 2019 LCR MotoGP stint
Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix
Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.