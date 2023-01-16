Tickets Subscribe
WEC News

Wadoux added to Ferrari factory GT driver roster for 2023

Ferrari has announced it has added Lilou Wadoux to its stable of factory GT racers for the 2023 season.

Jamie Klein
By:
Wadoux added to Ferrari factory GT driver roster for 2023

Wadoux, 21, will contest the FIA World Endurance Championship in the GTE Am class at the wheel of the #83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo run alongside Luis Perez Companc and one another yet-to-be-named driver.

The Frenchwoman made her WEC debut last season driving for the Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing outfit in the LMP2 class, and drove a Toyota Hypercar in the end-of-season rookie test in Bahrain.

"I am thrilled and incredibly proud to join the Ferrari family," commented Wadoux. "Becoming an official driver is a dream come true and brings great responsibility. However, hard work always pays off, and I will do my best to repay the people who have believed in me from the outset.

"This new position is an important step in my young career, but I am ready to give my all and represent one of the world's most famous marques."

Wadoux stepped up to the WEC last year following success in the one-make Alpine Europa Cup series, sharing Richard Mille's Oreca 07 initially with Charles Milesi and World Rally legend Sebastien Ogier as the squad transitioned from an all-female to a mixed-gender line-up.

The trio achieved a best finish of eighth place at Spa before finishing ninth in the Le Mans 24 Hours, and scored two more top-10 finishes alongside Milesi and Ogier's replacement for the second half of the season, Paul-Loup Chatin.

Wadoux was selected by the WEC organisation to test the Toyota GR010 Hybrid in Bahrain following the season finale, becoming the first female driver to sample a Le Mans Hypercar in the process.

Earning praise from Toyota technical director Pascal Vasselon for her performance, she also turned her first laps in the Ferrari GTE car which she will race this year during the same test.

Wadoux becomes the first female on Ferrari's GT factory roster, where she joins the likes of GTE Pro champions Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado and ex-Formula 1 racers Giancarlo Fisichella and Olivier Beretta, among others.

