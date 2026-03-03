Skip to main content

WEC Losail

WEC postpones 2026 opener due to Middle East conflict

The Qatar 1812Km round has been postponed indefinitely due to security concerns

Heiko Stritzke
Heiko Stritzke
Edited:
#59 United Autosports Mclaren 720S LMGT3 Evo: James Cottingham, Sébastien Baud, Grégoire Saucy

Photo by: FIAWEC - DPPI

The World Endurance Championship's 2026 season opener in Qatar has been postponed until later in the year due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

Massive security concerns regarding Iranian drones and missiles have made the event at the Losail International Circuit impossible to host as planned this month.

The 1812Km race, which was also set to a maximum duration of 10 hours, was originally scheduled to take place from 26-28 March. Since the Prologue (pre-season testing) was slated for 22-23 March, the decision had to be made early to account for logistical lead times.

"The Qatar 1812km – originally scheduled to stage the opening round of the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship on 26-28 March – has been officially postponed until later in the year," read a statement from the series.

"FIA WEC management has been in constant dialogue with the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) in light of the current and evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East. With the safety and security of competitors, personnel and fans of the utmost importance, the decision has been taken to delay the event that had been due to take place on 26-28 March.

"Following further discussions with our colleagues at Lusail International Circuit (LIC), where the race is held, a new date for the Qatar 1812km during the second half of the campaign will be finalised and communicated in due course."

#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg, Charles Milesi, #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, Matt Campbell

#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg, Charles Milesi, #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, Matt Campbell

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The decision follows a dramatic intensification of the conflict in the Gulf region. After United States president Donald Trump predicted on 1 March that intensive combat operations could last at least another four weeks, the threat to civilian targets has increased significantly.

According to reports, Iran has responded to the killing of supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top regime officials with drone and missile strikes across the Gulf region. These attacks have also targeted civilian infrastructure, including hotels and airports. 

As such, the Qatar WEC round has become the first racing event to be cancelled due to military escalations in the Gulf region.

The 2026 WEC might now be unexpectedly shortened. The new season opener is scheduled for 19 April, with the Imola 6 Hours.

Previous article Paul Di Resta cautious about the WEC's future: "What's good never lasts forever"

