WEC Austin: Aston Martin edges Genesis and Cadillac in FP3
Tincknell keeps the Valkyrie out front, while two Ferraris were involved in separate incidents with GT cars
#007 Aston Martin Thor Team, Aston Martin Valkyrie: Harry Tincknell, Tom Gamble
Photo by: FIA WEC
Aston Martin and Harry Tincknell remained at the top of the overall classification at the end of Free Practice 3 for the World Endurance Championship's Lone Star Le Mans.
The sun was already high over the Austin circuit, with air temperatures around 33°C, when the cars took to the track for the final 60-minute session to check the last details ahead of this afternoon’s Qualifying.
Having topped FP2, Tincknell and the #007 Valkyrie remained at the head of the Hypercar field with a 1m52.174s lap, edging the #19 Genesis of Mathieu Jaminet by just 0.004s. Jack Aitken put the #38 Jota Cadillac third, around two tenths off the pace.
Antonio Giovinazzi was the fastest of the Ferraris in fourth in the #51 499P, 0.465s off the pace while running hard tyres. It was a difficult session for the other two Ferraris, however, with the #83 AF Corse car, driven by Phil Hanson at the time, making contact with Peter Dempsey’s Corvette. Nicklas Nielsen was also hit from behind by Ben Tuck’s Ford after a tricky lapping manoeuvre, suffering a left-rear puncture and damage to the lower section of the bodywork.
AF Corse's satellite Ferrari ended the session seventh, while the #50 was 10th, 0.7s off the pace.
The #009 Aston Martin and the #12 Cadillac completed the top five, while the #7 Toyota finished eighth ahead of the #94 Peugeot, which also spun in the first sector. Alpine and BMW were further back, more than a second off the leader.
#21 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3 EVO: François Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera
Photo by: Jakob Ebrey
In the LMGT3 class, Francois Heriau hit back for AF Corse Ferrari by setting the fastest time aboard the #21 296 GT3 with a 2m05.731s lap. He finished 0.138s ahead of the #61 Iron Lynx Mercedes and 0.232s clear of the #77 Ford-Proton.
The Heart of Racing-entered Aston Martin Vantages followed the Mustang in fourth and sixth, split by the #10 Garage 59 McLaren, while the #88 Proton Ford was seventh, 0.4s off the pace, ahead of the #54 Ferrari.
The #69 WRT BMW and #78 ASP Lexus completed a top 10 covered by just half a second, with Manthey Porsche and TF Sport Corvette further down the order.
Qualifying and Hyperpole are scheduled for 3pm local time (8pm GMT), with the LMGT3 cars taking to the track first as usual, followed by the Hypercar field field.
FP3
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
|007
|H. Tincknell T. Gamble R. Gunn
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|0
|
1'52.174
|176.928
|2
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|19
|M. Jaminet P. Chatin D. Juncadella
|Genesis GMR-001
|0
|
+0.004
1'52.178
|0.004
|176.922
|3
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|E. Bamber S. Bourdais J. Aitken
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|0
|
+0.261
1'52.435
|0.257
|176.517
|4
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|0
|
+0.465
1'52.639
|0.204
|176.198
|5
|
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
|009
|A. Riberas M. Sorensen R. De Angelis
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|0
|
+0.505
1'52.679
|0.040
|176.135
|6
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens N. Nato R. Taylor
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|0
|
+0.550
1'52.724
|0.045
|176.065
|7
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|Y. Yifei R. Kubica P. Hanson
|Ferrari 499P
|0
|
+0.699
1'52.873
|0.149
|175.833
|8
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|0
|
+0.713
1'52.887
|0.014
|175.811
|9
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|L. Duval M. Jakobsen T. Pourchaire
|Peugeot 9X8
|0
|
+0.730
1'52.904
|0.017
|175.784
|10
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|0
|
+0.871
1'53.045
|0.141
|175.565
|11
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|0
|
+0.935
1'53.109
|0.064
|175.466
|12
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|F. Makowiecki J. Gounon V. Martins
|Alpine A424
|0
|
+1.267
1'53.441
|0.332
|174.952
|13
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|P. di Resta S. Vandoorne N. Cassidy
|Peugeot 9X8
|0
|
+1.439
1'53.613
|0.172
|174.687
|14
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|A. Felix da Costa C. Milesi F. Habsburg
|Alpine A424
|0
|
+1.468
1'53.642
|0.029
|174.643
|15
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|R. Frijns R. Rast S. Van Der Linde
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|0
|
+1.945
1'54.119
|0.477
|173.913
|16
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|K. Magnussen R. Marciello D. Vanthoor
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|0
|
+2.006
1'54.180
|0.061
|173.820
|17
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|17
|
A. Lotterer
P. Derani
M. Jaubert
|Genesis GMR-001
|0
|
+3.051
1'55.225
|1.045
|172.243
|18
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|21
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|0
|
+13.557
2'05.731
|10.506
|157.851
|19
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|61
|M. Berry R. Andrade M. Martin
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|0
|
+13.695
2'05.869
|0.138
|157.678
|20
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|
E. Powell
B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
|Ford Mustang GT3
|0
|
+13.789
2'05.963
|0.094
|157.560
|21
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James Z. Robichon M. Drudi
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|0
|
+13.825
2'05.999
|0.036
|157.515
|22
|
Garage 59 LMGT3
|10
|
A. Au
T. FlemingM. Kirchhofer
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|0
|
+13.880
2'06.054
|0.055
|157.446
|23
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|23
|
G. NewellD. Barrichello J. Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|0
|
+13.913
2'06.087
|0.033
|157.405
|24
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
|S. Gattuso G. Levorato L. Sargeant
|Ford Mustang GT3
|0
|
+13.957
2'06.131
|0.044
|157.350
|25
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|0
|
+13.966
2'06.140
|0.009
|157.339
|26
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|69
|
A. McIntosh
P. Thompson
D. Harper
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|0
|
+14.045
2'06.219
|0.079
|157.240
|27
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
T. Rompuy
H. David
E. Masson
|Lexus RC F GT3
|0
|
+14.084
2'06.258
|0.039
|157.192
|28
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|32
|D. Leung S. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|0
|
+14.126
2'06.300
|0.042
|157.140
|29
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|79
|
J. ZelgerM. Cressoni L. Hodenius
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|0
|
+14.266
2'06.440
|0.140
|156.966
|30
|
Garage 59 LMGT3
|58
|
A. West
F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|0
|
+14.311
2'06.485
|0.045
|156.910
|31
|
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
|92
|Y. Shahin R. Pera R. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|0
|
+14.731
2'06.905
|0.420
|156.391
|32
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
|
R. UmbrarescuC. Schmid J. Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|0
|
+14.744
2'06.918
|0.013
|156.374
|33
|
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
|91
|
J. CottinghamT. Boguslavskiy A. Güven
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|0
|
+14.909
2'07.083
|0.165
|156.171
|34
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|33
|B. Keating J. Edgar N. Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|0
|
+14.977
2'07.151
|0.068
|156.088
|35
|
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
|34
|
P. DempseyS. Yoluc C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|0
|
+14.981
2'07.155
|0.004
|156.083
|View full results
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