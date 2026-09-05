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Practice report
WEC COTA

WEC Austin: Aston Martin edges Genesis and Cadillac in FP3

Tincknell keeps the Valkyrie out front, while two Ferraris were involved in separate incidents with GT cars

Francesco Corghi
Published:
#007 Aston Martin Thor Team, Aston Martin Valkyrie: Harry Tincknell, Tom Gamble

#007 Aston Martin Thor Team, Aston Martin Valkyrie: Harry Tincknell, Tom Gamble

Photo by: FIA WEC

Aston Martin and Harry Tincknell remained at the top of the overall classification at the end of Free Practice 3 for the World Endurance Championship's Lone Star Le Mans.

The sun was already high over the Austin circuit, with air temperatures around 33°C, when the cars took to the track for the final 60-minute session to check the last details ahead of this afternoon’s Qualifying.

Having topped FP2, Tincknell and the #007 Valkyrie remained at the head of the Hypercar field with a 1m52.174s lap, edging the #19 Genesis of Mathieu Jaminet by just 0.004s. Jack Aitken put the #38 Jota Cadillac third, around two tenths off the pace.

Antonio Giovinazzi was the fastest of the Ferraris in fourth in the #51 499P, 0.465s off the pace while running hard tyres. It was a difficult session for the other two Ferraris, however, with the #83 AF Corse car, driven by Phil Hanson at the time, making contact with Peter Dempsey’s Corvette. Nicklas Nielsen was also hit from behind by Ben Tuck’s Ford after a tricky lapping manoeuvre, suffering a left-rear puncture and damage to the lower section of the bodywork.

AF Corse's satellite Ferrari ended the session seventh, while the #50 was 10th, 0.7s off the pace.

The #009 Aston Martin and the #12 Cadillac completed the top five, while the #7 Toyota finished eighth ahead of the #94 Peugeot, which also spun in the first sector. Alpine and BMW were further back, more than a second off the leader.

#21 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3 EVO: François Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera

#21 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3 EVO: François Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

In the LMGT3 class, Francois Heriau hit back for AF Corse Ferrari by setting the fastest time aboard the #21 296 GT3 with a 2m05.731s lap. He finished 0.138s ahead of the #61 Iron Lynx Mercedes and 0.232s clear of the #77 Ford-Proton.

The Heart of Racing-entered Aston Martin Vantages followed the Mustang in fourth and sixth, split by the #10 Garage 59 McLaren, while the #88 Proton Ford was seventh, 0.4s off the pace, ahead of the #54 Ferrari.

The #69 WRT BMW and #78 ASP Lexus completed a top 10 covered by just half a second, with Manthey Porsche and TF Sport Corvette further down the order.

Qualifying and Hyperpole are scheduled for 3pm local time (8pm GMT), with the LMGT3 cars taking to the track first as usual, followed by the Hypercar field field.

FP3

All Stats
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
007 United Kingdom H. Tincknell United Kingdom T. Gamble United Kingdom R. Gunn Aston Martin Valkyrie 0

1'52.174

176.928
2
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
19 France M. Jaminet France P. Chatin Spain D. Juncadella Genesis GMR-001 0

+0.004

1'52.178

0.004 176.922
3
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
38 New Zealand E. Bamber France S. Bourdais United Kingdom J. Aitken Cadillac V-Series.R 0

+0.261

1'52.435

0.257 176.517
4
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 0

+0.465

1'52.639

0.204 176.198
5
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
009 Spain A. Riberas Denmark M. Sorensen Canada R. De Angelis Aston Martin Valkyrie 0

+0.505

1'52.679

0.040 176.135
6
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens France N. Nato United States R. Taylor Cadillac V-Series.R 0

+0.550

1'52.724

0.045 176.065
7
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 China Y. Yifei Poland R. Kubica United Kingdom P. Hanson Ferrari 499P 0

+0.699

1'52.873

0.149 175.833
8
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 0

+0.713

1'52.887

0.014 175.811
9
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 France L. Duval Denmark M. Jakobsen France T. Pourchaire Peugeot 9X8 0

+0.730

1'52.904

0.017 175.784
10
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 0

+0.871

1'53.045

0.141 175.565
11
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 0

+0.935

1'53.109

0.064 175.466
12
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France F. Makowiecki France J. Gounon France V. Martins Alpine A424 0

+1.267

1'53.441

0.332 174.952
13
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 United Kingdom P. di Resta Belgium S. Vandoorne New Zealand N. Cassidy Peugeot 9X8 0

+1.439

1'53.613

0.172 174.687
14
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 Portugal A. Felix da Costa France C. Milesi Austria F. Habsburg Alpine A424 0

+1.468

1'53.642

0.029 174.643
15
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast South Africa S. Van Der Linde BMW M Hybrid V8 0

+1.945

1'54.119

0.477 173.913
16
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Italy R. Marciello Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Hybrid V8 0

+2.006

1'54.180

0.061 173.820
17
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
17 Germany A. Lotterer Brazil P. Derani
M. Jaubert
Genesis GMR-001 0

+3.051

1'55.225

1.045 172.243
18
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
21 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 0

+13.557

2'05.731

10.506 157.851
19
IRON LYNX LMGT3
61 Australia M. Berry Portugal R. Andrade Belgium M. Martin Mercedes AMG GT3 0

+13.695

2'05.869

0.138 157.678
20
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States E. Powell United Kingdom B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
Ford Mustang GT3 0

+13.789

2'05.963

0.094 157.560
21
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Canada Z. Robichon Italy M. Drudi Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 0

+13.825

2'05.999

0.036 157.515
22
Garage 59 LMGT3
10
A. Au
T. Fleming
Germany M. Kirchhofer 		McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 0

+13.880

2'06.054

0.055 157.446
23
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
23
G. Newell
Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom J. Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 0

+13.913

2'06.087

0.033 157.405
24
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy S. Gattuso Italy G. Levorato United States L. Sargeant Ford Mustang GT3 0

+13.957

2'06.131

0.044 157.350
25
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 0

+13.966

2'06.140

0.009 157.339
26
TEAM WRT LMGT3
69 United States A. McIntosh Canada P. Thompson
D. Harper
BMW M4 GT3 Evo 0

+14.045

2'06.219

0.079 157.240
27
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78 Belgium T. Rompuy
H. David
E. Masson
Lexus RC F GT3 0

+14.084

2'06.258

0.039 157.192
28
TEAM WRT LMGT3
32 United Kingdom D. Leung Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus BMW M4 GT3 Evo 0

+14.126

2'06.300

0.042 157.140
29
IRON LYNX LMGT3
79
J. Zelger
Italy M. Cressoni Netherlands L. Hodenius 		Mercedes AMG GT3 0

+14.266

2'06.440

0.140 156.966
30
Garage 59 LMGT3
58 Sweden A. West Germany F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 0

+14.311

2'06.485

0.045 156.910
31
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
92 Australia Y. Shahin Italy R. Pera Austria R. Lietz Porsche 911 GT3 R 0

+14.731

2'06.905

0.420 156.391
32
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87
R. Umbrarescu
Austria C. Schmid Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 0

+14.744

2'06.918

0.013 156.374
33
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
91
J. Cottingham
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy Turkey A. Güven 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 0

+14.909

2'07.083

0.165 156.171
34
TF Sport LMGT3
33 United States B. Keating United Kingdom J. Edgar Netherlands N. Catsburg Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

+14.977

2'07.151

0.068 156.088
35
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
34
P. Dempsey
Turkey S. Yoluc Ireland C. Eastwood 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

+14.981

2'07.155

0.004 156.083
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