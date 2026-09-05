WEC Austin: Aston Martin edges Genesis and Cadillac in FP3

Aston Martin and Harry Tincknell remained at the top of the overall classification at the end of Free Practice 3 for the World Endurance Championship's Lone Star Le Mans.

The sun was already high over the Austin circuit, with air temperatures around 33°C, when the cars took to the track for the final 60-minute session to check the last details ahead of this afternoon’s Qualifying.

Having topped FP2, Tincknell and the #007 Valkyrie remained at the head of the Hypercar field with a 1m52.174s lap, edging the #19 Genesis of Mathieu Jaminet by just 0.004s. Jack Aitken put the #38 Jota Cadillac third, around two tenths off the pace.

Antonio Giovinazzi was the fastest of the Ferraris in fourth in the #51 499P, 0.465s off the pace while running hard tyres. It was a difficult session for the other two Ferraris, however, with the #83 AF Corse car, driven by Phil Hanson at the time, making contact with Peter Dempsey’s Corvette. Nicklas Nielsen was also hit from behind by Ben Tuck’s Ford after a tricky lapping manoeuvre, suffering a left-rear puncture and damage to the lower section of the bodywork.

AF Corse's satellite Ferrari ended the session seventh, while the #50 was 10th, 0.7s off the pace.

The #009 Aston Martin and the #12 Cadillac completed the top five, while the #7 Toyota finished eighth ahead of the #94 Peugeot, which also spun in the first sector. Alpine and BMW were further back, more than a second off the leader.

#21 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3 EVO: François Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

In the LMGT3 class, Francois Heriau hit back for AF Corse Ferrari by setting the fastest time aboard the #21 296 GT3 with a 2m05.731s lap. He finished 0.138s ahead of the #61 Iron Lynx Mercedes and 0.232s clear of the #77 Ford-Proton.

The Heart of Racing-entered Aston Martin Vantages followed the Mustang in fourth and sixth, split by the #10 Garage 59 McLaren, while the #88 Proton Ford was seventh, 0.4s off the pace, ahead of the #54 Ferrari.

The #69 WRT BMW and #78 ASP Lexus completed a top 10 covered by just half a second, with Manthey Porsche and TF Sport Corvette further down the order.

Qualifying and Hyperpole are scheduled for 3pm local time (8pm GMT), with the LMGT3 cars taking to the track first as usual, followed by the Hypercar field field.