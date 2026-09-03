Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Preview
WEC COTA

WEC Lone Star Le Mans: Full schedule and TV times for Austin race

The world championship resumes in Texas on 4-6 September with a major Hypercar battle brewing between Toyota, BMW and Ferrari, while in LMGT3, the chase is on for TF Sport Corvette

Francesco Corghi
Published:
#12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn, Norman Nato, Will Stevens

#12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn, Norman Nato, Will Stevens

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey / LAT Images via Getty Images

With the summer break over, the chase for the World Endurance Championship titles resumes with the Lone Star Le Mans on 4-6 September, as the leading players in the top endurance series take to the track in Austin for a 6-hour race.

Circuit of The Americas opens the second half of the 2026 season, and in Texas there will clearly be plenty of curiosity to see how things develop in the Hypercar class, where BMW and Toyota are battling for the lead, pursued by Ferrari, which has no intention of giving up without a fight.

Naturally, the spotlight will also be on local favourite Cadillac, which after the bitter pill swallowed in Sao Paulo is eager for redemption with a V-Series.R that has shown itself to be more competitive in various situations. For this reason, the General Motors brand has chosen to call up local hero Ricky Taylor, to whom it will entrust the wheel of the #12 in place of Alex Lynn, who will return for the final two rounds of the year.

Genesis Magma Racing, meanwhile, was at COTA in recent weeks for an important development test session with its GMR-001. Once the race is over, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Korean brand's team will join Ferrari and Aston Martin for further private tests, with the latter two manufacturers having recently begun working on evolutions of their respective 499P and Valkyrie for 2027.

In the LMGT3 class, this is a hugely important event for Corvette Racing, currently leading with the TF Sport's #33 Z06 GT3.R driven by Jonny Edgar, and with the desire to perform well in front of its home crowd.

Obviously, nobody just stand by. The #92 Porsche-Manthey of reigning champions Riccardo Pera and Richard Lietz is 27 points behind the Corvette, while it will also be worth keeping an eye on BMW-WRT, Ferrari-AF Corse and Lexus-ASP, as well as the Ford-Proton entries backed by the home crowd.

General view

General view

Photo by: James Moy Photography via Getty Images

THE SCHEDULE

Track action begins on Friday with the first two free practice sessions, both lasting 90 minutes, as always useful to prepare both the assault on Hyperpole and Sunday's race.

On Saturday, there will be the usual final 60-minute free practice session before qualifying, split by giving the LMGT3s track time first and then continuing with the Hypercar session.

On Sunday, Lone Star Le Mans will start at lunchtime, with the race concluding late in the evening after six hours of action.

So let's look at the schedule to follow all the track action.

Your time
Event Date
COTA
Free Practice 1
Free Practice 2
Free Practice 3
Qualifying - LMGT3
Hyperpole - LMGT3
Qualifying - HYPERCAR
Hyperpole - HYPERCAR
Race

Lone Star Le Mans - Session timings in CDT (-5 GMT)

FRIDAY 4 SEPTEMBER

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30-13:00
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00-17:30

SATURDAY 5 SEPTEMBER

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00-12:00
  • LMGT3 Qualifying: 15:00-15:12
  • LMGT3 Hyperpole: 15:20-15:30
  • Hypercar Qualifying: 15:40-15:52 
  • Hypercar Hyperpole: 16:00-16:10

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

  • Race: 13:00 - 19:00
Partenza

Partenza

Foto di: Andreas Beil

FIA WEC 2026: how to watch Lone Star Le Mans

The entire World Endurance Championship can be watched on Eurosport in most parts of Europe, and MotorTrend and HBO+ in North America.

The championship has also launched the brand-new FIAWEC+ website and app, which also includes Live Timing provided by official timekeeper Al Kamel.

As is the case with every round other than Le Mans, Free Practice 1 and 2 will not be broadcast live on TV, but both sessions can be followed via official timing.

Live coverage begins with Free Practice 3 live.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Jacky Ickx on Genesis’ WEC journey so far – and what comes next

Top Comments
More from
Francesco Corghi

Ford completes first Hypercar test ahead of WEC debut

WEC
WEC
Ford completes first Hypercar test ahead of WEC debut

WEC extends tyre supply deals with Michelin, Goodyear until 2032

WEC
WEC
WEC extends tyre supply deals with Michelin, Goodyear until 2032

GT racer Cedric Sbirrazzuoli dies aged 39

GT
GT
GT racer Cedric Sbirrazzuoli dies aged 39

Latest news

Takamoto Katsuta will “never forget” rivals’ help after “biggest” career WRC crash

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally del Paraguay
Takamoto Katsuta will “never forget” rivals’ help after “biggest” career WRC crash

Lightning McQueen debuts as F1 track vehicle at Italian GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Lightning McQueen debuts as F1 track vehicle at Italian GP

Penalised Kimi Antonelli to go "full attack" at Monza F1 home race

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Penalised Kimi Antonelli to go "full attack" at Monza F1 home race

FIA president optimistic WRC will return to Argentina

WRC
WRC WRC
FIA president optimistic WRC will return to Argentina

Feature

Discover prime content

Why strategic variation makes WEC 2026 a fascinating watch

WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
Why strategic variation makes WEC 2026 a fascinating watch

How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours

WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours

Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

General
By Maciej Hamera
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Why Le Mans wasn't a manufactured illusion

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Jason Swales
Why Le Mans wasn't a manufactured illusion
View more