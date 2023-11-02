Subscribe
WEC Bahrain
Practice report

WEC Bahrain: Toyota remains on top in second practice

Toyota maintained its position at the top of the timesheets in second practice for the Bahrain World Endurance Championship finale, with Kamui Kobayashi again leading the way for the Japanese manufacturer.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Updated
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Kobayashi set a blistering time of 1m46.851s in the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID just 25 minutes into the session, an improvement of more than three seconds over his chart-topping lap in FP1.

Brendon Hartley also made a significant jump in the #8 Toyota compared to this afternoon, but the gap between the marque’s two LMH cars widened to 0.461s as Kobayashi remained the only driver to break the 1m47s barrier when the chequered flag was waved after 90 minutes of running.

Cadillac emerged as Toyota’s closest rival in second practice thanks to Alex Lynn’s early effort of 1m47.690s, although it was still nearly nine tenths off the pace in a session where the entire Hypercar field was split by five seconds.

Jota led the way for Porsche with Will Stevens setting the fourth-quickest time in the team’s #38 963 LMDh, but the factory Penske sqauad wasn't too far behind in fifth thanks to a time of 1m48.427s by Laurens Vanthoor in the #6 car.

WEC returnee Nico Muller posting a lap of 1m48.470s in the #94 9X8 to propel Peugeot to sixth, while Proton slipped from third to seventh after dawn as the customer Porsche team ended up just over two seconds off the pace of the #7 Toyota.

Proton split the two factory Peugeot cars, with Paul di Resta finishing eighth in the team’s #93 entry, ahead of the #5 Porsche of Michael Christensen.

Ferrari had another low key session in Bahrain with its two LMHs finishing over 3.5s down, with Antonio Fuoco the best of the marque’s runners in the #50 499P.

Vanwall propped up the 12-car hypercar field.

In LMP2, Filipe Albuquerque again set the quickest time in the #22 United Autosports Oreca 07, leading the #63 Prema driven by Mirko Bortolotti

The two drivers were separated by 0.325s at the top of the class, with Charles Milesi another 0.005s adrift in third in the #36 Alpine.

Over in GTE Am, Daniel Serra put the #57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE on top after completing a lap of the Bahrain International Circuit in 1m58.246s.

Matteo Cairoli had led the way early on in the #56 Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR-19, but eventually slipped to third in the final order behind Riccardo Pera in the similar Porsche entered by GR Racing.

Cairolo’s team-mate Gunnar Jeannette brought out the only red flag of the session when he crashed the car at the final turn just before the hour-mark.

The car didn’t return on track for the remainder of practice.

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Argentina J. Lopez Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 41

1'46.851

182.339
2
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 44

+0.461

1'47.312

0.461 181.556
3
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn United Kingdom R. Westbrook Cadillac V-Series.R 42

+0.839

1'47.690

0.378 180.919
4
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 Portugal A. Felix da Costa United Kingdom W. Stevens China Y. Yifei Porsche 963 43

+1.141

1'47.992

0.302 180.413
5
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 32

+1.576

1'48.427

0.435 179.689
6
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 France L. Duval United States G. Menezes Switzerland N. Müller Peugeot 9X8 43

+1.850

1'48.701

0.274 179.236
7
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 Switzerland N. Jani Italy G. Bruni United Kingdom H. Tincknell Porsche 963 41

+2.087

1'48.938

0.237 178.846
8
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 United Kingdom P. di Resta Denmark M. Jensen France J. Vergne Peugeot 9X8 43

+2.403

1'49.254

0.316 178.329
9
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 United States D. Cameron Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 40

+3.150

1'50.001

0.747 177.118
10
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 38

+3.737

1'50.588

0.587 176.178
11
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 44

+3.997

1'50.848

0.260 175.765
12
FLOYD VANWALL RACING TEAM HYPERCAR
4 Argentina E. Guerrieri France T. Vautier Australia R. Briscoe Vanwall Vandervell 680 39

+4.358

1'51.209

0.361 175.194
13
United Autosports LMP2
22 United Kingdom F. Lubin United Kingdom P. Hanson Portugal F. Albuquerque Oreca 07 39

+5.999

1'52.850

1.641 172.646
14
PREMA RACING LMP2
63 France D. Pin Italy M. Bortolotti Russian Federation D. Kvyat Oreca 07 37

+6.324

1'53.175

0.325 172.151
15
Alpine Elf Endurance Team LMP2
36 France M. Vaxiviere France J. Canal France C. Milesi Oreca 07 42

+6.329

1'53.180

0.005 172.143
16
PREMA RACING LMP2
9 Romania F. Ugran Netherlands B. Viscaal United States J. Correa Oreca 07 37

+6.572

1'53.423

0.243 171.774
17
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
34 Poland J. Smiechowski Switzerland F. Scherer Spain A. Costa Oreca 07 41

+6.666

1'53.517

0.094 171.632
18
United Autosports LMP2
23 United States J. Pierson United Kingdom T. Blomqvist United Kingdom O. Jarvis Oreca 07 38

+6.722

1'53.573

0.056 171.547
19
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
10 Ireland R. Cullen Liechtenstein M. Kaiser France G. Aubry Oreca 07 37

+6.923

1'53.774

0.201 171.244
20
TEAM WRT LMP2
41 Portugal R. Andrade Poland R. Kubica Switzerland L. Deletraz Oreca 07 43

+7.361

1'54.212

0.438 170.588
21
Alpine Elf Endurance Team LMP2
35 Brazil A. Negrao Mexico M. Rojas United Kingdom O. Caldwell Oreca 07 36

+7.436

1'54.287

0.075 170.476
22
TEAM WRT LMP2
31 Indonesia S. Gelael Austria F. Habsburg Netherlands R. Frijns Oreca 07 41

+7.479

1'54.330

0.043 170.411
23
Jota Sport LMP2
28 Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson Brazil P. Fittipaldi Denmark O. Rasmussen Oreca 07 33

+8.077

1'54.928

0.598 169.525
24
Kessel Racing LMGTE AM
57 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
Brazil D. Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 39

+11.395

1'58.246

3.318 164.768
25
GR RACING LMGTE AM
86 United Kingdom M. Wainwright Italy R. Pera United Kingdom B. Barker Porsche 911 RSR - 19 37

+11.482

1'58.333

0.087 164.647
26
PROJECT 1 - AO LMGTE AM
56 United States P. Hyett United States G. Jeannette Italy M. Cairoli Porsche 911 RSR - 19 24

+11.487

1'58.338

0.005 164.640
27
IRON LYNX LMGTE AM
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni Belgium A. Picariello Porsche 911 RSR - 19 38

+11.628

1'58.479

0.141 164.444
28
D'Station Racing LMGTE AM
777 Australia L. Talbot United Kingdom C. Stevenson Japan T. Fujii Aston Martin Vantage AMR 38

+12.175

1'59.026

0.547 163.688
29
NORTHWEST AMR LMGTE AM
98 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR 38

+12.294

1'59.145

0.119 163.525
30
Proton Competition LMGTE AM
77 Germany C. Ried
M. Pedersen
France J. Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 35

+12.588

1'59.439

0.294 163.122
31
IRON DAMES LMGTE AM
85 Belgium S. Bovy Denmark M. Gatting Switzerland R. Frey Porsche 911 RSR - 19 39

+12.610

1'59.461

0.022 163.092
32
ORT BY TF LMGTE AM
25 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy United States M. Dinan Ireland C. Eastwood Aston Martin Vantage AMR 37

+12.637

1'59.488

0.027 163.055
33
AF Corse LMGTE AM
21
F. Dezoteux
France S. Mann Japan K. Cozzolino 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 39

+12.643

1'59.494

0.006 163.047
34
Corvette Racing LMGTE AM
33 United States B. Keating
N. Varrone
Netherlands N. Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 39

+13.107

1'59.958

0.464 162.416
35
AF Corse LMGTE AM
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 38

+13.139

1'59.990

0.032 162.373
36
RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE LMGTE AM
83 Argentina L. Perez Companc France L. Wadoux Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 25

+13.602

2'00.453

0.463 161.749
View full results

 

shares
comments
Rachit Thukral
