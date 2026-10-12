WEC Barcelona 6 Hours: Full entry list
Check out the full entry list for the WEC's first visit to Spain on 16-18 October
George Russell, Mercedes, Pirelli Barcelona test
Photo by: Pirelli
The Barcelona 6 Hours will host the penultimate round of the World Endurance Championship this weekend, marking the WEC's first visit to Spain.
Barcelona was a late addition to the calendar, with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East making it impossible for the Qatar 1812km - already postponed from its original March date - to go ahead as planned.
With the title decider in Bahrain also cancelled in favour of a race in Monza, the season will conclude in motorsport's heartland in Europe.
There are limited changes to the entry list for what is the seventh round of the season.
Alpine will field two-driver line-ups again in Barcelona after implementing the strategy for the first time at Fuji. This means both Antonio Felix da Costa and Fred Makowiecki will remain out of action this weekend. With the final round of the season now a six-hour race in Monza as opposed to a brutal eight-hour contest in the Middle East requiring three drivers in each car, da Costa and Makowiecki's campaigns might be over already.
Meanwhile, Alex Lynn will finally start his 2026 season, having been drafted in the #12 Cadillac V-Series.R after missing the first six rounds due to a neck injury. Although he couldn't test a hypercar during his injury layoff, he did contest a European Le Mans Series race at Portimao recently to prepare for his comeback.
Finally, Peugeot is yet to name a replacement for Stoffel Vandoorne, who departed the squad after Fuji to prepare for his anticipated Formula E return with Jaguar.
The LMGT3 grid, comprising 18 cars and 54 drivers, remains identical to last month's Japan race.
WEC Barcelona 6 Hours: Full entry list
|
Class
|
#
|
Team
|
Car
|
Drivers
|
Hypercar
|
007
|
Aston Martin THOR Team
|
Aston Martin Valkyrie
|
Tom Gamble
|
Hypercar
|
009
|
Aston Martin THOR Team
|
Aston Martin Valkyrie
|
Alex Riberas
Marco Sørensen
|
Hypercar
|
7
|
Toyota TR010 Hybrid
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Hypercar
|
8
|
Toyota Racing
|
Toyota TR010 Hybrid
|
Ryō Hirakawa
|
Hypercar
|
12
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA
|
Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Will Stevens
Norman Nato
|
Hypercar
|
15
|
BMW M Team WRT
|
BMW M Hybrid V8
|
Kevin Magnussen
Raffaele Marciello
Dries Vanthoor
|
Hypercar
|
17
|
Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar
|
André Lotterer
Pipo Derani
Mathys Jaubert
|
Hypercar
|
19
|
Genesis Magma Racing
|
Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Daniel Juncadella
|
Hypercar
|
20
|
BMW M Team WRT
|
BMW M Hybrid V8
|
Robin Frijns
Sheldon van der Linde
|
Hypercar
|
35
|
Alpine Endurance Team
|
Alpine A424
|
Charles Milesi
Ferdinand Habsburg
|
Hypercar
|
36
|
Alpine Endurance Team
|
Alpine A424
|
Jules Gounon
Victor Martins
|
Hypercar
|
38
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA
|
Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Jack Aitken
|
Hypercar
|
50
|
Ferrari 499P
|
Antonio Fuoco
Nicklas Nielsen
|
Hypercar
|
51
|
Ferrari AF Corse
|
Ferrari 499P
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|
Hypercar
|
83
|
AF Corse
|
Ferrari 499P
|
Yifei Ye
|
Hypercar
|
93
|
Peugeot TotalEnergies
|
Peugeot 9X8
|
Paul di Resta
Nick Cassidy
TBA
|
Hypercar
|
94
|
Peugeot TotalEnergies
|
Peugeot 9X8
|
Loïc Duval
Malthe Jakobsen
Théo Pourchaire
|
LMGT3
|
10
|
Garage 59
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|
Antares Au
Thomas Fleming
Marvin Kirchhöfer
|
LMGT3
|
21
|
Vista AF Corse
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
|
François Hériau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera
|
LMGT3
|
23
|
Heart of Racing Team
|
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|
Gray Newell
Eduardo Barrichello
Jonny Adam
|
LMGT3
|
27
|
Heart of Racing Team
|
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|
Ian James
Zacharie Robichon
Mattia Drudi
|
LMGT3
|
32
|
Team WRT
|
BMW M4 LMGT3 Evo
|
Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
|
LMGT3
|
33
|
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|
Ben Keating
Jonny Edgar
Nicky Catsburg
|
LMGT3
|
34
|
Racing Team Turkey by TF
|
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|
Peter Dempsey
Salih Yoluç
Charlie Eastwood
|
LMGT3
|
54
|
Vista AF Corse
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo
|
LMGT3
|
58
|
Garage 59
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|
Alexander West
Finn Gehrsitz
Benjamin Goethe
|
LMGT3
|
61
|
Mercedes-AMG LMGT3
|
Martin Berry
Rui Andrade
|
LMGT3
|
69
|
Team WRT
|
BMW M4 LMGT3 Evo
|
Anthony McIntosh
Parker Thompson
Daniel Harper
|
LMGT3
|
77
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|
Eric Powell
Ben Tuck
Sebastian Priaulx
|
LMGT3
|
78
|
Akkodis ASP Team
|
Lexus RC F LMGT3
|
Tom Van Rompuy
Hadrien David
Esteban Masson
|
LMGT3
|
79
|
Iron Lynx
|
Mercedes-AMG LMGT3
|
Johannes Zelger
Matteo Cressoni
Lin Hodenius
|
LMGT3
|
87
|
Akkodis ASP Team
|
Lexus RC F LMGT3
|
Petru Umbrărescu
Clemens Schmid
José María López
|
LMGT3
|
88
|
Proton Competition
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|
Stefano Gattuso
Giammarco Levorato
Logan Sargeant
|
LMGT3
|
91
|
Manthey DK Engineering
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|
James Cottingham
Timur Boguslavskiy,
Ayhancan Güven
|
LMGT3
|
92
|
The Bend Manthey
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|
Yasser Shahin
Riccardo Pera
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