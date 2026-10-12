The Barcelona 6 Hours will host the penultimate round of the World Endurance Championship this weekend, marking the WEC's first visit to Spain.

Barcelona was a late addition to the calendar, with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East making it impossible for the Qatar 1812km - already postponed from its original March date - to go ahead as planned.

With the title decider in Bahrain also cancelled in favour of a race in Monza, the season will conclude in motorsport's heartland in Europe.

There are limited changes to the entry list for what is the seventh round of the season.

Alpine will field two-driver line-ups again in Barcelona after implementing the strategy for the first time at Fuji. This means both Antonio Felix da Costa and Fred Makowiecki will remain out of action this weekend. With the final round of the season now a six-hour race in Monza as opposed to a brutal eight-hour contest in the Middle East requiring three drivers in each car, da Costa and Makowiecki's campaigns might be over already.

Meanwhile, Alex Lynn will finally start his 2026 season, having been drafted in the #12 Cadillac V-Series.R after missing the first six rounds due to a neck injury. Although he couldn't test a hypercar during his injury layoff, he did contest a European Le Mans Series race at Portimao recently to prepare for his comeback.

Finally, Peugeot is yet to name a replacement for Stoffel Vandoorne, who departed the squad after Fuji to prepare for his anticipated Formula E return with Jaguar.

The LMGT3 grid, comprising 18 cars and 54 drivers, remains identical to last month's Japan race.

WEC Barcelona 6 Hours: Full entry list