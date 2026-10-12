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WEC

WEC Barcelona 6 Hours: Full entry list

Check out the full entry list for the WEC's first visit to Spain on 16-18 October

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes, Pirelli Barcelona test

George Russell, Mercedes, Pirelli Barcelona test

Photo by: Pirelli

The Barcelona 6 Hours will host the penultimate round of the World Endurance Championship this weekend, marking the WEC's first visit to Spain.

Barcelona was a late addition to the calendar, with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East making it impossible for the Qatar 1812km - already postponed from its original March date - to go ahead as planned. 

With the title decider in Bahrain also cancelled in favour of a race in Monza, the season will conclude in motorsport's heartland in Europe.

There are limited changes to the entry list for what is the seventh round of the season.

Alpine will field two-driver line-ups again in Barcelona after implementing the strategy for the first time at Fuji. This means both Antonio Felix da Costa and Fred Makowiecki will remain out of action this weekend. With the final round of the season now a six-hour race in Monza as opposed to a brutal eight-hour contest in the Middle East requiring three drivers in each car, da Costa and Makowiecki's campaigns might be over already.

Meanwhile, Alex Lynn will finally start his 2026 season, having been drafted in the #12 Cadillac V-Series.R after missing the first six rounds due to a neck injury. Although he couldn't test a hypercar during his injury layoff, he did contest a European Le Mans Series race at Portimao recently to prepare for his comeback.

Finally, Peugeot is yet to name a replacement for Stoffel Vandoorne, who departed the squad after Fuji to prepare for his anticipated Formula E return with Jaguar.

The LMGT3 grid, comprising 18 cars and 54 drivers, remains identical to last month's Japan race.

WEC Barcelona 6 Hours: Full entry list

Class

#

Team

Car

Drivers

Hypercar

007

Aston Martin THOR Team

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Harry Tincknell

Tom Gamble

Hypercar

009

Aston Martin THOR Team

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Alex Riberas

Marco Sørensen

Hypercar

7

Toyota Racing

Toyota TR010 Hybrid

Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

Nyck de Vries

Hypercar

8

Toyota Racing

Toyota TR010 Hybrid

Sébastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryō Hirakawa

Hypercar

12

Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA

Cadillac V-Series.R

Will Stevens

Norman Nato

Alex Lynn

Hypercar

15

BMW M Team WRT

BMW M Hybrid V8

Kevin Magnussen

Raffaele Marciello

Dries Vanthoor

Hypercar

17

Genesis Magma Racing

Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar

André Lotterer

Pipo Derani

Mathys Jaubert

Hypercar

19

Genesis Magma Racing

Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar

Mathieu Jaminet

Paul-Loup Chatin

Daniel Juncadella

Hypercar

20

BMW M Team WRT

BMW M Hybrid V8

Robin Frijns

René Rast

Sheldon van der Linde

Hypercar

35

Alpine Endurance Team

Alpine A424

Charles Milesi

Ferdinand Habsburg

Hypercar

36

Alpine Endurance Team

Alpine A424

Jules Gounon

Victor Martins

Hypercar

38

Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA

Cadillac V-Series.R

Earl Bamber

Sébastien Bourdais

Jack Aitken

Hypercar

50

Ferrari AF Corse

Ferrari 499P

Antonio Fuoco

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen

Hypercar

51

Ferrari AF Corse

Ferrari 499P

Alessandro Pier Guidi,

James Calado

Antonio Giovinazzi

Hypercar

83

AF Corse

Ferrari 499P

Yifei Ye

Robert Kubica

Philip Hanson

Hypercar

93

Peugeot TotalEnergies

Peugeot 9X8

Paul di Resta

Nick Cassidy

TBA

Hypercar

94

Peugeot TotalEnergies

Peugeot 9X8

Loïc Duval

Malthe Jakobsen

Théo Pourchaire

LMGT3

10

Garage 59

McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo

Antares Au

Thomas Fleming

Marvin Kirchhöfer

LMGT3

21

Vista AF Corse

Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo

François Hériau

Simon Mann

Alessio Rovera

LMGT3

23

Heart of Racing Team

Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3

Gray Newell

Eduardo Barrichello

Jonny Adam

LMGT3

27

Heart of Racing Team

Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3

Ian James

Zacharie Robichon

Mattia Drudi

LMGT3

32

Team WRT

BMW M4 LMGT3 Evo

Darren Leung

Sean Gelael

Augusto Farfus

LMGT3

33

TF Sport

Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R

Ben Keating

Jonny Edgar

Nicky Catsburg

LMGT3

34

Racing Team Turkey by TF

Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R

Peter Dempsey

Salih Yoluç

Charlie Eastwood

LMGT3

54

Vista AF Corse

Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo

Thomas Flohr

Francesco Castellacci,

Davide Rigon

LMGT3

58

Garage 59

McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo

Alexander West

Finn Gehrsitz

Benjamin Goethe

LMGT3

61

Iron Lynx

Mercedes-AMG LMGT3

Martin Berry

Rui Andrade

Maxime Martin

LMGT3

69

Team WRT

BMW M4 LMGT3 Evo

Anthony McIntosh

Parker Thompson

Daniel Harper

LMGT3

77

Proton Competition

Ford Mustang LMGT3

Eric Powell

 Ben Tuck

Sebastian Priaulx

LMGT3

78

Akkodis ASP Team

Lexus RC F LMGT3

Tom Van Rompuy

Hadrien David

Esteban Masson

LMGT3

79

Iron Lynx

Mercedes-AMG LMGT3

Johannes Zelger

 Matteo Cressoni 

Lin Hodenius

LMGT3

87

Akkodis ASP Team

Lexus RC F LMGT3

Petru Umbrărescu

Clemens Schmid

José María López

LMGT3

88

Proton Competition

Ford Mustang LMGT3

Stefano Gattuso

 Giammarco Levorato

Logan Sargeant

LMGT3

91

Manthey DK Engineering

Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3

James Cottingham

Timur Boguslavskiy,

Ayhancan Güven

LMGT3

92

The Bend Manthey

Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3

Yasser Shahin

Riccardo Pera

Richard Lietz

 

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