Practice report
WEC COTA

WEC COTA: Cadillac heads Ferrari in ultra-close final practice

Cadillac, Corvette lead their respective classes on home turf in the last practice session before qualifying

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn

Cadillac topped the timesheets in final practice for this weekend’s World Endurance Championship event at Austin.

Alex Lynn set a best time of 1m51.571s in the sole Ganassi-entered Cadillac V-Series.R to put the American marque at the front on its home turf, with Ferrari and Toyota finishing close behind in second and third respectively.

It didn’t take long for lap times to drop in the hour-long session at the Circuit of the Americas, as the mercury dropped from over 30C on Friday to 28.6C on Saturday morning.

Less than 10 minutes after the start of proceedings, Toyota driver Kamui Kobayashi had already bested the time set by Antonio Giovinazzi in the #51 Ferrari in FP2, going seventh tenths quicker on a 1m51.533s.

Giovinazzi responded in the #51 Ferrari on his next flying lap, but his 1m51.767s effort fell two more than tenths short of Kobayashi’s time.

Just a minute later, Lynn took to the top in his Cadillac, edging out Kobayashi’s time in the #7 Toyota by just 0.040s. His lap was not beaten in the remaining 45 minutes of the session, as teams switched their focus to longer runs at higher fuel levels.

Kobayashi dropped to third in the final order behind Antonio Fuoco in the best of the two factory Ferraris, the Italian getting down to within 0.040s of Lynn’s time after leaving his fastest lap until the end of first run.

Robert Kubica put the satellite AF Corse-entered #83 Ferrari 499P into fourth place with a mid-session lap of 1m51.534s, edging out the other works Toyota entry whose fastest lap was set by Sebastien Buemi.

The first five cars were separated by just 0.072s in what was an ultra-competitive session, as Cadillac, Ferrari and Toyota all looked almost undistinguishable over a single lap.

The fastest Porsche was the #12 customer Jota 963 in sixth, courtesy of an early effort of 1m51.712s by Norman Nato.

Giovinazzi ended up seventh in the #51 Ferrari, while Mick Schumacher put the #36 Alpine a solid eighth with a time that was just 0.324s down on Lynn’s best.

Julien Andlauer was ninth in the Proton Porsche ahead of 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button in the #38 Jota, both drivers beating the two works 963 LMDh cars of Kevin Estre and Matt Campbell that finished 11th and 12th respectively - both being half a second off the pace.

Peugeot struggled to 14th and 16th respectively, while BMW had an even tougher session en route to 16th and 18th as they sandwiched the sole Lamborghini entry.

In LMGT3, Daniel Juncadella kept the TF Sport squad at the front with a late time of 2m05.178s in the #82 Corvette Z06.R, beating his own benchmark from Friday by four tenths of a second.

Charlie Eastwood made it a 1-2 for Corvette with a time that was 0.173s slower, while Davide Rigon ended up third in the #54 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 on a 2m05.542s.

The late efforts from the trio dropped Gregoire Saucy in the #59 United Autosports McLaren 720S GT3 to fourth, while Alex Riberas finished fifth in the #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin that had led a major chunk of the session following an early lap from bronze driver and team owner Ian James.

The final practice session of the weekend was completed without any major interruptions, save for a brief full-course yellow period with 20 minutes left on the clock to retrieve debris from the opening sector.

WEC COTA FP3 Results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn Cadillac V-Series.R 27

1'51.471

178.044
2
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 29

+0.040

1'51.511

0.040 177.980
3
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 27

+0.062

1'51.533

0.022 177.945
4
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P 28

+0.063

1'51.534

0.001 177.943
5
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 30

+0.072

1'51.543

0.009 177.929
6
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens United Kingdom C. Ilott France N. Nato Porsche 963 29

+0.241

1'51.712

0.169 177.660
7
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 29

+0.296

1'51.767

0.055 177.572
8
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France N. Lapierre Germany M. Schumacher France M. Vaxiviere Alpine A424 28

+0.324

1'51.795

0.028 177.528
9
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Switzerland N. Jani France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 29

+0.357

1'51.828

0.033 177.476
10
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 United Kingdom J. Button United Kingdom P. Hanson Denmark O. Rasmussen Porsche 963 29

+0.383

1'51.854

0.026 177.434
11
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 21

+0.541

1'52.012

0.158 177.184
12
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 29

+0.614

1'52.085

0.073 177.069
13
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France P. Chatin Austria F. Habsburg France C. Milesi Alpine A424 28

+0.884

1'52.355

0.270 176.643
14
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 Denmark M. Jensen Switzerland N. Müller France J. Vergne Peugeot 9X8 2024 22

+0.960

1'52.431

0.076 176.524
15
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 United Kingdom P. di Resta France L. Duval Belgium S. Vandoorne Peugeot 9X8 2024 22

+1.065

1'52.536

0.105 176.359
16
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 30

+1.242

1'52.713

0.177 176.082
17
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Switzerland E. Mortara Russian Federation D. Kvyat Lamborghini SC63 24

+1.723

1'53.194

0.481 175.334
18
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8 30

+1.999

1'53.470

0.276 174.907
19
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 26

+13.707

2'05.178

11.708 158.548
20
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 26

+13.880

2'05.351

0.173 158.329
21
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 25

+14.071

2'05.542

0.191 158.088
22
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 24

+14.078

2'05.549

0.007 158.080
23
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 25

+14.150

2'05.621

0.072 157.989
24
IRON LYNX LMGT3
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni
F. Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 26

+14.299

2'05.770

0.149 157.802
25
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 26

+14.308

2'05.779

0.009 157.791
26
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 24

+14.321

2'05.792

0.013 157.774
27
United Autosports LMGT3
95 United Kingdom J. Caygill Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 25

+14.560

2'06.031

0.239 157.475
28
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
92
A. Malykhin
J. Sturm
Austria K. Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 25

+14.585

2'06.056

0.025 157.444
29
TEAM WRT LMGT3
46 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy Italy V. Rossi Belgium M. Martin BMW M4 GT3 27

+14.798

2'06.269

0.213 157.178
30
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Austria C. Schmid South Africa K. van der Linde 		Lexus RC F GT3 24

+14.859

2'06.330

0.061 157.102
31
D'Station Racing LMGT3
777 France C. Mateu
E. Bastard
Denmark M. Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 24

+14.863

2'06.334

0.004 157.097
32
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 24

+14.902

2'06.373

0.039 157.049
33
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3 24

+14.952

2'06.423

0.050 156.987
34
Manthey EMA LMGT3
91
Y. Shahin
M. Schuring
Austria R. Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 25

+14.963

2'06.434

0.011 156.973
35
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 United States B. Keating
M. Pedersen
Norway D. Olsen 		Ford Mustang GT3 24

+15.002

2'06.473

0.039 156.925
36
TEAM WRT LMGT3
31
D. Leung
Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus 		BMW M4 GT3 23

+15.094

2'06.565

0.092 156.811
View full results

