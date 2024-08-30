All Series

Practice report
WEC COTA

WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1

Campbell set the benchmark in the first session at COTA

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
5-0Q3A1305

A late charge from Matt Campbell propelled Porsche to the top of the timesheets in opening free practice for Sunday’s Austin round of the World Endurance Championship. 

The Australian found almost exactly a second aboard the #5 Penske-run factory Porsche 963 LMDh as the chequered flag was being unfurled at the end of the 90-minute session on Friday afternoon. 

Campbell posted a 1m53.574s to go nearly half a second clear of the next best in the Hypercar class around the 3.43-mile Circuit of The Americas. 

Robert Kubica ended up second on 1m54.034s with a lap aboard the AF Corse-run customer Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar that stood as the fastest time for the majority of Free Practice 1.

The Polish driver went quickest after a short red-flag stoppage following a breakdown of communications in race control, knocking factory Ferrari driver Antonio Fuoco off the top spot. 

Fuoco ended up fourth in the times after his 1m54.118s was bettered by Oliver Rasmussen with a 1m54.051s in the best of the privateer Jota team’s Porsche 963 and then by Campbell’s factory car. 

Antonio Giovinazzi improved to fifth at the end of the session in the second of the factory Ferraris with a 1m54.186s.

The late improvements from Campbell and Giovinazzi pushed Earl Bamber down to sixth in the solo Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh in which he posted a 1m54.262s. 

The championship-leading Porsche Penske Motorsport entry took seventh in the times, Kevin Estre setting a 1m54.276.

Rene Rast was top WRT BMW driver with a 1m54.286s good enough for eighth position, while the sister M Hybrid V8 was ninth in the hands of Marco Wittmann on a 1m54.510s. 

Tenth place and the first car more than a second off Campbell’s chart-topping pace as the best of the Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMHs in which Nyck de Vries set a 1m54.620s.

Lamborghini was the next best manufacturer in 12th following a late improvement from Daniil Kvyat aboard the solo Iron Lynx-run SC63 LMDh. 

The two Alpine A424 LMDhs took 13th and 14th in the hands of Mick Schumacher and Charles Milesi and the two Peugeot 9X8 2024 LMHs were 16th and 17th with times set by Stoffel Vandoorne and Mikkel Jensen

Ferrari was quickest in LMGT3 courtesy of a 2m06.253 was Alessio Rovera in the best of the AF Corse-run 296 GT3s. 

That gave him a margin of two-tenths over Dennis Olsen in the best of Proton Competition’s Ford Mustang GT3s. 

He posted a 2m06.475s, which was three-tenths faster than Ben Barker in the sister Mustang. 

The two TF Sport Chevrolet Z06 GT3.Rs took fourth and fifth in class, Charlie Eastwood ending up three hundredths quicker than team-mate Daniel Juncadella

The two Manthey Porsche 911 GT3-Rs that sit atop the LMGT3 points classification were only 16th and 18th in the times.

Second free practice for Sunday’s Lone Star Le Mans six-hour race starts at 17:10 local time.

WEC COTA - FP1 results

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 32

1'53.574

174.747
2
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P 39

+0.460

1'54.034

0.460 174.042
3
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 United Kingdom J. Button United Kingdom P. Hanson Denmark O. Rasmussen Porsche 963 33

+0.477

1'54.051

0.017 174.016
4
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 38

+0.544

1'54.118

0.067 173.914
5
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 35

+0.612

1'54.186

0.068 173.811
6
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn Cadillac V-Series.R 34

+0.688

1'54.262

0.076 173.695
7
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 31

+0.702

1'54.276

0.014 173.674
8
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 39

+0.712

1'54.286

0.010 173.659
9
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8 40

+0.936

1'54.510

0.224 173.319
10
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 34

+1.046

1'54.620

0.110 173.153
11
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens United Kingdom C. Ilott France N. Nato Porsche 963 32

+1.064

1'54.638

0.018 173.125
12
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Switzerland E. Mortara Russian Federation D. Kvyat Lamborghini SC63 35

+1.243

1'54.817

0.179 172.855
13
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France N. Lapierre Germany M. Schumacher France M. Vaxiviere Alpine A424 36

+1.451

1'55.025

0.208 172.543
14
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France P. Chatin Austria F. Habsburg France C. Milesi Alpine A424 23

+1.472

1'55.046

0.021 172.511
15
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 33

+1.486

1'55.060

0.014 172.490
16
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 United Kingdom P. di Resta France L. Duval Belgium S. Vandoorne Peugeot 9X8 2024 33

+1.930

1'55.504

0.444 171.827
17
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 Denmark M. Jensen Switzerland N. Müller France J. Vergne Peugeot 9X8 2024 30

+1.961

1'55.535

0.031 171.781
18
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Switzerland N. Jani France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 23

+2.198

1'55.772

0.237 171.430
19
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 34

+12.679

2'06.253

10.481 157.198
20
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 United States B. Keating
M. Pedersen
Norway D. Olsen 		Ford Mustang GT3 20

+12.901

2'06.475

0.222 156.922
21
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3 31

+13.149

2'06.723

0.248 156.615
22
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 31

+13.253

2'06.827

0.104 156.487
23
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 29

+13.286

2'06.860

0.033 156.446
24
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 34

+13.298

2'06.872

0.012 156.431
25
United Autosports LMGT3
95 United Kingdom J. Caygill Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 35

+13.583

2'07.157

0.285 156.081
26
D'Station Racing LMGT3
777 France C. Mateu
E. Bastard
Denmark M. Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 32

+13.716

2'07.290

0.133 155.917
27
TEAM WRT LMGT3
46 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy Italy V. Rossi Belgium M. Martin BMW M4 GT3 35

+13.721

2'07.295

0.005 155.911
28
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 32

+13.744

2'07.318

0.023 155.883
29
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 29

+14.033

2'07.607

0.289 155.530
30
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Austria C. Schmid South Africa K. van der Linde 		Lexus RC F GT3 30

+14.069

2'07.643

0.036 155.486
31
TEAM WRT LMGT3
31
D. Leung
Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus 		BMW M4 GT3 35

+14.239

2'07.813

0.170 155.279
32
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 30

+14.505

2'08.079

0.266 154.957
33
IRON LYNX LMGT3
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni
F. Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 17

+14.593

2'08.167

0.088 154.851
34
Manthey EMA LMGT3
91
Y. Shahin
M. Schuring
Austria R. Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 34

+14.640

2'08.214

0.047 154.794
35
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 29

+14.713

2'08.287

0.073 154.706
36
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
92
A. Malykhin
J. Sturm
Austria K. Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 34

+14.847

2'08.421

0.134 154.544
Gary Watkins
