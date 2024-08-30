WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1
Campbell set the benchmark in the first session at COTA
A late charge from Matt Campbell propelled Porsche to the top of the timesheets in opening free practice for Sunday’s Austin round of the World Endurance Championship.
The Australian found almost exactly a second aboard the #5 Penske-run factory Porsche 963 LMDh as the chequered flag was being unfurled at the end of the 90-minute session on Friday afternoon.
Campbell posted a 1m53.574s to go nearly half a second clear of the next best in the Hypercar class around the 3.43-mile Circuit of The Americas.
Robert Kubica ended up second on 1m54.034s with a lap aboard the AF Corse-run customer Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar that stood as the fastest time for the majority of Free Practice 1.
The Polish driver went quickest after a short red-flag stoppage following a breakdown of communications in race control, knocking factory Ferrari driver Antonio Fuoco off the top spot.
Fuoco ended up fourth in the times after his 1m54.118s was bettered by Oliver Rasmussen with a 1m54.051s in the best of the privateer Jota team’s Porsche 963 and then by Campbell’s factory car.
Antonio Giovinazzi improved to fifth at the end of the session in the second of the factory Ferraris with a 1m54.186s.
The late improvements from Campbell and Giovinazzi pushed Earl Bamber down to sixth in the solo Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh in which he posted a 1m54.262s.
The championship-leading Porsche Penske Motorsport entry took seventh in the times, Kevin Estre setting a 1m54.276.
Rene Rast was top WRT BMW driver with a 1m54.286s good enough for eighth position, while the sister M Hybrid V8 was ninth in the hands of Marco Wittmann on a 1m54.510s.
Tenth place and the first car more than a second off Campbell’s chart-topping pace as the best of the Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMHs in which Nyck de Vries set a 1m54.620s.
Lamborghini was the next best manufacturer in 12th following a late improvement from Daniil Kvyat aboard the solo Iron Lynx-run SC63 LMDh.
The two Alpine A424 LMDhs took 13th and 14th in the hands of Mick Schumacher and Charles Milesi and the two Peugeot 9X8 2024 LMHs were 16th and 17th with times set by Stoffel Vandoorne and Mikkel Jensen.
Ferrari was quickest in LMGT3 courtesy of a 2m06.253 was Alessio Rovera in the best of the AF Corse-run 296 GT3s.
That gave him a margin of two-tenths over Dennis Olsen in the best of Proton Competition’s Ford Mustang GT3s.
He posted a 2m06.475s, which was three-tenths faster than Ben Barker in the sister Mustang.
The two TF Sport Chevrolet Z06 GT3.Rs took fourth and fifth in class, Charlie Eastwood ending up three hundredths quicker than team-mate Daniel Juncadella.
The two Manthey Porsche 911 GT3-Rs that sit atop the LMGT3 points classification were only 16th and 18th in the times.
Second free practice for Sunday’s Lone Star Le Mans six-hour race starts at 17:10 local time.
WEC COTA - FP1 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|32
|
1'53.574
|174.747
|2
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|39
|
+0.460
1'54.034
|0.460
|174.042
|3
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|J. Button P. Hanson O. Rasmussen
|Porsche 963
|33
|
+0.477
1'54.051
|0.017
|174.016
|4
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|38
|
+0.544
1'54.118
|0.067
|173.914
|5
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|35
|
+0.612
1'54.186
|0.068
|173.811
|6
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|34
|
+0.688
1'54.262
|0.076
|173.695
|7
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|31
|
+0.702
1'54.276
|0.014
|173.674
|8
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|39
|
+0.712
1'54.286
|0.010
|173.659
|9
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|D. Vanthoor R. Marciello M. Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|40
|
+0.936
1'54.510
|0.224
|173.319
|10
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|34
|
+1.046
1'54.620
|0.110
|173.153
|11
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens C. Ilott N. Nato
|Porsche 963
|32
|
+1.064
1'54.638
|0.018
|173.125
|12
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|63
|M. Bortolotti E. Mortara D. Kvyat
|Lamborghini SC63
|35
|
+1.243
1'54.817
|0.179
|172.855
|13
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|N. Lapierre M. Schumacher M. Vaxiviere
|Alpine A424
|36
|
+1.451
1'55.025
|0.208
|172.543
|14
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|P. Chatin F. Habsburg C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|23
|
+1.472
1'55.046
|0.021
|172.511
|15
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|33
|
+1.486
1'55.060
|0.014
|172.490
|16
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|P. di Resta L. Duval S. Vandoorne
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|33
|
+1.930
1'55.504
|0.444
|171.827
|17
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|M. Jensen N. Müller J. Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|30
|
+1.961
1'55.535
|0.031
|171.781
|18
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|H. Tincknell N. Jani J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|23
|
+2.198
1'55.772
|0.237
|171.430
|19
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|55
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|34
|
+12.679
2'06.253
|10.481
|157.198
|20
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
|
B. Keating
M. PedersenD. Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|20
|
+12.901
2'06.475
|0.222
|156.922
|21
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon B. Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|31
|
+13.149
2'06.723
|0.248
|156.615
|22
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|31
|
+13.253
2'06.827
|0.104
|156.487
|23
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|82
|
H. Koizumi
S. BaudD. Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|29
|
+13.286
2'06.860
|0.033
|156.446
|24
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|34
|
+13.298
2'06.872
|0.012
|156.431
|25
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|J. Caygill N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|35
|
+13.583
2'07.157
|0.285
|156.081
|26
|
D'Station Racing LMGT3
|777
|
C. Mateu
E. BastardM. Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|32
|
+13.716
2'07.290
|0.133
|155.917
|27
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|35
|
+13.721
2'07.295
|0.005
|155.911
|28
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|32
|
+13.744
2'07.318
|0.023
|155.883
|29
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|29
|
+14.033
2'07.607
|0.289
|155.530
|30
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
A. RobinC. Schmid K. van der Linde
|Lexus RC F GT3
|30
|
+14.069
2'07.643
|0.036
|155.486
|31
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|31
|
D. LeungS. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|35
|
+14.239
2'07.813
|0.170
|155.279
|32
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
|
T. Kimura
E. MassonJ. Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|30
|
+14.505
2'08.079
|0.266
|154.957
|33
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|60
|
C. Schiavoni
M. Cressoni
F. Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|17
|
+14.593
2'08.167
|0.088
|154.851
|34
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|34
|
+14.640
2'08.214
|0.047
|154.794
|35
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy R. Frey M. Gatting
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|29
|
+14.713
2'08.287
|0.073
|154.706
|36
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|34
|
+14.847
2'08.421
|0.134
|154.544
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Heartbreak for Creed as Bell wins Darlington Xfinity race in overtime
Indy NXT Milwaukee: Foster wins to clinch championship
Busch: Retzlaff "didn't owe me nothing" in Daytona finish
Bagnaia tight-lipped on cause of sprint woe as Aragon issue labelled "unacceptable"
Prime
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments