WEC Monza

Farewell from WEC: Alpine A424 meets historic A442B predecessor

Final photoshoot ahead of farewell race with historic 1978 Le Mans winner

Heiko Stritzke Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 11:00 AM

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Alpine A424 and A442B

Photo by: FIA WEC DPPI

After 14 years, the 6 Hours of Monza marks the end of a joint chapter between Signatech and Renault subsidiary Alpine.

To mark the farewell, the two Alpine A424s joined the historic Renault-Alpine A442B once again for demonstration laps and a joint photo shoot with the entire crew.

The team led by Philippe Sinault faces an uncertain future: after the Geely deal fell through on the home stretch, the operating outfit continues to fight for a solution to potentially remain in the top class with another partner.

The Renault-Alpine A442B, distinguished from the A442A by its characteristic glass canopy, won the 46th edition of Le Mans 24 Hours in 1978 with drivers Didier Pironi and Jean-Pierre Jaussaud. Its successor, the A443, was also entered in the same race and dominated the early stages, but retired in the 18th hour. Immediately after the victory, Renault withdrew from Le Mans to focus its efforts on Formula 1.

The A424, which followed the A450 (Oreca 03), A460 (Oreca 05), A470 (Oreca 07), and A480 (Oreca/Rebellion R13) in Alpine's prototype hierarchy, has so far scored a single WEC victory at the 6 Hours of Fuji back in 2025.

The exit from the World Endurance Championship, which had been announced back in February before the start of the season, was the direct consequence of a change in leadership at the top of the group. Francois Provost wasted no time in reversing the motorsport-friendly course set by Luca de Meo.

Gratitude and emotion ahead of the final curtain

For the drivers, sadness over the abrupt end is mixed with pride in what has been accomplished ahead of the WEC finale. "For sure, a very special weekend for us, the end of this A424 and our project," former driver and current sports director Nicolas Lapierre said.

"Of course, we are focused on the race and we want to achieve great results for the last race. That's quite important for all the drivers here, but also for the whole team. So we have to be proud of this last event."

"But for sure after the race there is going to be a lot of emotions to see this project ending. It's been quite a journey with some highs and lows, but overall quite a good journey for us, for all of us with fantastic memories and podium, even a victory. So all in all we are very proud of what's been achieved."

Lapierre ruled out running as a privateer entry from 2027 onwards. "Honestly, here in WEC, the place for privateers is difficult," he explained.

"When the Hypercar regulations came out, I think this [privateer entries] was the idea, but the competitiveness of the field has been very strong and I think it is too strong for a privateer to come. And it's not the plan to have a privateer entry."

#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Antonio Felix Da Costa, Ferdinand Habsburg, Charles Milesi, Alpine A442B

Photo by: Julien Delfosse / DPPI

Jules Gounon expressed similar feelings about leaving the top class: "You have always two sides of the story. Either you cry because it's finishing or you just smile because it happened. For me, I was lucky enough to get taken in this program by Bruno [Famin] and Philippe [Sinault] and Alpine, coming from GT without experience of single-seater, of downforce, of prototype."

"Of course, it's difficult to see everybody in the team knowing that it's going to be our last race, but so far we are just trying to enjoy the last weekend, having fun."

For Charles Milesi, who impressed during his four-year tenure with the blue squad, Monza brings things full circle as well. "I've been in the team since I was 21," he recalled. "So it's a bit of a story which is quite long with Philippe, because he took me under his arm when I was 21. If he was not there, I would not probably be talking to you now. So it's a long story for me with him."

"Having also the chance to be part of this program with Philippe was a memorable first experience in a hypercar, as well as the French guy being in a French car. The best memory in a way for sure is Fuji, being able to do this race."

Formula 2 graduate Victor Martins also tried to keep a positive focus: "On my side, I would more take this weekend with a smile, because honestly I've been super happy and super proud to be part of this team."

"Having done, let's say, 80% of my career so far in single-seater and then switching to endurance, it's something I've been really taking pleasure of. Having done my first Le Mans was a great achievement."

"And again, the human side in the team has been awesome. I've just enjoyed every second of it. Of course, it's ending, but I think we will put the frustration on the side this weekend."

Alpine A442B

Photo by: Julien Delfosse / DPPI

Habsburg praises workforce in Viry Chatillon

Ferdinand Habsburg turned the spotlight toward the many employees in Viry-Chatillon and Bourges whose work rarely gets public recognition, having jokingly labeled them as "smurfs" and "bastards" when emotions took over at the 2025 Fuji win.

"We are four guys standing in front of the media getting to receive all of the honor, but what I'd like to reiterate is that we are representing literally hundreds of people that over years have dedicated their lives and all of their careers towards building this car that never got a sunlight like we get to have it," the Austrian pointed out.

"In reality, I feel like over the last three years I drove this car a couple of weeks a year in reality and there is a bunch of guys in France working their butts off every single day, rarely going on holiday and just thinking only about how they can make us go faster, how they can make us look better."

"So, I want to shout out to all the mechanics and engineers that most of their names I personally don't even know sadly because they don't come to the racetrack and yet they are so big and important part of our team."

Despite the uncertain future, Habsburg expressed confidence in the future of the staff: "I know a lot of them will be stolen from other companies because they are very good people."

"So, wherever they go I'm sure they will be well kept because everyone in the paddock has seen what they've been able to produce which is a car that in a pretty short period has been able to win a world championship race and be at the front."

Signatech would have to seal a deal with an OEM within two weeks from the Monza race as the deadline for the 2027 registration is set for November 23.

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