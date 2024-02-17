AF Corse reveals Vista liveries for Ferrari 296 LMGT3s in WEC

Launched in Vista Jet's Milan hangar, located at Linate Airport, the company founded by entrepreneur and driver Thomas Flohr, the main sponsor of the Piacenza-based team, revealed the 296 GT3s in silver and red colours that will take part in the LMGT3 Class.

In the #54 there will be Flohr himself, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon (a Ferrari factory driver), a trio confirmed after last season's good performances, while in the #55 an all-new crew consisting of another factory driver, Alessio Rovera, along with Simon Mann and Francois Heriau.

This is the first time that Vista Jet will sponsor both AF Corse cars.

View AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: AF Corse

"I thank everyone from near and far who came to the official Vista AF Corse launch event," said Flohr, "2024 marks a special celebration, 20 exciting years of Vista, a company that has evolved from just one jet to more than 300, covering 96 percent of the world.

"Who would have thought that all those years ago, when the first silver plane with a red stripe was launched, we would be where we are today, presenting the Vista AF Corse team in the exact same livery?"

"I am very proud to present the team, the FIA WEC is at an incredible turning point: nine manufacturers will enter GT in 2024, competing in what is the highest level of motorsport after F1, a true world championship.

"Representing Ferrari with the two cars in the race is a great honor and responsibility for our team. And it is also a natural extension of Vista's long collaboration with Ferrari."

Alessio Rovera, François Hériau, Simon Mann, Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon, Vista AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: AF Corse

Amato Ferrari, the chief of AF Corse, added, "We will race in the most important endurance championship with two Ferrari 296 GT3s, which will make their debut in the FIA WEC. It is an ambitious project that comes after many years spent together on tracks around the world and especially from the friendship that has been created and strengthened over time with Thomas.

"It is my immense pleasure to present two lineups of very strong drivers with great potential to achieve the best possible results. I want to thank Thomas, the whole Vista group and Ferrari for believing in us and choosing us as a team in the FIA WEC LMGT3."