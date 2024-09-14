All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Qualifying report
WEC Fuji

WEC Fuji: Cadillac outpaces Toyota to claim maiden pole

Toyota was favourite for pole on home turf until a late effort from Lynn in the Cadillac

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
Pole sitter #2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn
#46 Team WRT BMW M4 LMGT3: Ahmad Al Harthy, Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, #31 Team WRT BMW M4 LMGT3: Darren Leung, Sean Gelael, Augusto Farfus.
#50 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
Repair work on the curbs
#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye
#15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann.
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
Toyota Fans
#99 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Harry Tincknell, Neel Jani, Julien Andlauer
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries, #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
Repair work on the curbs
#20 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Robin Frijns, Rene Rast
#82 TF Sport Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R: Hiroshi Koizumi, Sebastien Baud, Daniel Juncadella
Fans
#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye, #50 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
#15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M M Hybrid V8: Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann, #36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxiviere
#38 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: Jenson Button, Philip Hanson, Oliver Rasmussen, track safari
#50 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
Fans of Valentino Rossi
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries, #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Frederic Makowiecki, track safari
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn
#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Mikkel Jensen, Nico Muller, Jean-Eric Vergne
#88 Proton Competition Ford Mustang LMGT3: Christian Ried, Mikkel Pedersen, Dennis Olsen
Fans at FIA WEC Fuji
Fans at FIA WEC Fuji
Laura Wontrop Klauser, Cadillac celebrates pole for #2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn
Pole sitter GT: #55 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3: Francois Heriau
Pole sitter #2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn
Pole sitter #2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn
Pole sitter #2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn
Pole sitter #2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn
32

Alex Lynn claimed Cadillac’s first World Endurance Championship pole position at Fuji when he found nine tenths on his second push lap in the Hyperpole qualifying session. 

The Briton was down in ninth position in the session for the fastest 10 cars in opening qualifying when he improved to a 1m29.801s in the solo Ganassi-run Caddy V-Series.R LMDh to deprive Toyota of a home pole for the penultimate round of the 2024 WEC. 

Lynn’s lap gave him a margin of four hundredths over Ryo Hirakawa, who posted 1m28.942s in the best of the Japanese manufacturer’s GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercars to take second on the grid for Sunday’s race. 

Lynn, who had earlier topped the times in opening qualifying, said: “I have to say this car is amazing on one lap.

“Massive congrats to Cadillac: I just wanted to give the team a pole position for this year.

“We came so close so many times and I’m so proud to have finally done it.”

The pair of Toyotas had been 1-2 in the times before Lynn jumped to the top spot, but Kamui Kobayashi ended up being relegated to fourth after another late improver, Dries Vanthoor in the fastest of the WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDhs. 

Vanthoor’s 1m29.059s just shaded the the Japanese driver’s 1m29.065s. 

Kevin Estre was fifth in the championship-leading Porsche 963 LMDh with a 1m29.152s, which left him a quarter of a second off the pace in the Penske-run factory car. 

Charles Milesi followed up on his strong Austin qualifying performance with another top six for the Alpine A424 LMDh. 

The Frenchman ended up only two thousandths behind fellow countryman Estre. 

Antonio Fuoco took seventh in the only Ferrari 499P LMH to make it through to the Hyperpole session for the fastest 10 cars in opening qualifying. 

Matt Campbell took eighth in the second of the Penske Porches, while Daniil Kvyat was ninth on the first occasion that the Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63 LMDh has made it through to Hyperpole.

Julien Andlauer rounded out the top 10 in the Proton Competition privateer Porsche. 

Robin Frijns just missed on the top 10 in the second of the BMWs, while neither of the Peugeot 9X8 2024 LMHs made the cut, continuing a run dating back to introduction of the revised car at Imola in April.

Ferrari on pole in LMGT3

#55 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3: Francois Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera

#55 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3: Francois Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ferrari claimed its first LMGT3 pole position thanks to a late improvement from Francois Heriau aboard the best of the AF Corse team’s entries.

The Frenchman lowered his time aboard the #55 Ferrari 296 GT3 right at the end of the Hyperpole session to leapfrog Tom van Rompuy in the #81 TF Sport Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R. 

Heriau’s 1m40.893s gave him a margin of just eight hundredths over the Chevy driver’s 1m40.975s. 

The United Autosports McLaren team took third and fifth, its pair of 720S GT3 EVOs sandwiching Sarah Bovy in the Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan EVO2. 

Josh Caygill was the fastest of the United drivers on a 1m41.120s, while a late 1m41.265s from Bovy just shaded James Cottingham’s 1m41.293s. 

Neither of the Manthey-run Porsche 911 GT3-Rs, which lie 1-2 in the LMGT3 points, made it through into the Hyperpole session. 

Alex Malykhin ended up 13th almost exactly a second of the pace in the PureRxing entry with 40kg of success ballast and Yasser Shahin 14th with 15kg. 

The Fuji 6 Hours, round seven of this year’s WEC, starts at 11am local time on Sunday.

WEC Fuji - Hypercar results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn Cadillac V-Series.R 6

1'28.901

184.776
2
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 7

+0.041

1'28.942

0.041 184.691
3
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8 6

+0.158

1'29.059

0.117 184.448
4
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 6

+0.164

1'29.065

0.006 184.436
5
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 7

+0.251

1'29.152

0.087 184.256
6
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France J. Gounon Austria F. Habsburg France C. Milesi Alpine A424 6

+0.253

1'29.154

0.002 184.251
7
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 7

+0.295

1'29.196

0.042 184.165
8
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 7

+0.322

1'29.223

0.027 184.109
9
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Switzerland E. Mortara Russian Federation D. Kvyat Lamborghini SC63 6

+0.681

1'29.582

0.359 183.371
10
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Switzerland N. Jani France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 7

+0.688

1'29.589

0.007 183.357
View full results

WEC Fuji - LMGT3 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 6

1'40.893

162.814
2
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 6

+0.082

1'40.975

0.082 162.681
3
United Autosports LMGT3
95 United Kingdom J. Caygill Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 6

+0.227

1'41.120

0.145 162.448
4
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 6

+0.372

1'41.265

0.145 162.215
5
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 6

+0.400

1'41.293

0.028 162.171
6
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Austria C. Schmid South Africa K. van der Linde 		Lexus RC F GT3 6

+0.415

1'41.308

0.015 162.147
7
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 6

+0.417

1'41.310

0.002 162.143
8
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 6

+0.504

1'41.397

0.087 162.004
9
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 6

+0.715

1'41.608

0.211 161.668
10
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3 6

+0.826

1'41.719

0.111 161.491
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WEC Fuji: Toyota grabs top spot in truncated final practice
Next article Lynn was “desperate” to give Cadillac first WEC pole after near-misses

Top Comments

Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Lynn was “desperate” to give Cadillac first WEC pole after near-misses

Lynn was “desperate” to give Cadillac first WEC pole after near-misses

WEC
Fuji
Lynn was “desperate” to give Cadillac first WEC pole after near-misses
Wayne Taylor Racing's 2025 switch to Cadillac down to chance of Le Mans glory

Wayne Taylor Racing's 2025 switch to Cadillac down to chance of Le Mans glory

IMSA
Wayne Taylor Racing's 2025 switch to Cadillac down to chance of Le Mans glory
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Latest news

Zilisch wins in chaotic NASCAR Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen

Zilisch wins in chaotic NASCAR Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Watkins Glen
Zilisch wins in chaotic NASCAR Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen
Kirkwood rocks to IndyCar pole in Music City; Palou struggles

Kirkwood rocks to IndyCar pole in Music City; Palou struggles

Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Kirkwood rocks to IndyCar pole in Music City; Palou struggles
Montoya will "be nice" if everyone else is in NASCAR Cup return

Montoya will "be nice" if everyone else is in NASCAR Cup return

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
Montoya will "be nice" if everyone else is in NASCAR Cup return
Chastain beats Truex and SVG to NASCAR Cup pole at Watkins Glen

Chastain beats Truex and SVG to NASCAR Cup pole at Watkins Glen

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
Chastain beats Truex and SVG to NASCAR Cup pole at Watkins Glen

Prime

Discover prime content
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

Prime
Prime
WEC
COTA
By Gary Watkins
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Prime
Prime
WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Ben Vinel
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia