All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
WEC Imola
Practice report

WEC Imola: Ferrari remains on top in FP2 as Fuoco beats Porsche

Ferrari continued to set the pace in Friday’s second practice for Imola’s World Endurance Championship round, as Antonio Fuoco led the times in the factory #50 499P Le Mans Hypercar.

James Newbold
James Newbold
Upd:
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

Fuoco carried on where fellow works Ferrari driver Yifei Ye left off in first practice aboard the #83 customer AF Corse-run example, setting a lap of 1m30.957s with over an hour remaining in the session that could not be surpassed.

The effort put him 0.342 seconds clear of the championship-leading #6 Penske Porsche Motorsport 963 LMDh in which Kevin Estre had previously clocked the benchmark time.

A late flyer from Robert Shwartzman in the #83 Ferrari he shared with Ye and Robert Kubica vaulted him into third spot, and he ended up 0.374s adrift of Fuoco following a further improvement that didn’t improve his position.

Brendon Hartley in the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMH was the only other driver to lap within a second of the outright pace, placing fourth with a best time 0.772s shy. Team-mate Mike Conway was a further eight places and 0.984s behind in the #8 Toyota.

Callum Ilott was fifth-quickest in the best of the privateer Jota Porsche 963s, heading the leading effort from Peugeot’s heavily-revised 9X8 LMH.

Stoffel Vandoorne was 1.543s down on Fuoco in sixth aboard the #94 Peugeot, just 0.004s ahead of Mick Schumacher in the #36 Alpine A424 LMDh and the #93 Peugeot of Jean-Eric Vergne.

James Calado put the second of the factory Ferraris into ninth in the final five minutes of the session, but Rene Rast left it even later to complete the top 10 as the chequered flag was waved in the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh.

Mirko Bortolotti set the fastest time in the sole Lamborghini SC63 LMDh that was 1.906s off the pace in 15th, ahead of the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh in which Alex Lynn managed a 1m32.879s.

#81 TF Sport Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R: Tom Van Rompuy, Rui Andrade, Charlie Eastwood

#81 TF Sport Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R: Tom Van Rompuy, Rui Andrade, Charlie Eastwood

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

A last-gasp effort from Alessio Rovera’s Ferrari thwarted another TF Sport Corvette 1-2 in the LMGT3 class.

Charlie Eastwood set the pace in the #81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R courtesy of a 1m41.896s set with 29 minutes remaining, to surpass team-mate Daniel Juncadella’s earlier effort by 0.266s.

But Rovera’s flyer as the session came to its end, aboard the #55 AF Corse-run Ferrari 296, put him into second, 0.187s down on Eastwood.

Heart of Racing’s Alex Riberas went fourth-quickest in the best of the Aston Martin Vantages, a little over half a second behind, ahead of Ferrari factory driver Davide Rigon’s #54 296.

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car   Time   Gap   Laps 
50 Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 1'30.957   51
6 Kévin Estre
André Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 1'31.299 0.342 46
83 Robert Kubica
R.Shwartzman
Yifei Ye		 Ferrari 1'31.331 0.374 52
8 Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota 1'31.729 0.772 49
12 Will Stevens
Callum Ilott
Norman Nato		 Porsche 1'32.300 1.343 47
94 Paul Di Resta
Loïc Duval
S.Vandoorne		 Peugeot 1'32.496 1.539 44
36 Nicolas Lapierre
Mick Schumacher
M.Vaxivière		 Alpine 1'32.500 1.543 51
93 Mikkel Jensen
Nico Müller
Jean-Éric Vergne		 Peugeot 1'32.568 1.611 43
51 A.P.Guidi
James Calado
A.Giovinazzi		 Ferrari 1'32.627 1.670 49
10  20 S.van der Linde
Robin Frijns
René Rast		 BMW 1'32.655 1.698 43
11  15 Dries Vanthoor
R.Marciello
Marco Wittmann		 BMW 1'32.684 1.727 51
12  7 Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries		 Toyota 1'32.713 1.756 48
13  99 Harry Tincknell
Neel Jani
Julien Andlauer		 Porsche 1'32.792 1.835 37
14  35 Paul-Loup Chatin
Jules Gounon
Charles Milesi		 Alpine 1'32.827 1.870 52
15  63 Mirko Bortolotti
Edoardo Mortara
Daniil Kvyat		 Lamborghini 1'32.863 1.906 34
16  2 Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn		 Cadillac 1'32.879 1.922 38
17  38 Jenson Button
Phil Hanson
Oliver Rasmussen		 Porsche 1'32.974 2.017 34
18  5 Matt Campbell
M.Christensen
F.Makowiecki		 Porsche 1'33.011 2.054 43
19  11 A.Serravalle
Carl Bennett
Jean-Karl Vernay		 Isotta Fraschini 1'34.076 3.119 46
20  81 Tom Van Rompuy
Rui Andrade
Charlie Eastwood		 Chevrolet 1'41.986 11.029 37
21  55 François Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera		 Ferrari 1'42.173 11.216 36
22  82 Hiroshi Koizumi
Sébastien Baud
D.Juncadella		 Chevrolet 1'42.252 11.295 36
23  27 Ian James
D.Mancinelli
Alex Riberas		 Aston Martin 1'42.530 11.573 39
24  54 Thomas Flohr
F.Castellacci
Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 1'42.672 11.715 39
25  777 Clément Mateu
Erwan Bastard
Marco Sørensen		 Aston Martin 1'42.692 11.735 42
26  60 C.Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Franck Perera		 Lamborghini 1'42.720 11.763 42
27  31 Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
Augusto Farfus		 BMW 1'42.856 11.899 46
28  85 Sarah Bovy
Doriane Pin
Michelle Gatting		 Lamborghini 1'42.883 11.926 33
29  92 Alex Malykhin
Joel Sturm
Klaus Bachler		 Porsche 1'42.885 11.928 42
30  87 Takeshi Kimura
Esteban Masson
José María López		 Lexus 1'42.934 11.977 35
31  95 Josh Caygill
Nico Pino
Marino Sato		 McLaren 1'43.065 12.108 45
32  46 Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Maxime Martin		 BMW 1'43.120 12.163 44
33  91 Yasser Shahin
Morris Schuring
Richard Lietz		 Porsche 1'43.207 12.250 42
34  77 Ryan Hardwick
Z.Robichon
Ben Barker		 Ford 1'43.384 12.427 37
35  88 Giorgio Roda
M.O.Pedersen
Dennis Olsen		 Ford 1'43.676 12.719 37
36  78 Arnold Robin
T.Boguslavskiy
K.van der Linde		 Lexus 1'43.959 13.002 44
37  59 James Cottingham
Nicolas Costa
Grégoire Saucy		 McLaren 1'44.103 13.146 8

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article WEC Imola: Ye fastest to lead Ferrari 1-2 in practice

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
James Newbold
More from
James Newbold
Rast: "More time" needed for BMW to emulate Porsche WEC win with LMDh

Rast: "More time" needed for BMW to emulate Porsche WEC win with LMDh

WEC
Imola
Rast: "More time" needed for BMW to emulate Porsche WEC win with LMDh
Why Imola could bring “more chaos” to the WEC

Why Imola could bring “more chaos” to the WEC

WEC
Imola
Why Imola could bring “more chaos” to the WEC
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Latest news

Rast: "More time" needed for BMW to emulate Porsche WEC win with LMDh

Rast: "More time" needed for BMW to emulate Porsche WEC win with LMDh

WEC WEC
Imola
Rast: "More time" needed for BMW to emulate Porsche WEC win with LMDh
Alonso considered aborting P3 lap in F1 China qualifying

Alonso considered aborting P3 lap in F1 China qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alonso considered aborting P3 lap in F1 China qualifying
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Rachit Thukral
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia