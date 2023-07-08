WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice

One year on from the Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar's competition debut at the Italian track, Vergne set the early pace in the hour-long session before he was usurped by Antonio Fuoco's Ferrari, the Italian posting a 1m35.923s in his 499P LMH.

But Vergne then responded with the fastest time of the weekend to date aboard the #93 Peugeot, setting a 1m35.878s that proved 0.045s faster than Fuoco and was not surpassed for the remainder of the session.

Gustavo Menezes completed a strong morning's work for Peugeot by logging the third-fastest time in the #94 9X8 ahead of Alessandro Pier Guidi's #51 Ferrari, the same chassis that won the Le Mans 24 Hours last month.

Alex Lynn was fifth-fastest aboard the Ganassi-run Cadillac V-Series.R, the leading LMDh car 0.571s down on Vergne's effort.

His 1m36.449s lap put him ahead of the two privateer Porsche 963 LMDhs that overshadowed the Penske-run works cars. Ye Yifei was sixth quickest for Jota, while Harry Tincknell slotted into seventh aboard the brand-new Proton example that had only completed a shakedown prior to arriving at Monza.

The best of the Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMHs was eighth courtesy of a 1m37.402s from Kamui Kobayashi, just shading the leading works Porsche with Michael Christensen at the wheel of the #5 963.

Last year's pole-winner, the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007, completed the top 10 with a 1m37.636s from Olivier Pla to move ahead of the points-leading #8 Toyota.

Ryo Hirakawa set the best time aboard the car that finished second at Le Mans, which ended up 1.925s off the pace as teams completed their final long runs before attention turns to qualifying for tomorrow's six-hour race.

The 13-car Hypercar pack was completed by the Vanwall Vandervell 680 of Esteban Guerrieri and the second works Porsche driven by Kevin Estre.

WRT's stranglehold on the LMP2 pack was broken as Jota Sport's Pietro Fittipaldi clocked the fastest time aboard his #28 ORECA-Gibson 07.

The Brazilian's 1m39.621s effort was 0.260s quicker than Gabriel Aubry's Vector Sport ORECA as Charles Milesi (Signatech Alpine) pushed the #41 WRT ORECA that had topped FP1 and FP2 down to fourth.

Robert Kubica set the car's best time, 0.418s off the pace.

Porsche locked out the top four in the GTE Am times, headed by Italian Matteo Cairoli aboard the #56 Project 1 911 RSR-19.

Cairoli beat the #77 Dempsey Proton machine of Julien Andlauer by 0.236s with a benchmark effort of 1m46.762s, as Alessio Picariello (#60 Iron Lynx) and Riccardo Pera (#86 GR Racing) underlined the German marque's prowess.

Factory driver Davide Rigon was the best-non Porsche aboard the #54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 Evo in fifth.